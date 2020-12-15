Biden’s policies on health care

When Joe Biden takes office as the nation’s 46th president, the coronavirus pandemic will almost certainly remain at a desperately dark hour. Models from disease forecasters show cases and deaths continuing to surge.

The pandemic — the worst public health crisis in a century — is destined to define the early part of the Biden administration, which will confront decisions about distribution of vaccines and other measures designed to stanch the spread of the virus.

But much as the pandemic will leave an indelible mark on the lives of millions of Americans, it will inform for years to come decisions about problems besetting the health-care system: the cost of care, racial and ethnic disparities in access to care and health outcomes, and the tattered foundations of the public health network.

The quest to liberate the United States from the coronavirus crisis looms as Biden’s most immediate challenge, but it also presents a signal opportunity to address health issues that have bedeviled the nation for years.