Politics

Candidates make a final, frenzied push before the Iowa caucuses

By Washington Post Staff | Feb. 1, 2020

In just a few days, Iowans will cast their ballots in the first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Supporters and volunteers wait in line outside town hall to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speak during a campaign stop in Perry, Iowa. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Voters here always take their role seriously, spending hours at candidate events. This year, though, Democrats feel a particular pressure. Just about 45 percent of Iowa voters likely to attend the Democratic presidential caucuses said they were still open to the possibility of supporting a different candidate on caucus night. Many are anxious about choosing someone who can beat President Trump in November.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

People watch as former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a town hall event at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center in Fairfield, Iowa. The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3rd. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

“It’s the first time I haven’t been able to make a decision,” Sheri Carnahann said recently at an Andrew Yang event in Davenport, Iowa. She is also considering former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others. “I’m really struggling.”

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) speaks to Iowa voters during a town-hall-style meeting at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is introduced at a town hall event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3rd. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

The candidates, meanwhile, are making their final pitches, crisscrossing the state with family, friends and surrogates. At his events, Biden highlights his experience and his ability to bring the country together. He and his surrogates often tout polls that show voters prefer Biden to Trump. The 38-year-old Buttigieg says his lack of Washington experience is an asset, not a liability, arguing that the country needs an inspirational figure.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Former vice president Joe Biden greets supporters after speaking at a community event at the Gateway Conference Center in Ames, Iowa. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) takes the stage with Jonathan Van Ness, host of the TV show "Queer Eye," during a town-hall-style meeting at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

The senators in the race have a bigger challenge. Most days, they have been stuck in Washington, D.C., at Trump’s impeachment trial. So Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.) have been making the most of the time they have by dispatching surrogates to fill the gaps.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a town hall campaign stop on in Storm Lake, Iowa. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) speaks to the crowd gathered at the historic Northwestern Hotel during a town hall in Des Moines. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

At a recent event, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) told attendees she would rather be in Iowa campaigning. “I would like nothing more,” she said.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang holds a child following a campaign event at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses will be held Feb. 3. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Tom Steyer, co-founder of NextGen Climate Action Committee and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, arrives on his tour bus during a campaign event in Knoxville, Iowa. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Al Drago/Bloomberg

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is interviewed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., after the House passed the War Powers Resolution to limit President Trump's military action against Iran before seeking approval from Congress. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Iowa plays a special role in the electoral process, helping shrink the field. But some argue the state, which is about 90 percent white, is not representative of the United States and should not have such an outsized role.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A sign welcomes former vice president Joe Biden to a community event at VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Jamie Woods, Iowa political director for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), at the site of a town hall gathering in Waterloo, Iowa. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Minn.) speaks to Iowa voters during a town-hall-style meeting at Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport, Iowa. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

A win in Iowa — or even a better-than-expected showing — can propel candidates to strong performances in other states. It can lead to glowing headlines, fundraising bumps and ready-made evidence a candidate is, in fact, electable.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) exits the room after speaking to volunteers and supporters at Ankeny Field Office during a campaign stop in Ankeny, Iowa. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg waits to speak at a town hall event in Pella, Iowa. The Iowa caucuses will be held Feb. 3rd. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Former vice president Joe Biden walks out to speak at a community event at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, Iowa. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Minn.), accompanied by supporter former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, speaks to and meets Iowa voters at Fisher Elementary School in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Hanging over everything is the big November vote. Even Trump has even begun to campaign here, dispatching surrogates to sell voters. At a recent event, one of his surrogates made the case for his continued candidacy.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

President Trump speaks during the Keep America Great Rally at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Supporters cheer as Lara Trump, Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp and National press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrive to speak at a Women for Trump discussion at Tish’s Restaurant in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

“Whoa! Des Moines!” said Lara Trump, a campaign adviser and President Trump’s daughter-in-law, as she was welcomed by supporters who jumped to their feet, shouting and clapping. “They told us this was all Democrats, but I think y’all have something different to say.”

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Supporters listen as Lara Trump, Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp and National press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speak at the airport in Des Moines. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Much about the race remains fluid. But after more than a year of campaigning, Monday’s caucus will offer some clarity. And then, it is on to New Hampshire.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Autumn Starr, 8, listens to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Minn.) speak to Iowa voters during a town-hall-style meeting at Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport, Iowa. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

John Russell paints a sign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) inside an art studio in a converted barn in Grinnell, Iowa. Russell does a rural outreach for Warren. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Supporters stand in front of a flag of Iowa ahead of a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) rally in Sioux City, Iowa. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post