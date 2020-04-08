Wisconsin voters risk their health to be heard

Politics
Voters across Wisconsin on Tuesday faced a brutal choice between protecting their health or their right to vote as the state pressed forward with its primary amid the rising danger of the coronavirus pandemic.
the washington post
After a chaotic 24 hours in which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sought to delay in-person voting, only to have the decision challenged by the Republican-led legislature and overturned in the courts, hundreds of voters, many of them wearing face masks or other protective gear, stood in long lines that in some cases stretched for blocks in cities across the state.
the washington post
In Milwaukee, which opened only five polling stations compared with the usual 180 because of a lack of poll workers, many voters waited at least three hours to cast their ballots. In rural Hudson, along the Minnesota border, the lines were shorter, but concern of catching covid-19 was just as acute.
the washington post
Even as many voters criticized the state for pressing forward with an election during a pandemic, they said they turned out because of a sense of civic duty.
the washington post
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Julianne Best, 34, of Eau Claire, said she came out to vote because “given the circumstances it more important than ever to vote, and I’m trying to do my part.”
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Lindsay Chim, 42, was hoping to vote by mail, but she didn’t receive the absentee ballot in time. “I was debating last night, and decided I was going to come out anyway,” she said.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Fred Yoerg, 66, of Hudson, said it was his “duty to vote."
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
"Citizens shouldn’t complain if you don’t vote,” he added.
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Jessica Bulgrin, 67, of Milwaukee said there are “too many important things on the ballot to not vote." Bulgrin had applied for an absentee ballot but didn’t receive one. “So I’m here,” she said. "It’s just too important.”
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Chad Johnson, 45, of Milwaukee, served as a poll worker Tuesday, taking curbside ballots from voters at Washington High School in Milwaukee.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Jordyn Averson, 19, had been anticipating the election for months. Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, a denomination that encourages its members to remain politically neutral, Averson had been told by her parents not to vote. But now of age, she stood without a mask or gloves, a safe distance from others, to cast her first ballot for Bernie Sanders.
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
She voted partly out of rebellion to her upbringing but also out of pride as an adult making her own decisions. It wouldn’t have been the same doing it absentee.
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
“It was definitely this dystopian experience, no one speaking, arrows on the ground pointing you where to stand and where to go," she said. “At first, there were all these conspiracy theories that the coronavirus just being used to shape the election. But then everything slowed down, and it put the whole virus thing in perspective because politics doesn’t stop for anybody, but it stopped for this.”
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Alexis Copeland 37, of Eau Claire, said came out to vote so “Donald Trump will no longer be president.”
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Larry Webb, 64, had a stroke last year and has been sheltering inside his home on Milwaukee’s north side, where the city’s black community has been hit hard by the coronavirus. But even though his age and health put him at risk, he spent more than two hours in line to vote for “someone who is not Donald Trump,” because he wanted to make sure his ballot was counted.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
“I was nervous, yeah, but I don’t believe in absentee voting. I just don’t. There have been too many elections where people just throw absentee ballots out for one reason or another. I just don’t trust it. My people went through a lot to make sure they got the right to vote, and I wasn’t about to miss my chance to see my ballot go into that machine and get counted.”
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Dick Pearson, 85, has been fielding phone calls from his children and grandchildren begging him to stay inside and protect himself from the coronavirus. But on Tuesday, the cattle farmer and devout Republican got into his white pickup, emblazoned with American flag decals and patriotic sayings, and drove to cast his ballot for President Trump.
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
He wore a Superman shirt underneath his jacket and a cotton mask his daughter made him — even though it caused his best friend, a pit bull named Jack, to give him strange looks.
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
“I’m just in the habit of going down there and voting. I take a lot of pride in it. It’s your responsibility. It’s your obligation. We’re Americans. We value our freedom. We may disagree, but you respect it. And I just wanted to go down there and get in line and do it.”
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
A microbiologist who works at 3M, Mark Tomai, 59, is well aware of the dangers of covid-19. He and his wife had just moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin. They thought they were registered to vote, but when they requested absentee ballots, they found out they were not. So after weeks of sheltering at home, he put on a mask and gloves and was one of the first people in line at the local polling station.
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
“I thought the governor was being prudent by canceling the election, and so when they said it was back on, I was like, ‘Really?’ Because I am trained in the science field, and I just think that right now, it is very important to stay home. . . . But I view it was my civic duty to vote, and this is a very important election.”
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Anese Merriweather, 46, a manager at a big-box retail store, voted with her daughters, Aleah, 23, and Alexa, 22. The family recently moved, and although they had updated their voter registration information online, they had to verify their identities in person, preventing them from voting absentee. They got in line at 7 a.m. and waited just over two hours to cast their ballots for Bernie Sanders.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
“As we were standing in line, people were not social distancing ... I left space in front of us, but the person behind us was inching up a little too close for comfort. I kept moving up ... but she would move up, too. Finally, I just turned around and said, ‘Do you mind giving us a little more space?’ I just kept thinking, ‘We know how this spreads. Why are we here?’ But we have to vote. We have to make sure we use this right that we earned.”
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Christopher Wheeler, 58, repairs coin-operated laundry machines at apartment complexes in Milwaukee, where some residents have already been stricken with the coronavirus. He lost his construction job and was left homeless for a time after the 2008 financial crash.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
He worries about his health and his future amid fears of another economic collapse. He waited three hours to vote for President Trump.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
“It took my breath away when I walked around the high school and saw the line that was there. I saw people lined up for blocks and thought, ‘This is awesome.’ This is a country where we yell at each other or cut each other off on the freeway. But if there was any reason I stood there in that line for three hours, it was because my fellow Americans were doing it, coming together, doing what they need to do despite the circumstances.”
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Vida Spasic, 47, of Hudson, said she was “voting to keep Donald Trump in office.”
Tim Gruber/For The Washington Post
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Poll worker Isaac Jiardini, 20, spent the day helping at the disability entrance at a Milwaukee polling station.
Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post
Mike Dirken, 60, and his wife Brenda, 55, came to vote at the Hudson Fire Department. They said they were voting because it was their “right and duty to vote.”
Tim Gruber/For the Washington Post