The 2020 presidential campaigns' battle over branding

One of the most memorable aspects so far of the 2020 presidential campaigns has been their merchandise: Elizabeth Warren’s "Billionaire tears" mug. Amy Klobuchar’s branded ice scraper. And, of course, President Trump’s iconic red hat.

The proliferation of slogan-emblazoned products is perhaps not surprising, considering that we are in the era of influencers and memes. Not to mention that the eventual Democratic nominee will compete against a former marketing mogul whose savvy campaign branding helped pave his way to the White House.