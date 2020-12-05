Which candidate Republican lawmakers say won the election
25
Biden
(Actual winner)
2
Trump
222
Unclear/No answer
Where Republicans in Congress stand on Trump’s false claim of winning the election
More than 200 Republicans have declined to take a stand on Joe Biden’s election as the 46th president as President Trump perpetuates falsehoods about widespread voter fraud and a rigged election.
The Washington Post surveyed all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate beginning the morning after Trump posted a 46-minute video in which he wrongly claimed he had defeated Biden and leveled wild and unsubstantiated allegations of “corrupt forces” who stole the outcome from the sitting president. Attorney General William P. Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence to overturn the election results.
A team of 25 Post reporters contacted aides for every Republican by email and phone asking three basic questions:
1. Who won the election?See lawmaker responses
Biden
Trump
Unclear/No answer
2. Do you support or oppose Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?See lawmaker responses
3. If Joe Biden wins a majority in the Electoral College, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president of the United States?See lawmaker responses
[Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Biden’s win, Washington Post survey finds]
Reporters also researched public statements made by GOP lawmakers in recent weeks to determine their stance on Biden’s win. The stances on this page will update if lawmakers clarify their positions or make additional public statements.
The results demonstrate the fear that most Republicans have of the outgoing president and his grip on the party, despite his new status as just the third incumbent president to lose reelection in the last 80 years. More than 70 percent of Republican lawmakers did not acknowledge The Post’s questions as of Friday evening.
1. Who won the election?
Less than one-quarter of Senate Republicans have acknowledged Biden’s victory since the election. Among the lawmakers who recognize the true winner, many are retiring from Congress at the end of 2020 or represent House districts that Biden won convincingly. A small number of extreme outliers claim Trump won the election, with the overwhelming majority of Republicans content to simply avoid the question.
Joe Biden 25
Donald Trump 2
Unclear/No answer 222
These Republicans say that Biden won or have called Biden the president-elect.
These Republicans incorrectly say Trump won.
These Republicans have not offered a clear position.
Alexander’s office replied to the poll with a statement Nov. 23, in which he said: “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.” On Nov. 20, the Associated Press reported that Alexander has no objection to Trump’s recount requests, because recounting reinforces the validity of election results. But he did criticize an effort by Trump to try to subvert the results, saying, “The wrong way to do it is to meddle with state legislators and try to persuade them to send a slate of electors that’s different than the slate of electors voted on by the people of that state.” Read more »
“Sen. Cassidy believes the president has a right to pursue any legal challenges the president’s team believes has merit,” spokesman Cole Avery told The Post on Dec. 3. “But as things stand now, Sen. Cassidy believes Biden won.” In a Nov. 23 post on Twitter, Cassidy wrote: “President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won.” Read more »
Collins was the first Republican senator to acknowledge Biden’s victory. She has also highlighted Attorney General William P. Barr’s public statement that federal investigators had not found any credible evidence of fraud that could have reversed the election result. “I think that the attorney general’s statement was helpful in reassuring people of the validity of the election results,” Collins said on Dec. 2. A spokeswoman for Collins declined to provide responses to this survey but pointed to the previous public comments in a statement to The Post. Collins has not publicly expressed an opinion on Trump’s claims that he won the election. Read more »
“Every indication that I know of is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said on Nov. 24. He has also called on the country to acknowledge Biden’s legitimacy. “We cannot afford to spend the next four years divided over who won the election or denying the legitimacy of the president as was the case for President Trump throughout his presidency,” he said. “Sen. Moran stated that President Trump has the right to request recounts and utilize the courts to determine the integrity of the election,” a spokesman told The Post. Read more »
Murkowski’s office did not respond to The Post's request. But she has publicly urged Trump to concede and was among the first Senate Republicans to congratulate Biden after his victory speech last month. Read more »
Risch did not respond to questions from The Post, but in an interview with a newspaper based in Washington state last month, he referred to Biden as the president-elect. Read more »
Romney's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Trump’s unfounded election fraud claim “strikes at the very foundation of democracy here and around the world,” Romney said Dec. 3. “Russia and China have to be just laughing — smiling from ear to ear.” Read more »
Rubio’s office declined to answer questions. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Rubio referred to Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Sasse's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
“Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected,” Toomey said in a statement Nov. 21. “I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people.” Read more »
Bacon has made several statements acknowledging Biden as the next president, though his office did not respond to The Post’s multiple requests for comment. In a Nov. 8 statement to Forbes, Bacon said, “The handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President.” He added, “President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court if evidence of illegalities are found, to ask for recounts in those states where the margin is very narrow.” He had acknowledged in a Nov. 7 interview with KETV that Biden’s margin in the key battleground states was likely too much for Trump to overcome and said, “In the end ... we need to respect the will of the voters.” Read more »
Curtis said in a statement that Biden should be acknowledged as the president-elect until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing. “Given the opportunity to address Joe Biden, I would tell him that I will take him at his word that he will be a unifier and a president to all, including those of us that did not vote for him — I stand ready to help.” Read more »
Fitzpatrick's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 11 he said, “We have a president-elect and we have pending litigation. Let it run its way through the courts and we’ll get a resolution in an open and transparent manner.” Read more »
Hurd's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hurd was one of two Republicans who congratulated Biden on Nov. 7 after his victory became apparent, tweeting: “It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!” Read more »
Kinzinger did not respond to The Post’s questions but was among the first Republicans to congratulate Biden and Harris on their victory. He has also been outspoken about defending the integrity of the results. “Saying an election is stolen doesn’t make it so. Lies and conspiracies won’t work,” he tweeted on Nov. 28. After Trump tweeted his Dec. 2 video statement, Kinzinger posted, “Time to delete your account.” Read more »
While Mitchell’s office did not return The Post’s inquiries, the congressman has been vocal in acknowledging that Biden won the 2020 race and has publicly pleaded with Republicans to stop trying to reverse the election results. Mitchell wrote in a Detroit News op-ed Nov. 19 that Biden won enough states “to clearly prevail in the Electoral College.” He also tweeted that Republicans need to “stop undermining the election and putting forth misleading information” and tagged Trump when responding to another baseless claim of voter fraud: “Oh my God... Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid.” Notably, Mitchell did not run for reelection and is retiring from Congress. Read more »
Shimkus congratulated Biden in a Nov. 7 statement and referred to him as the president-elect. “While never perfect, American elections have consistently been free and fair,” he said. “This year’s election is no different.” Read more »
In a Nov. 25 statement, Stivers wrote: “With yesterday’s certification of many states’ results, it’s evident that President Trump has exhausted the due process offered to all candidates. I offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.” Read more »
Upton was the first House Republican to acknowledge Biden as president-elect after the Associated Press called the race, saying in a statement that “the votes have been counted, the American people have spoken, and they chose Joe Biden to serve as our next President. We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.” Although the congressman’s office did not respond directly to the second question, Upton told CNN on Nov. 22 that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Michigan, which had a 154,000-vote margin in favor of Biden. “You’ve got to let those votes stand,” he said. Read more »
“My view of it is this is all going to work itself out in about the first week of December. The clock runs out, there’s a system in place, he obviously has a legal strategy he thinks could be effective — I’m not convinced it has been or will be, but he has the right to pursue that,” Walden said on a National Journal podcast on Dec. 1. “I think in the end we’ll have a transition here, and you’ll have a new president come January 20. I don’t see the math where this gets overturned and so far I’ve not seen the evidence of the amount of fraud it would take, or mistakes — and those occur in every election — to overturn the results in any state. So I think the dye is pretty well cast.” Walden went on to say: “I think the bigger issue is where the Biden administration will go. How far left it will go.” Read more »
Young did not respond to our requests for comment. However, he linked to a public statement he gave in mid-November in which he referred to Biden as the president-elect and said it was time to move on. Read more »
Brooks did not respond to The Post’s questions. However, he has told multiple outlets that he is planning to challenge the electoral college results. He told the Hill: “I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as the legitimately elected president after a majority of electoral college votes, Gosar said, “No, never. Too much evidence of fraud.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Read more »
“The president has every right to use all the appeals and recounts and legal measures he’s using,” Barrasso said on Fox News. “Ultimately if there is genuine proof and evidence of things that have happened that would change the outcome, then it is time to look at that evidence now.” On Nov. 25, when pressed on how he would respond to Biden’s potential Cabinet nominees, Barrasso said, “I’m focused on the Georgia election and making sure Republicans are still in the majority the next Congress, so we’ll be able to have a much better say than if you had a 50-50 Senate with a potential Vice President Kamala Harris being the deciding vote.” Read more »
Blackburn’s office did not respond to requests for comment. On Nov. 20, Blackburn referred to Biden as the “president-elect” and Harris as the “vice president-elect” during a live interview with ABC News. A little later, her staff said she had misspoken. She has helped efforts to fundraise for the president’s legal challenges. Read more »
Blunt's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Blunt said in a Nov. 29 interview that “we’re moving forward” as if Biden will be the next president. He hedged by saying that only the electoral college can “technically” declare a president-elect. “But we are working with the Biden administration, likely administration, on both the transition and the inauguration as if we are moving forward,” he added. Read more »
Boozman’s office did not respond to The Post’s questions. A spokesman for Boozman told local media that he believes Biden should get national security briefings “as continuity, in that regard, is essential.” Read more »
Braun’s office declined to answer the questions, pointing instead to an opinion piece Braun recently published in the Washington Examiner expressing support for Trump’s calls to investigate allegations of election fraud. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Burr's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Cornyn’s staff said they would review the questions but did not respond. Cornyn has said that the president and his team have not been able to prove their claims of fraud with evidence, but he has yet to acknowledge that Biden won. On Nov. 23, he told the Austin-American Statesman that “obviously, the outcome is becoming increasingly clear,” and on Nov. 19, he said that Biden is “not president-elect until the votes are certified.” Read more »
Cotton's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Cramer has defended Trump’s legal efforts but recently said the incoming Biden administration needs time to prepare. “I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, he’s just exercising his legal options.” Read more »
Asked by a reporter if he would refer to Biden as the president-elect, Crapo responded, “Right now, I'm going to stay out of that argument.” Read more »
Cruz's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Ordinarily, the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, especially concerning state law. But these are not ordinary times,” Cruz said in a statement Dec. 1, urging the high court to hear an emergency appeal challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Read more »
Daines has claimed the election is not over and alleged that “whistleblowers” have come forward with allegations of voter manipulation. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Ernst's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Ernst told Fox News on Nov. 20 that she believes Trump has the right to mount legal challenges against the election results, but “there has to be proof.” Read more »
Fischer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Fischer recently said she was not impressed by Trump’s conspiracy theories. “He can say whatever he wants. ... If I was bothered by everything that everyone around here says, I couldn’t come back.” Read more »
Gardner lost his reelection bid in November.
