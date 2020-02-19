}

Politics

Who did Trump pardon or grant clemency to?

By Colby Itkowitz | Feb. 18, 2020

President Trump granted pardons to seven people and granted clemency to another four, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and a former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik. These 11 clemencies mark the largest number Trump has granted so far, but they barely make a dent in the record-setting backlog of nearly 13,000 people currently waiting for responses to their requests. Here’s a look at those he granted clemency to on Tuesday.

Ariel Friedler

The technology CEO pleaded guilty in 2014 to tax charges and accessing a protected computer without authorization and served two months in prison.

Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

The former owner of the San Francisco 49ers was sentenced to two years’ probation for failing to report a felony regarding payment demanded for a casino license.

Michael Milken

The financier pleaded guilty in 1990 to six felony counts, including securities fraud, mail fraud and aiding in the filing of a false tax return and served two years in prison.

Bernard Kerik

The former New York police commissioner was convicted in 2010 of tax fraud and making false statements and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Paul Pogue

Paul Pogue

The construction company executive pleaded guilty to computer and tax charges, and he was sentenced to three years of probation.

David Safavian

He was convicted of false statements and obstructing an investigation into a trip he took while he was a senior government official and served nearly a year in prison.

Angela Stanton

In 2007, she served a six-month home confinement sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle ring. Today, she is a national best-selling author.

In addition, Trump commuted the sentences of four others

Rod Blagojevich

The former Democratic governor of Illinois served eight years of a 14-year sentence for trying to sell President-elect Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Crystal Munoz

She spent 12 years in prison after being convicted of playing a small role in a marijuana smuggling ring. In prison, she volunteered with a hospice program.

Judith Negron

She served eight years of a 35-year sentence for her role as a minority owner of a health-care company engaged in a scheme to defraud the federal government.

