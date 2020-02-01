Politics
In just a few days, Iowans will cast their ballots in the first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.
Voters here always take their role seriously, spending hours at candidate events. This year, though, Democrats feel a particular pressure. Just about 45 percent of Iowa voters likely to attend the Democratic presidential caucuses said they were still open to the possibility of supporting a different candidate on caucus night. Many are anxious about choosing someone who can beat President Trump in November.
“It’s the first time I haven’t been able to make a decision,” Sheri Carnahann said recently at an Andrew Yang event in Davenport, Iowa. She is also considering former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others. “I’m really struggling.”
The candidates, meanwhile, are making their final pitches, crisscrossing the state with family, friends and surrogates. At his events, Biden highlights his experience and his ability to bring the country together. He and his surrogates often tout polls that show voters prefer Biden to Trump. The 38-year-old Buttigieg says his lack of Washington experience is an asset, not a liability, arguing that the country needs an inspirational figure.
The senators in the race have a bigger challenge. Most days, they have been stuck in Washington, D.C., at Trump’s impeachment trial. So Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.) have been making the most of the time they have by dispatching surrogates to fill the gaps.
At a recent event, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) told attendees she would rather be in Iowa campaigning. “I would like nothing more,” she said.
As the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Iowa plays a special role in the electoral process, helping shrink the field. But some argue the state, which is about 90 percent white, is not representative of the United States and should not have such an outsized role.
A win in Iowa — or even a better-than-expected showing — can propel candidates to strong performances in other states. It can lead to glowing headlines, fundraising bumps and ready-made evidence a candidate is, in fact, electable.
Hanging over everything is the big November vote. Even Trump has even begun to campaign here, dispatching surrogates to sell voters. At a recent event, one of his surrogates made the case for his continued candidacy.
“Whoa! Des Moines!” said Lara Trump, a campaign adviser and President Trump’s daughter-in-law, as she was welcomed by supporters who jumped to their feet, shouting and clapping. “They told us this was all Democrats, but I think y’all have something different to say.”
Much about the race remains fluid. But after more than a year of campaigning, Monday’s caucus will offer some clarity. And then, it is on to New Hampshire.