Graham’s office did not respond to The Post's calls and email. On Nov. 30, he said Trump is “going to fight for every vote and push systems to get better, and I said, ‘Keep it up,’ ” according to the Associated Press. Graham also said that, after the electoral college formally confirms Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14, Trump should agree to attend Biden’s inauguration. “I think it’s good for the country, would be good for him,” Graham said. “We’ll know in December. I hope Biden would come to his,” he said. Read more »
Grassley’s office did not respond to The Post, but he has publicly called for patience until the electoral college convenes. “We’re going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the electoral college to meet,” Grassley said. “I stand with the people’s rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions, and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts.” Read more »
Hawley's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We’ll see at the end when all of the legal challenges are resolved and see when all the evidence has been produced,” Hawley said Nov. 30. Read more »
Hoeven's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hyde-Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hyde-Smith was one of five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Inhofe's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “I think there is still enough questions outstanding,” Johnson said on Dec. 1, following news that Attorney General William P. Barr found no widespread election fraud. He encouraged Barr to “show everybody” the evidence behind his conclusion. Read more »
Kennedy's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “It does not undermine democracy to insist that elections be conducted fairly. President Trump’s allegations about election irregularities should be heard promptly in a court of law. I continue to support President Trump’s reelection. I continue to support the American principle that every legal vote should be counted,” Kennedy wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 6. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lankford's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Lankford has shown support for Trump’s election challenges and flip-flopped on the need for Biden to receive early national security briefings. “I’m not in a hurry, necessarily, to get Joe Biden these briefings,” he said after promising he would step in. Read more »
Lee's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “How can they demand that Republicans unflinchingly respect a process that they (a) have tried to undermine for four years, and (b) are still trying to cut short by denying President Trump the right to pursue legitimate legal remedies to verify the legitimacy of the election?” Lee posted on the social media site Parler on Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Loeffler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Loeffler has had to juggle echoing Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia while encouraging voters there to turn out and reelect her in the January runoff. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
A McConnell aide said office policy is not to respond to surveys. McConnell was asked Tuesday afternoon about Trump’s assertions of voter fraud and why he is silent. “As I’ve said repeatedly, we have this government for the next three weeks, for sure, and what I’m focusing on is trying to accomplish as much as we can during this three-week period, which requires dealing with the government that we have right now,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol. “The future will take care of itself, as I’ve said repeatedly. We’re going to go through these processes. The electoral college is going to meet December the 14th. There will be an inauguration January 20th.” Read more »
Paul's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perdue has not publicly acknowledged the election results, but he referenced “a change of command at the top” during a recent private meeting, The Post reported. His campaign spokesman, John Burke, called the meeting a “non-story” and said Perdue “totally supports President Trump and his fight for transparency and accuracy in this election.” Read more »
“I voted for President Trump, was a co-chair of his campaign in Ohio, and I believe his policies would be better for Ohio and the country,” Portman said in a Nov. 23 column. “But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward.” Read more »
Roberts's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rounds’s office did not reply to calls and email. On Nov. 30, Politico reported that Rounds was wary of Trump’s claims, saying that “making an allegation without having facts to back it up could be detrimental to his long-term legacy.” On Nov. 12, Rounds said Biden should have access to intel briefings, but he added, “One of these two men will be the president of the United States, after the election results have come in.” On Nov. 6, Rounds said on Twitter that “every single legal vote must be counted. Period.” He also said “the courts must also be ready to step in if there are voter fraud allegations that need to be resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Scott told Politico “it would be great” if Trump ran for president again in 2024. Read more »
Scott’s office did not reply to The Post's calls and email. He has not publicly acknowledged Biden’s win, but on Nov. 17 he approached Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on the Senate floor to congratulate her. On Nov. 6, the Greenville News reported that Scott backed Trump’s review of the election, telling supporters in an email blast that voting irregularities and fraud allegations should be thoroughly investigated. “This week has shown us that transparency must be increased — for example, the situation in Philadelphia limiting poll watchers’ access is concerning,” he said. “I also hope we learn lessons on making this process more efficient; if we can put a man on the moon, we can get all our non-military votes counted within 72 hours.” Read more »
Shelby's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Sullivan's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Thune aide said his office does not respond to surveys and pointed The Post to Thune’s comments Dec. 2 that Congress would not overturn the electoral college votes. “I can’t imagine that would ever happen,” he told a Politico reporter. And if a senator does join in an objection, Thune added in comments confirmed by an aide, “I doubt that it goes anywhere. ... I suspect that will be a fairly routine process.” Read more »
Tillis's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Wicker's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wicker was among five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations into fraud. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Young's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Young recently said on a private conference call reported by The Post that “the worst-case scenario is that we have a Democrat in the White House ... which appears almost a certainty.” Read more »
Abraham's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I stand by President Trump and his efforts to ensure a full and fair election, and make sure that every lawful ballot is counted,” he said in Nov. 6 Facebook post. “From censoring Republicans to encouraging shady voting practices, the left has pulled every trick in the book to try and win this election. I firmly believe that President Trump and Mr. Guiliani’s efforts bring law and order to this chaos will prevail, and win the President another four years.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Aderholt's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
In a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr, Allen and more than three dozen other House Republicans alleged there were “anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Amodei has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and refused to answer The Post’s questions. A spokeswoman for Amodei sent the following statement: “I made the congressman aware of your survey and his answer to all three questions is ‘nice try.’ He’s got better things to do — including being fully engaged in Covid relief discussions — than to engage in word games with the media.”
Armstrong, who did not respond to requests for comment, has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.
