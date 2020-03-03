Super Tuesday stretches from coast-to-coast in scramble for delegates

Photography
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Fourteen states and one U.S. territory will hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday, to award a total of 1,357 delegates.
The states are across the country — from Maine to California — and include heavily Democratic Massachusetts, traditionally Republican Texas and Oklahoma, and more purple states like Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with caucuses and primaries before Super Tuesday and almost 40 percent of the population of the United States.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
More than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs on this one day.
Here’s what is at stake in each state:
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Maine
24 delegates
Polls close at 8:00 pm EST
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Massachusetts
91 delegates
Polls close at 8:00 pm EST
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Vermont
16 delegates
Polls close at 7:00 pm EST
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
North Carolina
110 delegates
Polls close at 7:30pm EST
Kristopher Radder/AP
Virginia
99 delegates
Polls close at 7:00 pm EST
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Tennessee
64 delegates
Poll close time varies.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Arkansas
31 delegates
Polls close at 7:00 pm EST
Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images
Minnesota
75 delegates
8 p.m. CST
Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images
Oklahoma
37 delegates
7 p.m. CST
Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Texas
228 delegates
7 p.m. CST
Doug Hoke/AP
Colorado
67 delegates
7 p.m. MST
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Utah
29 delegates
8 p.m. MST
Rick Wilking/Reuters
California
415 delegates
8 p.m. PST
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post