Bernie Sanders won the race for Democratic donors in 2019

Using campaign finance records, we took a look at nearly every Democratic donor who gave to a presidential campaign in 2019. And for the first time, we were able to compare the state of the Democratic presidential field’s online small-dollar fundraising with President Trump’s, using data from the two platforms that process such donations: ActBlue for Democrats and WinRed for Republicans.

Democratic candidates tended to draw the most donor support from their home states, but the U.S. senator from Vermont built a sprawling donor base from coast to coast.