Arrington's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Babin's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Babin was one of several Republicans who signed a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of election fraud. The letter claimed there are “a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Baird's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Balderson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“As it appears more and more likely that Trump will not be in the White House and we will begin the post-Trump era, our party has to begin a conversation of what we look like moving forward,” Banks said in a Nov. 19 interview with the Washington Examiner. Read more »
Barr's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must ensure that all legal votes are counted and that any reports of irregularities are fully investigated. The mainstream media does not decide when an election is over,” he said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »
Bergman's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The people of Michigan deserve to know their votes have been counted, that their voice has been heard, and that their government is being transparent and accountable,” Berman said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “Michigan needs to be an example for the rest of the country that we will not stand for election fraud. ... All legal votes need to be counted, and all evidence of fraud must be thoroughly investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
“Once a vote is certified in each state and the Electoral College is complete, the winner of the Presidential election will be determined,” Bilirakis said. “The President owes it to the nearly 74,000,000 people who voted for him to fully investigate all allegations of voter irregularities and to pursue the legal remedies that our system makes available to all candidates,” he said in a statement. Read more »
Bishop's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Retiring GOP Rep. Rob Bishop previously said it's not his role to say whether the presidential election is decided. “For me to pontificate on that is meaningless. I could, but for what purpose? Whether I speak out or not, that doesn't make a difference. I should be doing things that make a difference,” Bishop told the Salt Lake Tribune. Read more »
Bishop, who did not respond to The Post's requests, continues to support Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 22 Twitter thread, Bishop urged Trump to “keep fighting,” so that his case might make it to the Supreme Court and so that Sidney Powell, Trump’s discredited, conspiracy theory-spinning former lawyer, could bring “blockbuster evidence. ... In these circumstances, any Republican joining media’s ignorant clamor for @realDonaldTrump to capitulate is not fit for office,” he wrote. Read more »
Bost tweeted on Nov. 8 that he supported Trump’s “efforts to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Brady's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “The media can make projections, but every voter has a right to have their legal vote counted. Especially in a razor-thin race that is as important as this. This is not about Trump or Biden – this is about democracy. We must guarantee that every legal vote is counted to ensure our country has trust in the election process,” Brady said in a Facebook post on Nov. 8. Read more »
Brooks's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Bucschon's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5 Buschon posted on Facebook, “There is nothing wrong with either the Trump campaign or Biden campaign demanding a fair election result and fighting for one. Americans need to have patience as the process plays itself out because the worst outcome for our country would be for the president who is inaugurated on January 20, 2021, to have a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over their head if Americans don’t perceive the outcome to be the result of a free and fair election." Read more »
Budd, who did not respond to requests for comment, has supported Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 18 speech on the House floor, he said: “His legal team needs to be given time to collect and present evidence of voting irregularities. Until the courts have played their constitutional role, we should be wary of declaring winners and losers.” Read more »
Burchett’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly in recent weeks about the presidential election. On Nov. 6, he issued a statement saying that “the Trump campaign has every right to ask for recounts and make legal challenges. Back in 2000, Al Gore didn’t concede until Dec. 12 ... so there’s a precedent. I respect each states’ ability to handle their own elections, but clearly there are some — like Tennessee — that have a better model. Going forward, let’s hope others look to our great state for guidance on how to run an efficient and transparent election.” Read more »
Burgess's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Byrne's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Calvert’s staff did not respond to The Post’s questions but referred to his Nov. 20 statement: “President Trump, like any candidate for office, has the right to ensure vote counts are complete, accurate and legal. It’s ironic that many who are criticizing him for exercising that right are the very same people who sought to delegitimize his presidency with demonstrably false claims of Russian collusion. Overall, I believe the election was fair, but any time you change the rules while an election is underway — as we saw in many states due to the pandemic — there will inevitably be legal challenges, which our courts will ultimately resolve. At the end of the day the winner of our presidential election isn’t determined by candidates, political parties, or the media, it’s determined by the certification of results by states and those results are then reflected by the Electoral College vote. I will certainly respect that outcome.” Read more »
Carter's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Chabot's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Cline's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Facebook post on Nov. 14, Cline said he supports Trump's recount efforts, alleging that “premature efforts by the left and some in the media to declare this election over discourage reconciliation and promote suspicion.” Read more »
Cloud's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Cloud led a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cole's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Comer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Comer has called for a congressional investigation into the 2020 election. “Irregularities from the 2020 election caused by mass mail-in balloting must be examined by Congress. Democrats must stop turning a blind eye to election integrity. @GOPoversight will lead the way in seeking accountability,” he tweeted on Nov. 25. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Conaway's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Conaway was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper probe into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cook's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crawford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Crenshaw was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper inquiry into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post's request. Read more »
Davidson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Davis told Illinois radio station WMAY on Nov. 24 that he supported starting the transition process with the new administration. He said Trump and his allies “have every right to pursue the legal fight, but they also have got to put up some evidence.” Read more »
DesJarlais’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he’s said little publicly about the election results in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, he wrote: “With potential recounts and legal questions to be resolved, the President is well within his rights to see this matter reviewed and adjudicated.” Read more »
Diaz-Balart's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Duncan’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. He posted on Facebook on Nov. 12: “Despite what the media continues to tell you, Joe Biden is NOT the President-Elect. Currently, it is unclear who will be the next President of the United States, and the media should have enough RESPECT FOR THE VOTERS to let the legal process play out.” On Dec. 3, he tweeted that members of the House Freedom Caucus “continued our calls on DOJ to provide FULL transparency into the allegations of voter fraud. We won’t stop fighting for election integrity & to ensure every LEGAL vote is counted, every illegal vote thrown out, & every irregularity investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Dunn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Emmer's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Estes's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 6, Estes said on Facebook “As our nation continues to watch election results slowly roll in from battleground states, it is critical that every legal vote is counted and that illegally-submitted ballots are not. Americans deserve transparency in the process, and when necessary, our judicial system will step in to ensure a fair and accurate approach for all sides. It will take more time, but it’s the right thing to do to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Fleischmann’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request. He’s said little publicly in recent weeks about the election results. In a Nov. 10 Facebook post, Fleischmann said: “We must protect the sanctity of the ballot box. I continue to stand with President Donald J. Trump as he and his team work to ensure the American people have complete faith in our electoral process.” Read more »
Flores's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Nov. 11 interview with the local television station KBTX, Flores said election challenges would take four to six weeks to resolve. “You’ve got to go through the discovery process and figure out what that is,” said Flores, “and that discovery process is just now starting.” In the same interview, he claimed there was “widespread evidence of voting irregularities” but did not detail any evidence. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Fortenberry has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect. A spokesman took the poll questions to the congressman, but Fortenberry did not respond. In a vague Nov. 6 tweet, he said Nebraska’s elections system was safe, while noting “a lot of questions and anxiety” elsewhere in America. “The integrity of the election process demands absolute adherence to legal standards,” he wrote. Read more »
Foxx's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Fulcher has voiced support for Trump’s attempts to contest the election results. “If I were in that position, I’d be saying, ‘Stand up for yourself, keep the legal challenges out there and bring as much of this to light as possible,’ ” he told the Idaho Press in late November. Read more »
Gaetz did not answer questions from The Post but has been outspoken about his support for Trump’s efforts. “President Trump has an obligation to the country, to his supporters, and to the movement that he has built to ensure that we count the legal votes and reject the illegal ones,” he said to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network on Nov. 30. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gallagher's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Garcia's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gianforte's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Gohmert aide told The Post that his office does not respond to surveys. “There’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs. [John] Durham and Barr will deserve a big notation in history when it’s written about the rise and fall of the U.S. if they don’t clean up this mess. Clean up the fraud. DO YOUR JOBS & save this country,” Gohmert tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gonzalez's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gooden's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We need a decisive resolution to the lingering questions of our election integrity. I sent a letter to @realDonaldTrump asking him to instruct AG Barr to immediately appoint a Special Counsel to investigate irregularities in the #2020election,” Gooden tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Granger's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 20 Granger said, “I have great concerns about it. I think it’s time to move on,” of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, according to CNN. Read more »
Graves's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must not allow politics to manipulate the outcome of our election, as doing so would be a disservice to those that have fought for one nation, not political parties,” he said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “The ability to exercise our right to vote and choose our elected officials is the will of the people and they should determine who becomes our representatives and leaders. We must do everything possible to protect the integrity of the election process, ensure every legitimate ballot is counted and safeguard the process from political purposes.” Read more »
Graves's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Green’s office did not respond to The Post's request. On Dec. 2, he tweeted: “Ensuring our elections are fair, secure, and honest is of the utmost importance. DOJ must conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of voting irregularities. Every American deserves to have their voice heard.” Read more »
Griffith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Griffith has yet to publicly acknowledge who he believes won the election, saying in a statement that the process is not over. “In the presidential election process, the length of time to declare a winner is not as important as ensuring that all the steps are conducted fairly and with integrity according to our Constitution and laws. That is the process we are wading through and waiting for now. And that's why it's not over.” Read more »
Grothman's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Guest's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 joint statement to Mississippi television station WLBT, Guest said, “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Guthrie's office did not respond to The Post's request.
