Super Tuesday stretches from coast-to-coast in scramble for delegates

By Washington Post Staff | March 2, 2020

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Fourteen states and one U.S. territory will hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday, to award a total of 1,357 delegates.

The states are across the country — from Maine to California — and include heavily Democratic Massachusetts, traditionally Republican Texas and Oklahoma, and more purple states like Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with caucuses and primaries before Super Tuesday and almost 40 percent of the population of the United States.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

More than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs on this one day.

Here’s what is at stake in each state:

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Maine

24 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 pm EST

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Bloomberg has a quick chat with patrons at Beckys Diner during a campaign visit to Portland in January.

Portland Press Herald/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Klobuchar speaks at a rally in Portland on Saturday.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Massachusetts

91 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 pm EST

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Warren acknowledges cheers as she takes the stage during an event to formally launch her presidential campaign, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Lawrence.

Elise Amendola/AP

Supporters cheer as Sanders speaks during a rally at the Boston Common on Saturday in Boston.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Vermont

16 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 pm EST

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Shirley Emery puts up voting instruction into the voting booths as people set up a polling station at the American Legion, in Brattleboro.

Kristopher Radder/AP

North Carolina

110 delegates

Polls close at 7:30pm EST

Kristopher Radder/AP

Presidential Candidate Mayor Mike Bloomberg has his photo taken with supporters on Saturday in Charlotte.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Sanders is surrounded in his car by supporters and media after visiting a polling place for early votes in Winston-Salem.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Virginia

99 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 pm EST

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Biden, walks to the stage during a campaign rally in Norfolk.

Steve Helber/AP

Bloomberg walks towards the crowd to shake hands after speaking at his campaign's Manassas office.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Tennessee

64 delegates

Poll close time varies.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Buttigieg campaigns Saturday in Nashville.

Mark Humphrey/AP

Bloomberg greets people during a rally held at the Tri-City Aviation in Blountville.

Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images

Arkansas

31 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 pm EST

Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images

Bloomberg speaks during a rally held at the Record Downtown in Bentonville.

Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images

Minnesota

75 delegates

8 p.m. CST

Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images

Klobuchar announces that she is running for President of the United States in Minneapolis, on Feb. 10, 2019.

Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Oklahoma

37 delegates

7 p.m. CST

Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Warren reacts as she speaks during her campaign stop in Oklahoma City at Northwest Classen High School, her alma mater in December 2019.

Doug Hoke/AP

Texas

228 delegates

7 p.m. CST

Doug Hoke/AP

Buttigieg volunteers at the location of a campaign event after news spread that he was ending his campaign on Sunday in Dallas.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston.

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Colorado

67 delegates

7 p.m. MST

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Warren greets supporters at a campaign rally in Denver in February.

Bob Strong/Reuters

Klobuchar campaign workers remove a table at an event in Denver on Monday, after she dropped out of the race.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Utah

29 delegates

8 p.m. MST

Rick Wilking/Reuters

A Sanders supporter during a rally at Utah State Fair Park on Monday.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

California

415 delegates

8 p.m. PST

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Gabbard speaks to supporters at Coffee Cultures Inc. in San Francisco.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Sanders delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Windward Plaza in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Philip Cheung/For The Washington Post