Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Bernie Sanders won the race for Democratic donors in 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was the standout Democratic presidential fundraiser of 2019, with 1.4 million donors from across the country. Sanders, who is surging in the polls as Iowa’s caucuses open Monday, entered 2020 with at least $18 million — more than any of his Democratic rivals who are not self-funded billionaires.
Where candidates earned the most donors
Zip codes are colored based on the candidate with the most donors. Darker shapes indicate more donors.
Pinch to zoom.
Sanders
Warren
Biden
Buttigieg
Klobuchar
Using campaign finance records, we took a look at nearly every Democratic donor who gave to a presidential campaign in 2019. And for the first time, we were able to compare the state of the Democratic presidential field’s online small-dollar fundraising with President Trump’s, using data from the two platforms that process such donations: ActBlue for Democrats and WinRed for Republicans.
Democratic candidates tended to draw the most donor support from their home states, but the U.S. senator from Vermont built a sprawling donor base from coast to coast.
What type of donors did each candidate attract?
Income and demographics data tell us which Democratic candidates had the greatest appeal to certain communities of donors. For example, donors in the highest-income neighborhoods preferred Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and former vice president Joe Biden, according to an analysis of census and campaign finance data.
Klobuchar’s donors comes from the
highest-income neighborhoods
The median donor to Amy Klobuchar’s campaign came from a Zip code with a median household income of about $76,000.
U.S.
median
$20k
$40k
$60,300
0
Klobuchar
Buttigieg
Biden
Warren
Yang
Steyer
Gabbard
Sanders
The racial breakdown of donors per candidate provides a glimpse of each candidate’s appeal to diverse communities. For example, just 79 percent of Yang’s donors came from Zip codes that had more white people than any other candidate — the smallest share of any candidate.
Sanders’s and Yang’s donations come
from the most diverse neighborhoods
White plurality Zip codes
Hispanic
Black
Asian
Yang
79% of donors
11
5
5
Sanders
81
12
5
Gabbard
83
9
Warren
85
8
6
Biden
7
6
85
Steyer
85
8
Buttigieg
88
6
Klobuchar
92
More than 90 percent of the donors who gave to the campaign of Amy Klobuchar, who has also seen her fortunes rise in recent weeks, came from white neighborhoods.
Sanders built the most loyal donor base throughout 2019
1.5M unique donors
Sanders 1.38M
1M
Warren 884k
Buttigieg 728k
500k
Biden 448k
Yang 367k
Klobuchar 226k
Gabbard 215k
Steyer 214k
Bennet 63k
Patrick 52k
0
Jan. 2019
July 2019
Jan. 2020
Donors played a big role in the Democratic presidential primaries throughout 2019, particularly in helping candidates reach donor thresholds to qualify to compete on the national debate stage. Sanders’s donor base spiked in the final quarter of 2019, when he garnered hundreds of thousands of new donors — a remarkable political revival for the candidate, who had a slow summer and whose heart attack in October raised doubts about how long he would remain in the race.
Sanders donors are pretty loyal
Donors giving to multiple Democratic candidates in the second half of 2019
Share of each candidate’s donors who gave to ...
Only 1 active candidate
2
3+
Sanders donors
85%
6%
3
Warren donors
73
9
7
Buttigieg donors
73
7
7
9
Biden donors
74
8
9
Gave to some other
Democrat not listed
Note: Does not include donations to candidates who have dropped out.
What stands out about Sanders’s donors is their loyalty, which is particularly difficult to achieve in such a crowded primary. Many of these loyal donors gave repeatedly to Sanders through a recurring donation program, injecting as little as $2.70 or $5 to his campaign on a regular basis.
Gabbard donors also love Sanders
Donors giving to multiple Democratic candidates in the second half of 2019
Share
of
Sanders
Warren
Buttigieg
Biden
Gabbard donors who also gave to ...
17%
4%
4%
2%
Klobuchar donors who also gave to ...
14
18
4
11
Steyer donors who also gave to ...
10
12
11
9
Yang
donors who also gave to ...
7
5
5
1
Sanders also drew considerable support from donors to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), who shares Sanders’s anti-establishment posture and who pointedly endorsed Sanders over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primaries.
Trump vs. Democrats
Although Sanders collected a total of $109 million over 2019, President Trump has raised more than $860 million since his election. Trump is a hugely successful small-dollar fundraiser, with a fervent online donor base that has rallied around his presidency.
[Trump is attracting a new crop of big donors, including many who have never given before]
A deeper look at Trump’s donors shows the strength of his online small-dollar fundraising in states that are key to winning the general election. Meanwhile, the concentration of online small-dollar donors for Democrats was driven by the two leading grass-roots fundraisers running in the primaries: Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).
The online bases of Trump
vs. the Democrats
Top states for online Trump donations via WinRed vs. 2020 online Democratic donations via ActBlue in the second half of 2019, adjusted for population
Top 5
Bottom 5
NH
MT
WY
AZ
FL
AK
NH
WA
VT
OR
MA
CO
Note: Trump figures include WinRed contributions to his top two committees and the Republican National Committee. Democratic figures include contributions to the 10 Democrats in the race as of Feb. 1 who accept donations.
Trump has reshaped the Republican donor base with his sustained appeal to online donors. In the last six months of 2019, about 737,000 donors gave online to Trump, the Republican National Committee and two affiliated fundraising committees.
Jason Holt, Ted Mellnik and Shelly Tan contributed to this report.
About this story
This analysis is based on a combination of data from the Federal Election Commission and the U.S. Census Bureau. This data does not include donations $200 or less that were made directly to the campaign.
Unique donor estimates were created based on a combination of donor name and Zip code. Donor overlap was computed among the remaining major Democratic candidates. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is excluded from this analysis because he is not accepting donations.
Income and race figures are from the 2018 American Community Survey 5-year estimates.