While Rep. Hagedorn's office did not respond to The Post's request, he was one of 39 members of Congress who signed a Dec. 1 letter echoing Trump's fraud claims and calling on the Justice Department to investigate. “We are concerned about the shocking lack of action from the Justice Department following your directive,” they wrote to Attorney General William Barr, who had said his department found no evidence of fraud that would change the election's outcome.
Harris's office did not respond to The Post's request. “Just like Hillary suggested to Joe Biden, President Trump should not concede until all legal votes are counted,” he wrote in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “Secret unobserved vote counting in the swing states means that we will have to wait until a court unravels what really went on. When that thorough investigation is over, and we know that only legal votes have been counted then we will know who the real winner is — and then and only then we need to move on.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hartzler's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hern's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Beutler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. A Washington newspaper asked Beutler's communications director, Craig Wheeler, what the congresswoman thought of Trump's refusal to concede. In a statement, he replied, “The president has the right to press his claims in court.” Read more »
Higgins's office did not respond to The Post's request. “If Biden won fair and square, so be it. We’ll survive,” he tweeted on Nov. 8. “Every American should want to clear up the disturbing reports of voter fraud. Let us not anchor a new President with heavy suspicion of voter fraud. Investigate. Audit the count & the ballots in the suspect states.” On Nov. 6, Higgins said “I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election” in a video posted to Facebook that was later removed, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hill's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Holding's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Hollingsworth's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Hudson's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7, Hudson tweeted, “Election results remain unofficial & the process is far from over. Americans deserve transparency & I support President Trump’s calls to ensure every legal vote is counted & the rule of law is protected. By doing this, we can protect the integrity and confidence of our elections.” Read more »
Huizenga's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “I believe that President Trump has a process that he can and should go through,” he said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “We have to go through this for there to be confidence in what’s going on. And I understand the media and the Left are in a big, big hurry to get this done and over with and have Joe Biden declared president, but that’s not where we’re at yet.” Read more »
Jacobs's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson’s office did not respond to The Post's request. When Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, cleared the way for the transition on Nov. 23, Johnson tweeted: “In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process.” In response to criticism from constituents on Twitter, Johnson’s office then tweeted a slight clarification, saying: “The President announced today the GSA should begin transition activities. The President’s stance and Dusty’s stance on this issue are the same.” Read more »
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I have just called President Trump to say this: ‘Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system,’ ” he tweeted on Nov. 6. Read more »
Jordan's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Joyce's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rep. Joyce’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Joyce was a part of a group that sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr this week. Joyce tweeted Dec. 2: “I urged @TheJusticeDept to take courageous action to safeguard the integrity of the election & ensure that every American’s legal vote is counted once. The American people deserve, and justice demands, action now.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Katko's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Keller’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “The Left continues to condemn any effort to investigate the election results yet they spent four years trying to tear down President @realDonaldTrump with absolutely no evidence,” Keller tweeted on Dec. 3. “The American people deserve to know that our elections are free and fair.” Read more »
Kelly’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. On Dec. 1, in a request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Kelly and the other plaintiffs asked the court to issue an emergency order to block Pennsylvania from taking further action to certify its election results showing a win for Biden. Read more »
Kelly's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” Kelly and other Mississippi Republican members of Congress said in a Nov. 9 joint statement. “It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
King's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
King has alleged that the election results are corrupted and has amplified Trump’s baseless claims that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast. “It may be impossible to achieve a legitimate count. It is possible to identify the locations and methods and vulnerability to massive voter fraud,” King tweeted Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Kustoff’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. He’s said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 social media post, Kustoff said: “The President is within his rights to ensure that any possible voting irregularities are investigated and brought before the judicial system. Elections are a hallmark of American democracy and we must continue to preserve the integrity of this process.” Read more »
“It looks like the facts and evidence that show any type of fraud or improprieties have not been there,” LaHood told Illinois radio station WJBC on Nov. 24. LaHood added that “it appears any type of court case is running out, and it looks like we will have a smooth transition.” Read more »
Lamborn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Latta's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Long's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Loudermilk has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the vote in Georgia. On Dec. 1, more than a week after officials certified the state’s results, he tweeted that officials needed to do more to root out what he called “fraudulent ballots.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lucas's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Luetkemeyer's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Marchant's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Marshall's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 10, Marshall posted on Facebook, “On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate specific allegations of voter fraud surrounding last week’s Presidential election. Last week, I joined several of my colleagues in the House in sending a letter to AG Barr asking him to make all resources of the U.S. Department of Justice available to ensure a free and fair election. Americans must have confidence in the outcome of this election, and I applaud the move by AG Barr to ensure this election is free of fraud, abuse and outside influence.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Massie’s office did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “I think we need to respect the process. The states have until December 14 to verify the results and the state legislatures do that. I think we should give the President’s camp time to investigate, what are anecdotal right now, reports of fraud,” Massie said on Nov. 10. “If the disparities between Biden and Trump is so great in those swing states, it should be easy to verify this election. What we don’t want is the situation we had for the last four years where a large percentage of the population thought that Russians elected Trump,” he added. Read more »
McCarthy did not respond to The Post's questions, but has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the winner. Asked on Dec. 3 about potential policy changes by the Biden administration, McCarthy told reporters at his weekly news conference, “let’s wait until who’s sworn in.” Read more »
McCaul's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “All Americans need to have full faith in our electoral system. It is the bedrock of our democracy. If there is evidence of fraud or impropriety, then those need to be investigated through a transparent process. Texas should be the example of how to timely and efficiently conduct an election. When the final legal vote is tallied and a winner is declared, we should feel confident it was done through a fair process,” McCaul said in a Facebook post on Nov. 6. Read more »
McClintock’s office referred to a statement he made on the House floor in November: “The NATURE of democracy is that in every election there is always a winner and a loser. The SUCCESS of democracy depends on the loser believing the vote was fair and accepting the result. The VOTE is not the foundation of our democracy — the INTEGRITY of the vote is its foundation. ... We also need to ask ourselves why so many Americans currently believe the election was riddled with fraud. It is because so many safeguards built into our system have been removed. We call it ‘Election DAY,’ for a reason. ... This corrupted process cannot continue. Even if it doesn’t rob our elections of their ACTUAL legitimacy, it certainly robs them of their PERCEIVED legitimacy, destroying the trust that the loser of any election must have to accept and respect the will of the electorate. The old process assured the presumption of fairness. The new process offers none. Acceptance of an election cannot be obtained by brow-beating — it can only be earned by a full and open review of the integrity of the election, establishing for all Americans that their vote was fairly and accurately recorded and that the result speaks as the will of the nation. I eagerly await that day.” Read more »
In a Nov. 30 statement, McHenry did not specifically call Biden the “president-elect,” but he did applaud his nomination of Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, while acknowledging Biden’s incoming administration. He wrote: “While I will work against the Biden Administration’s agenda of tax increases and burdensome regulations, I think it’s important we have credible and experienced people to serve at the highest levels of government.” His office did not respond to requests to answer the questions or to clarify whether he considers Biden the president-elect. Read more »
McKinley's office did not respond to The Post's request.
