Wisconsin voters risk their health to be heard

“As we were standing in line, people were not social distancing ... I left space in front of us, but the person behind us was inching up a little too close for comfort. I kept moving up ... but she would move up, too. Finally, I just turned around and said, ‘Do you mind giving us a little more space?’ I just kept thinking, ‘We know how this spreads. Why are we here?’ But we have to vote. We have to make sure we use this right that we earned.”