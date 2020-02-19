Bloomberg’s immense spending gets him 30,000 online ads a minute, and a whole lot more

In case you haven’t scrolled through Facebook, walked past a television, Googled a presidential candidate or watched a YouTube video recently, you should know: Mike Bloomberg wants your vote for president. The billionaire’s self-funded campaign has flooded the airwaves, search results and social media with his ads, helping to propel him into a tie for third place in The Washington Post’s polling average and land a spot on the debate stage Wednesday.

This year, Google and Facebook have served up 2 billion Bloomberg ads, which works out to 30,000 a minute. Of course, the number probably dips when people are offline and rises during big primary events that Bloomberg advertises around. Since joining the race in November, he has outspent all other candidates combined on Google by more than $10 million.