McMorris Rodgers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “There’s been enough stories — whether its in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona — where there’s stories that are concerning enough to me that I support the President’s effort to make sure every legal vote is counted, but also where there are disputes that he can pursue that,” McMorris Rodgers said on Nov. 11, according to KXLY. “He can pursue it legally and that’s what we’re working through right now.” When asked, she did not say that she would congratulate Biden once all legal options were exhausted, according to the news station. Read more »
Meuser's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7 Meuser wrote on Facebook, “Today, the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation expressed our collective concerns over the Commonwealth’s handling of the General Election in a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar." Read more »
Miller's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Moolenaar’s representatives did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “There should always be transparency and fairness in the vote-counting process,” Moolenaar posted on Facebook on Nov. 9. “Reports of irregularities should be investigated and people should feel confident their vote was fairly and accurately counted.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Mooney’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a statement on Nov. 24, Mooney said Trump should not concede, “given the allegations currently being investigated.” He went on to say, “I agree with President Trump that every legal vote must be counted. I continue to stand with President Trump.” Read more »
Mullin's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Murphy's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 7 statement Murphy said, “There have been many cases of alleged voter fraud and the President’s campaign has filed several lawsuits disputing some of the called results. I look forward to having the investigations completed to make sure that each American vote has been one that is verified and legal. When that process is completed, the nation needs to stand behind its elected leader." Read more »
In an interview, Newhouse previously called Trump's decision to legally challenge the election results “okay and reasonable.” Read more »
Norman’s office said the congressman’s “position on these issues is a little more in-depth than the binary choices” in the Post survey. He has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 statement, Norman said: “After every legal vote is counted; after every unlawful vote is thrown out; after every provisional ballot is reconciled; after the numerous abnormalities are investigated and fully resolved… then (and only then) will we know who won the Presidency.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Nunes's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Palazzo's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 statement Palazzo said, “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved." Read more »
Palmer's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Pence's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perry’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Perry tweeted on Nov. 7: “Can anyone help us find the Media Declaration Clause in the Constitution? Legal votes will determine who is POTUS, not the news media.” Read more »
Posey did not respond to questions from The Post but joined several lawmakers in a Dec. 1 letter asking Attorney General William P. Barr to ensure election integrity. “There are a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question,” they wrote. The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Reschenthaler’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. He tweeted Nov. 10: “The people telling us to 'suck it up’ and accept the election results, still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. The irony…” Read more »
Rice’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Rice said: “Four years ago they said it was election fraud by the Russians that had altered the election. It must be investigated. Trump must be impeached. Today, they say the election is over, concede now! It’s time to heal!!! I’m all for healing, but first I think there’s some work to be done. The election was very close. President Trump is entitled to an investigation to assure that all LEGAL votes are counted. Only then can we begin the process of healing.” Read more »
Roby's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Roe’s office did not respond to The Post's request. The retiring congressman hasn’t issued any public statements or made any social media posts about the election results.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The President’s allegations of election fraud must be investigated to ensure the election is conducted fairly for the American people,” he said on Nov. 6. Read more »
Rose’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. In a Nov. 27 Facebook post, Rose said: “Americans deserve a fair election system process. That’s what President Donald J. Trump is fighting for, and I continue to stand with him.” Read more »
“No, I don’t consider him to be President-elect until every legal vote is counted and every illegal ballot is tossed. Ensuring the integrity of the election is not a partisan issue. We should be patient and wait to see what happens with any recounts and all pending and any soon-to-be filed lawsuits,” Rouzer told the Raleigh News & Observer on Nov. 18. Read more »
Roy's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rutherford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“We will not be responding,” said a Schweikert spokesperson.
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Sensenbrenner's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “President Trump is absolutely right to file court challenges in states across the country to ensure every legal ballot and only legal ballots are counted, and I am proud the State of Missouri is acting as a leader in supporting the president,” Smith said in a statement Nov. 13. Read more »
A spokesman for Smith declined to comment. In a Facebook post on Nov. 6, Smith said Nebraska’s election went smoothly but, without specifying, said that in other states or local jurisdictions, “important questions have been raised about the integrity of the election process.” Without referencing Trump or any specific claims, he said he supported investigations into irregularities. Read more »
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In comments Nov. 22 to NJ.com, Smith expressed support for Trump’s legal challenges to the results. “It is the president’s — and any candidate’s right — to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure that all legal ballots are properly counted and any fraud in the election process is exposed,” he said. He did not respond to The Post’s questions. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Smucker’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Smucker wrote on Facebook on Nov. 7: “To be clear: any pending recounts should be completed and all allegations of fraud should be fully investigated. Only then should the election results be certified, at which point President Trump and former Vice President Biden should accept the results.” Read more »
Stauber's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Stefanik's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Steil's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Steil said in a radio interview that he is “watching the election process playout,” though he previously tweeted that “every legal vote must be counted. Preserving the integrity of our elections is vital to our democracy.” Read more »
Stewart's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Stewart continues to accuse Democrats of “cheating” and is raising money in Georgia to counter the party, who he says are “desperate” to win in a runoff election. “That's why they're cheating. That's why they are encouraging people to move to Georgia. They are encouraging them on how to register and how to vote. They are pouring hundreds of millions into the race. We have to do the same thing.” Read more »
Taylor's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We all want to see a process that is fair. That where every allegation of impropriety is investigated. We want to make sure that whoever is declared the winner is absolutely, unquestionably the winner. I think that that legitimates our process. I think it’s inherent and important in a democratic process. And so, I think the president is going and asking to look at different things. I think he’s absolutely within his rights to do that. And I think it’s important for us as Americans to make sure we have a winner that we know is the winner,” Taylor told Lone Star Politics on Nov. 15. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Thompson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In a tweet, Thompson said he was part of a group that sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar (D). He added: “Trust has been eroded in #Pennsylvania’s electoral system. Citizens of the Commonwealth deserve free & fair elections!” Read more »
Thornberry's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first. This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together,” Thornberry tweeted Nov. 7. Read more »
Tiffany's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Timmons’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a radio interview on Dec. 1, he said, “There’s smoke all over the place. ... And right now, the president’s attorneys — his team — they’re very well-funded. They’re doing everything they can to fully audit and vet the results to determine what the outcome of every legal vote being counted — and only every legal vote being counted — is. So the question becomes, are they going to be able to find sufficient fraud to overturn the result of the election in those states as it currently stands? That’s what we’re waiting on. I’m doing everything I can to make sure the president is able to get to the bottom of this.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Tipton's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Turner's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Van Drew, who did not respond to requests, is backing the president's legal challenges and encouraged supporters Nov. 25 to donate money to both Trump's campaign and his own to help, telling them, “DON'T BELIEVE THE FAKE NEWS” in North Jersey. “We've said it before and we'll say it again, President Trump continues to have our full support.” He linked to an earlier Facebook post saying the courts have a “responsibility to hear every legal challenge so that the American people can have confidence in the outcome of this very close election.” Read more »
Wagner's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Walberg’s office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Walker's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Walorski issued a vague statement about the election on Nov. 6 as votes were being tabulated. “The integrity of our elections and the peaceful transition of power are cornerstones of our democracy,” she said in a Facebook post. “When all legally cast votes in this election are counted, the American people can have full confidence in the results.” Read more »
Waltz's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Watkins's office did not respond to The Post's request. Watkins lost his GOP primary in August after he was charged with three felony counts of voter fraud. Read more »
Weber's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “If somebody attempts murder, we don’t say ‘Oh, you got away with it, so it’s all good.' There’s credible evidence, there’s credible testimony that there are problems here. This is about the free and fair election in the United States of America,” Weber told Spectrum News on Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Webster's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wenstrup's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Westerman's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Williams's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5, Williams echoed president Trump’s still-unproven claim of widespread election fraud, tweeting: “This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the [Justice Department] and [attorney general]?” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Wilson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Wilson tweeted on Nov. 7: “The 2020 Presidential Election isn’t over until every legal ballot is counted. I have faith in our judicial system and look forward to seeing this election carried out in full.” Read more »
Wittman's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wittman previously refused to concede. In a Nov. 16 Facebook post, he said he will continue to support Trump's right to challenge the election results. “The President has filed lawsuits that need to be heard. It is a fundamental principle of this nation that the Courts hear and decide any disputes between opposing parties. Until the courts have heard the cases, and until the recounts have been concluded, I believe the President has every right to exercise this authority.” Read more »
Womack's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wright's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Asked whether he would accept Biden as a legitimately elected president after Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, Yoho pointed to ongoing efforts to challenge the results. “Once all the challenges are over and the electoral college votes have been certified, I will accept this [result],” Yoho said through a spokesman on Dec. 3.
Zeldin, who did not respond to requests for comment, told Newsday in a Nov. 30 interview that he supported Trump’s legal challenges, while also saying it was appropriate for Biden to begin the transition and receive intelligence briefings, according to the paper. But he did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Joe Biden 25
Donald Trump 2
Unclear/No answer 222
Joe Biden 25
These Republicans say that Biden won or have called Biden the president-elect.
