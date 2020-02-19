Who did Trump pardon or grant clemency to?

Politics
President Trump granted pardons to seven people and granted clemency to another four, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and a former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik. These 11 clemencies mark the largest number Trump has granted so far, but they barely make a dent in the record-setting backlog of nearly 13,000 people currently waiting for responses to their requests. Here’s a look at those he granted clemency to on Tuesday.
Evan Vucci/AP
The technology CEO pleaded guilty in 2014 to tax charges and accessing a protected computer without authorization and served two months in prison.
Evan Vucci/AP
Gene J. Puskar/AP
The former owner of the San Francisco 49ers was sentenced to two years’ probation for failing to report a felony regarding payment demanded for a casino license.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Jae C. Hong/AP
The financier pleaded guilty in 1990 to six felony counts, including securities fraud, mail fraud and aiding in the filing of a false tax return and served two years in prison.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
The former New York police commissioner was convicted in 2010 of tax fraud and making false statements and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
The construction company executive pleaded guilty to computer and tax charges, and he was sentenced to three years of probation.
Photo by Nick Young/Nick Young
Charles Dharapak/AP
He was convicted of false statements and obstructing an investigation into a trip he took while he was a senior government official and served nearly a year in prison.
Charles Dharapak/AP
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for SiriusXM
In 2007, she served a six-month home confinement sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle ring. Today, she is a national best-selling author.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for SiriusXM
In addition, Trump commuted the sentences of four others
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for SiriusXM
M. Spencer Green/AP
The former Democratic governor of Illinois served eight years of a 14-year sentence for trying to sell President-elect Barack Obama’s Senate seat.
M. Spencer Green/AP
Family photo/Family photo
She spent 12 years in prison after being convicted of playing a small role in a marijuana smuggling ring. In prison, she volunteered with a hospice program.
Family photo/Family photo
Courtesy of CAN-DO Foundation/Courtesy of CAN-DO Foundation
She served eight years of a 35-year sentence for her role as a minority owner of a health-care company engaged in a scheme to defraud the federal government.
Courtesy of CAN-DO Foundation/Courtesy of CAN-DO Foundation