Alexander’s office replied to the poll with a statement Nov. 23, in which he said: “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.” On Nov. 20, the Associated Press reported that Alexander has no objection to Trump’s recount requests, because recounting reinforces the validity of election results. But he did criticize an effort by Trump to try to subvert the results, saying, “The wrong way to do it is to meddle with state legislators and try to persuade them to send a slate of electors that’s different than the slate of electors voted on by the people of that state.” Read more »
“Sen. Cassidy believes the president has a right to pursue any legal challenges the president’s team believes has merit,” spokesman Cole Avery told The Post on Dec. 3. “But as things stand now, Sen. Cassidy believes Biden won.” In a Nov. 23 post on Twitter, Cassidy wrote: “President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won.” Read more »
Collins was the first Republican senator to acknowledge Biden’s victory. She has also highlighted Attorney General William P. Barr’s public statement that federal investigators had not found any credible evidence of fraud that could have reversed the election result. “I think that the attorney general’s statement was helpful in reassuring people of the validity of the election results,” Collins said on Dec. 2. A spokeswoman for Collins declined to provide responses to this survey but pointed to the previous public comments in a statement to The Post. Collins has not publicly expressed an opinion on Trump’s claims that he won the election. Read more »
“Every indication that I know of is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said on Nov. 24. He has also called on the country to acknowledge Biden’s legitimacy. “We cannot afford to spend the next four years divided over who won the election or denying the legitimacy of the president as was the case for President Trump throughout his presidency,” he said. “Sen. Moran stated that President Trump has the right to request recounts and utilize the courts to determine the integrity of the election,” a spokesman told The Post. Read more »
Murkowski’s office did not respond to The Post's request. But she has publicly urged Trump to concede and was among the first Senate Republicans to congratulate Biden after his victory speech last month. Read more »
Risch did not respond to questions from The Post, but in an interview with a newspaper based in Washington state last month, he referred to Biden as the president-elect. Read more »
Romney's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Trump’s unfounded election fraud claim “strikes at the very foundation of democracy here and around the world,” Romney said Dec. 3. “Russia and China have to be just laughing — smiling from ear to ear.” Read more »
Rubio’s office declined to answer questions. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Rubio referred to Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Sasse's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
“Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected,” Toomey said in a statement Nov. 21. “I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people.” Read more »
Bacon has made several statements acknowledging Biden as the next president, though his office did not respond to The Post’s multiple requests for comment. In a Nov. 8 statement to Forbes, Bacon said, “The handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President.” He added, “President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court if evidence of illegalities are found, to ask for recounts in those states where the margin is very narrow.” He had acknowledged in a Nov. 7 interview with KETV that Biden’s margin in the key battleground states was likely too much for Trump to overcome and said, “In the end ... we need to respect the will of the voters.” Read more »
Curtis said in a statement that Biden should be acknowledged as the president-elect until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing. “Given the opportunity to address Joe Biden, I would tell him that I will take him at his word that he will be a unifier and a president to all, including those of us that did not vote for him — I stand ready to help.” Read more »
Fitzpatrick's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 11 he said, “We have a president-elect and we have pending litigation. Let it run its way through the courts and we’ll get a resolution in an open and transparent manner.” Read more »
Hurd's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hurd was one of two Republicans who congratulated Biden on Nov. 7 after his victory became apparent, tweeting: “It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!” Read more »
Kinzinger did not respond to The Post’s questions but was among the first Republicans to congratulate Biden and Harris on their victory. He has also been outspoken about defending the integrity of the results. “Saying an election is stolen doesn’t make it so. Lies and conspiracies won’t work,” he tweeted on Nov. 28. After Trump tweeted his Dec. 2 video statement, Kinzinger posted, “Time to delete your account.” Read more »
While Mitchell’s office did not return The Post’s inquiries, the congressman has been vocal in acknowledging that Biden won the 2020 race and has publicly pleaded with Republicans to stop trying to reverse the election results. Mitchell wrote in a Detroit News op-ed Nov. 19 that Biden won enough states “to clearly prevail in the Electoral College.” He also tweeted that Republicans need to “stop undermining the election and putting forth misleading information” and tagged Trump when responding to another baseless claim of voter fraud: “Oh my God... Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid.” Notably, Mitchell did not run for reelection and is retiring from Congress. Read more »
Shimkus congratulated Biden in a Nov. 7 statement and referred to him as the president-elect. “While never perfect, American elections have consistently been free and fair,” he said. “This year’s election is no different.” Read more »
In a Nov. 25 statement, Stivers wrote: “With yesterday’s certification of many states’ results, it’s evident that President Trump has exhausted the due process offered to all candidates. I offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.” Read more »
Upton was the first House Republican to acknowledge Biden as president-elect after the Associated Press called the race, saying in a statement that “the votes have been counted, the American people have spoken, and they chose Joe Biden to serve as our next President. We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.” Although the congressman’s office did not respond directly to the second question, Upton told CNN on Nov. 22 that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Michigan, which had a 154,000-vote margin in favor of Biden. “You’ve got to let those votes stand,” he said. Read more »
“My view of it is this is all going to work itself out in about the first week of December. The clock runs out, there’s a system in place, he obviously has a legal strategy he thinks could be effective — I’m not convinced it has been or will be, but he has the right to pursue that,” Walden said on a National Journal podcast on Dec. 1. “I think in the end we’ll have a transition here, and you’ll have a new president come January 20. I don’t see the math where this gets overturned and so far I’ve not seen the evidence of the amount of fraud it would take, or mistakes — and those occur in every election — to overturn the results in any state. So I think the dye is pretty well cast.” Walden went on to say: “I think the bigger issue is where the Biden administration will go. How far left it will go.” Read more »
Young did not respond to our requests for comment. However, he linked to a public statement he gave in mid-November in which he referred to Biden as the president-elect and said it was time to move on. Read more »
Donald Trump 2
These Republicans incorrectly say Trump won.
Brooks did not respond to The Post’s questions. However, he has told multiple outlets that he is planning to challenge the electoral college results. He told the Hill: “I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as the legitimately elected president after a majority of electoral college votes, Gosar said, “No, never. Too much evidence of fraud.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Read more »
Unclear/No answer 222
These Republicans have not offered a clear position.
“The president has every right to use all the appeals and recounts and legal measures he’s using,” Barrasso said on Fox News. “Ultimately if there is genuine proof and evidence of things that have happened that would change the outcome, then it is time to look at that evidence now.” On Nov. 25, when pressed on how he would respond to Biden’s potential Cabinet nominees, Barrasso said, “I’m focused on the Georgia election and making sure Republicans are still in the majority the next Congress, so we’ll be able to have a much better say than if you had a 50-50 Senate with a potential Vice President Kamala Harris being the deciding vote.” Read more »
Blackburn’s office did not respond to requests for comment. On Nov. 20, Blackburn referred to Biden as the “president-elect” and Harris as the “vice president-elect” during a live interview with ABC News. A little later, her staff said she had misspoken. She has helped efforts to fundraise for the president’s legal challenges. Read more »
Blunt's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Blunt said in a Nov. 29 interview that “we’re moving forward” as if Biden will be the next president. He hedged by saying that only the electoral college can “technically” declare a president-elect. “But we are working with the Biden administration, likely administration, on both the transition and the inauguration as if we are moving forward,” he added. Read more »
Boozman’s office did not respond to The Post’s questions. A spokesman for Boozman told local media that he believes Biden should get national security briefings “as continuity, in that regard, is essential.” Read more »
Braun’s office declined to answer the questions, pointing instead to an opinion piece Braun recently published in the Washington Examiner expressing support for Trump’s calls to investigate allegations of election fraud. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Burr's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Cornyn’s staff said they would review the questions but did not respond. Cornyn has said that the president and his team have not been able to prove their claims of fraud with evidence, but he has yet to acknowledge that Biden won. On Nov. 23, he told the Austin-American Statesman that “obviously, the outcome is becoming increasingly clear,” and on Nov. 19, he said that Biden is “not president-elect until the votes are certified.” Read more »
Cotton's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Cramer has defended Trump’s legal efforts but recently said the incoming Biden administration needs time to prepare. “I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, he’s just exercising his legal options.” Read more »
Asked by a reporter if he would refer to Biden as the president-elect, Crapo responded, “Right now, I'm going to stay out of that argument.” Read more »
Cruz's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Ordinarily, the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, especially concerning state law. But these are not ordinary times,” Cruz said in a statement Dec. 1, urging the high court to hear an emergency appeal challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Read more »
Daines has claimed the election is not over and alleged that “whistleblowers” have come forward with allegations of voter manipulation. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Ernst's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Ernst told Fox News on Nov. 20 that she believes Trump has the right to mount legal challenges against the election results, but “there has to be proof.” Read more »
Fischer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Fischer recently said she was not impressed by Trump’s conspiracy theories. “He can say whatever he wants. ... If I was bothered by everything that everyone around here says, I couldn’t come back.” Read more »
Gardner lost his reelection bid in November.
Graham’s office did not respond to The Post's calls and email. On Nov. 30, he said Trump is “going to fight for every vote and push systems to get better, and I said, ‘Keep it up,’ ” according to the Associated Press. Graham also said that, after the electoral college formally confirms Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14, Trump should agree to attend Biden’s inauguration. “I think it’s good for the country, would be good for him,” Graham said. “We’ll know in December. I hope Biden would come to his,” he said. Read more »
Grassley’s office did not respond to The Post, but he has publicly called for patience until the electoral college convenes. “We’re going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the electoral college to meet,” Grassley said. “I stand with the people’s rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions, and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts.” Read more »
Hawley's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We’ll see at the end when all of the legal challenges are resolved and see when all the evidence has been produced,” Hawley said Nov. 30. Read more »
Hoeven's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hyde-Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hyde-Smith was one of five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Inhofe's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “I think there is still enough questions outstanding,” Johnson said on Dec. 1, following news that Attorney General William P. Barr found no widespread election fraud. He encouraged Barr to “show everybody” the evidence behind his conclusion. Read more »
Kennedy's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “It does not undermine democracy to insist that elections be conducted fairly. President Trump’s allegations about election irregularities should be heard promptly in a court of law. I continue to support President Trump’s reelection. I continue to support the American principle that every legal vote should be counted,” Kennedy wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 6. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lankford's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Lankford has shown support for Trump’s election challenges and flip-flopped on the need for Biden to receive early national security briefings. “I’m not in a hurry, necessarily, to get Joe Biden these briefings,” he said after promising he would step in. Read more »
Lee's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “How can they demand that Republicans unflinchingly respect a process that they (a) have tried to undermine for four years, and (b) are still trying to cut short by denying President Trump the right to pursue legitimate legal remedies to verify the legitimacy of the election?” Lee posted on the social media site Parler on Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Loeffler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Loeffler has had to juggle echoing Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia while encouraging voters there to turn out and reelect her in the January runoff. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
A McConnell aide said office policy is not to respond to surveys. McConnell was asked Tuesday afternoon about Trump’s assertions of voter fraud and why he is silent. “As I’ve said repeatedly, we have this government for the next three weeks, for sure, and what I’m focusing on is trying to accomplish as much as we can during this three-week period, which requires dealing with the government that we have right now,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol. “The future will take care of itself, as I’ve said repeatedly. We’re going to go through these processes. The electoral college is going to meet December the 14th. There will be an inauguration January 20th.” Read more »
Paul's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perdue has not publicly acknowledged the election results, but he referenced “a change of command at the top” during a recent private meeting, The Post reported. His campaign spokesman, John Burke, called the meeting a “non-story” and said Perdue “totally supports President Trump and his fight for transparency and accuracy in this election.” Read more »
“I voted for President Trump, was a co-chair of his campaign in Ohio, and I believe his policies would be better for Ohio and the country,” Portman said in a Nov. 23 column. “But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward.” Read more »
Roberts's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rounds’s office did not reply to calls and email. On Nov. 30, Politico reported that Rounds was wary of Trump’s claims, saying that “making an allegation without having facts to back it up could be detrimental to his long-term legacy.” On Nov. 12, Rounds said Biden should have access to intel briefings, but he added, “One of these two men will be the president of the United States, after the election results have come in.” On Nov. 6, Rounds said on Twitter that “every single legal vote must be counted. Period.” He also said “the courts must also be ready to step in if there are voter fraud allegations that need to be resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Scott told Politico “it would be great” if Trump ran for president again in 2024. Read more »
Scott’s office did not reply to The Post's calls and email. He has not publicly acknowledged Biden’s win, but on Nov. 17 he approached Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on the Senate floor to congratulate her. On Nov. 6, the Greenville News reported that Scott backed Trump’s review of the election, telling supporters in an email blast that voting irregularities and fraud allegations should be thoroughly investigated. “This week has shown us that transparency must be increased — for example, the situation in Philadelphia limiting poll watchers’ access is concerning,” he said. “I also hope we learn lessons on making this process more efficient; if we can put a man on the moon, we can get all our non-military votes counted within 72 hours.” Read more »
Shelby's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Sullivan's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Thune aide said his office does not respond to surveys and pointed The Post to Thune’s comments Dec. 2 that Congress would not overturn the electoral college votes. “I can’t imagine that would ever happen,” he told a Politico reporter. And if a senator does join in an objection, Thune added in comments confirmed by an aide, “I doubt that it goes anywhere. ... I suspect that will be a fairly routine process.” Read more »
Tillis's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Wicker's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wicker was among five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations into fraud. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Young's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Young recently said on a private conference call reported by The Post that “the worst-case scenario is that we have a Democrat in the White House ... which appears almost a certainty.” Read more »
Abraham's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I stand by President Trump and his efforts to ensure a full and fair election, and make sure that every lawful ballot is counted,” he said in Nov. 6 Facebook post. “From censoring Republicans to encouraging shady voting practices, the left has pulled every trick in the book to try and win this election. I firmly believe that President Trump and Mr. Guiliani’s efforts bring law and order to this chaos will prevail, and win the President another four years.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Aderholt's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
In a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr, Allen and more than three dozen other House Republicans alleged there were “anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Amodei has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and refused to answer The Post’s questions. A spokeswoman for Amodei sent the following statement: “I made the congressman aware of your survey and his answer to all three questions is ‘nice try.’ He’s got better things to do — including being fully engaged in Covid relief discussions — than to engage in word games with the media.”
Armstrong, who did not respond to requests for comment, has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.
Arrington's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Babin's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Babin was one of several Republicans who signed a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of election fraud. The letter claimed there are “a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Baird's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Balderson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“As it appears more and more likely that Trump will not be in the White House and we will begin the post-Trump era, our party has to begin a conversation of what we look like moving forward,” Banks said in a Nov. 19 interview with the Washington Examiner. Read more »
Barr's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must ensure that all legal votes are counted and that any reports of irregularities are fully investigated. The mainstream media does not decide when an election is over,” he said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »
Bergman's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The people of Michigan deserve to know their votes have been counted, that their voice has been heard, and that their government is being transparent and accountable,” Berman said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “Michigan needs to be an example for the rest of the country that we will not stand for election fraud. ... All legal votes need to be counted, and all evidence of fraud must be thoroughly investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
“Once a vote is certified in each state and the Electoral College is complete, the winner of the Presidential election will be determined,” Bilirakis said. “The President owes it to the nearly 74,000,000 people who voted for him to fully investigate all allegations of voter irregularities and to pursue the legal remedies that our system makes available to all candidates,” he said in a statement. Read more »
Bishop's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Retiring GOP Rep. Rob Bishop previously said it's not his role to say whether the presidential election is decided. “For me to pontificate on that is meaningless. I could, but for what purpose? Whether I speak out or not, that doesn't make a difference. I should be doing things that make a difference,” Bishop told the Salt Lake Tribune. Read more »
Bishop, who did not respond to The Post's requests, continues to support Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 22 Twitter thread, Bishop urged Trump to “keep fighting,” so that his case might make it to the Supreme Court and so that Sidney Powell, Trump’s discredited, conspiracy theory-spinning former lawyer, could bring “blockbuster evidence. ... In these circumstances, any Republican joining media’s ignorant clamor for @realDonaldTrump to capitulate is not fit for office,” he wrote. Read more »
Bost tweeted on Nov. 8 that he supported Trump’s “efforts to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Brady's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “The media can make projections, but every voter has a right to have their legal vote counted. Especially in a razor-thin race that is as important as this. This is not about Trump or Biden – this is about democracy. We must guarantee that every legal vote is counted to ensure our country has trust in the election process,” Brady said in a Facebook post on Nov. 8. Read more »
Brooks's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Bucschon's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5 Buschon posted on Facebook, “There is nothing wrong with either the Trump campaign or Biden campaign demanding a fair election result and fighting for one. Americans need to have patience as the process plays itself out because the worst outcome for our country would be for the president who is inaugurated on January 20, 2021, to have a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over their head if Americans don’t perceive the outcome to be the result of a free and fair election." Read more »
Budd, who did not respond to requests for comment, has supported Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 18 speech on the House floor, he said: “His legal team needs to be given time to collect and present evidence of voting irregularities. Until the courts have played their constitutional role, we should be wary of declaring winners and losers.” Read more »
Burchett’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly in recent weeks about the presidential election. On Nov. 6, he issued a statement saying that “the Trump campaign has every right to ask for recounts and make legal challenges. Back in 2000, Al Gore didn’t concede until Dec. 12 ... so there’s a precedent. I respect each states’ ability to handle their own elections, but clearly there are some — like Tennessee — that have a better model. Going forward, let’s hope others look to our great state for guidance on how to run an efficient and transparent election.” Read more »
Burgess's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Byrne's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Calvert’s staff did not respond to The Post’s questions but referred to his Nov. 20 statement: “President Trump, like any candidate for office, has the right to ensure vote counts are complete, accurate and legal. It’s ironic that many who are criticizing him for exercising that right are the very same people who sought to delegitimize his presidency with demonstrably false claims of Russian collusion. Overall, I believe the election was fair, but any time you change the rules while an election is underway — as we saw in many states due to the pandemic — there will inevitably be legal challenges, which our courts will ultimately resolve. At the end of the day the winner of our presidential election isn’t determined by candidates, political parties, or the media, it’s determined by the certification of results by states and those results are then reflected by the Electoral College vote. I will certainly respect that outcome.” Read more »
Carter's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Chabot's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Cline's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Facebook post on Nov. 14, Cline said he supports Trump's recount efforts, alleging that “premature efforts by the left and some in the media to declare this election over discourage reconciliation and promote suspicion.” Read more »
Cloud's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Cloud led a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cole's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Comer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Comer has called for a congressional investigation into the 2020 election. “Irregularities from the 2020 election caused by mass mail-in balloting must be examined by Congress. Democrats must stop turning a blind eye to election integrity. @GOPoversight will lead the way in seeking accountability,” he tweeted on Nov. 25. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Conaway's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Conaway was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper probe into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cook's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crawford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Crenshaw was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper inquiry into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post's request. Read more »
Davidson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Davis told Illinois radio station WMAY on Nov. 24 that he supported starting the transition process with the new administration. He said Trump and his allies “have every right to pursue the legal fight, but they also have got to put up some evidence.” Read more »
DesJarlais’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he’s said little publicly about the election results in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, he wrote: “With potential recounts and legal questions to be resolved, the President is well within his rights to see this matter reviewed and adjudicated.” Read more »
Diaz-Balart's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Duncan’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. He posted on Facebook on Nov. 12: “Despite what the media continues to tell you, Joe Biden is NOT the President-Elect. Currently, it is unclear who will be the next President of the United States, and the media should have enough RESPECT FOR THE VOTERS to let the legal process play out.” On Dec. 3, he tweeted that members of the House Freedom Caucus “continued our calls on DOJ to provide FULL transparency into the allegations of voter fraud. We won’t stop fighting for election integrity & to ensure every LEGAL vote is counted, every illegal vote thrown out, & every irregularity investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Dunn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Emmer's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Estes's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 6, Estes said on Facebook “As our nation continues to watch election results slowly roll in from battleground states, it is critical that every legal vote is counted and that illegally-submitted ballots are not. Americans deserve transparency in the process, and when necessary, our judicial system will step in to ensure a fair and accurate approach for all sides. It will take more time, but it’s the right thing to do to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Fleischmann’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request. He’s said little publicly in recent weeks about the election results. In a Nov. 10 Facebook post, Fleischmann said: “We must protect the sanctity of the ballot box. I continue to stand with President Donald J. Trump as he and his team work to ensure the American people have complete faith in our electoral process.” Read more »
Flores's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Nov. 11 interview with the local television station KBTX, Flores said election challenges would take four to six weeks to resolve. “You’ve got to go through the discovery process and figure out what that is,” said Flores, “and that discovery process is just now starting.” In the same interview, he claimed there was “widespread evidence of voting irregularities” but did not detail any evidence. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Fortenberry has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect. A spokesman took the poll questions to the congressman, but Fortenberry did not respond. In a vague Nov. 6 tweet, he said Nebraska’s elections system was safe, while noting “a lot of questions and anxiety” elsewhere in America. “The integrity of the election process demands absolute adherence to legal standards,” he wrote. Read more »
Foxx's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Fulcher has voiced support for Trump’s attempts to contest the election results. “If I were in that position, I’d be saying, ‘Stand up for yourself, keep the legal challenges out there and bring as much of this to light as possible,’ ” he told the Idaho Press in late November. Read more »
Gaetz did not answer questions from The Post but has been outspoken about his support for Trump’s efforts. “President Trump has an obligation to the country, to his supporters, and to the movement that he has built to ensure that we count the legal votes and reject the illegal ones,” he said to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network on Nov. 30. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gallagher's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Garcia's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gianforte's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Gohmert aide told The Post that his office does not respond to surveys. “There’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs. [John] Durham and Barr will deserve a big notation in history when it’s written about the rise and fall of the U.S. if they don’t clean up this mess. Clean up the fraud. DO YOUR JOBS & save this country,” Gohmert tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gonzalez's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gooden's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We need a decisive resolution to the lingering questions of our election integrity. I sent a letter to @realDonaldTrump asking him to instruct AG Barr to immediately appoint a Special Counsel to investigate irregularities in the #2020election,” Gooden tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Granger's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 20 Granger said, “I have great concerns about it. I think it’s time to move on,” of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, according to CNN. Read more »
Graves's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must not allow politics to manipulate the outcome of our election, as doing so would be a disservice to those that have fought for one nation, not political parties,” he said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “The ability to exercise our right to vote and choose our elected officials is the will of the people and they should determine who becomes our representatives and leaders. We must do everything possible to protect the integrity of the election process, ensure every legitimate ballot is counted and safeguard the process from political purposes.” Read more »
Graves's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Green’s office did not respond to The Post's request. On Dec. 2, he tweeted: “Ensuring our elections are fair, secure, and honest is of the utmost importance. DOJ must conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of voting irregularities. Every American deserves to have their voice heard.” Read more »
Griffith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Griffith has yet to publicly acknowledge who he believes won the election, saying in a statement that the process is not over. “In the presidential election process, the length of time to declare a winner is not as important as ensuring that all the steps are conducted fairly and with integrity according to our Constitution and laws. That is the process we are wading through and waiting for now. And that's why it's not over.” Read more »
Grothman's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Guest's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 joint statement to Mississippi television station WLBT, Guest said, “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Guthrie's office did not respond to The Post's request.
While Rep. Hagedorn's office did not respond to The Post's request, he was one of 39 members of Congress who signed a Dec. 1 letter echoing Trump's fraud claims and calling on the Justice Department to investigate. “We are concerned about the shocking lack of action from the Justice Department following your directive,” they wrote to Attorney General William Barr, who had said his department found no evidence of fraud that would change the election's outcome.
Harris's office did not respond to The Post's request. “Just like Hillary suggested to Joe Biden, President Trump should not concede until all legal votes are counted,” he wrote in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “Secret unobserved vote counting in the swing states means that we will have to wait until a court unravels what really went on. When that thorough investigation is over, and we know that only legal votes have been counted then we will know who the real winner is — and then and only then we need to move on.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hartzler's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hern's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Beutler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. A Washington newspaper asked Beutler's communications director, Craig Wheeler, what the congresswoman thought of Trump's refusal to concede. In a statement, he replied, “The president has the right to press his claims in court.” Read more »
Higgins's office did not respond to The Post's request. “If Biden won fair and square, so be it. We’ll survive,” he tweeted on Nov. 8. “Every American should want to clear up the disturbing reports of voter fraud. Let us not anchor a new President with heavy suspicion of voter fraud. Investigate. Audit the count & the ballots in the suspect states.” On Nov. 6, Higgins said “I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election” in a video posted to Facebook that was later removed, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hill's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Holding's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Hollingsworth's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Hudson's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7, Hudson tweeted, “Election results remain unofficial & the process is far from over. Americans deserve transparency & I support President Trump’s calls to ensure every legal vote is counted & the rule of law is protected. By doing this, we can protect the integrity and confidence of our elections.” Read more »
Huizenga's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “I believe that President Trump has a process that he can and should go through,” he said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “We have to go through this for there to be confidence in what’s going on. And I understand the media and the Left are in a big, big hurry to get this done and over with and have Joe Biden declared president, but that’s not where we’re at yet.” Read more »
Jacobs's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson’s office did not respond to The Post's request. When Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, cleared the way for the transition on Nov. 23, Johnson tweeted: “In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process.” In response to criticism from constituents on Twitter, Johnson’s office then tweeted a slight clarification, saying: “The President announced today the GSA should begin transition activities. The President’s stance and Dusty’s stance on this issue are the same.” Read more »
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I have just called President Trump to say this: ‘Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system,’ ” he tweeted on Nov. 6. Read more »
Jordan's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Joyce's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rep. Joyce’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Joyce was a part of a group that sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr this week. Joyce tweeted Dec. 2: “I urged @TheJusticeDept to take courageous action to safeguard the integrity of the election & ensure that every American’s legal vote is counted once. The American people deserve, and justice demands, action now.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Katko's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Keller’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “The Left continues to condemn any effort to investigate the election results yet they spent four years trying to tear down President @realDonaldTrump with absolutely no evidence,” Keller tweeted on Dec. 3. “The American people deserve to know that our elections are free and fair.” Read more »
Kelly’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. On Dec. 1, in a request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Kelly and the other plaintiffs asked the court to issue an emergency order to block Pennsylvania from taking further action to certify its election results showing a win for Biden. Read more »
Kelly's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” Kelly and other Mississippi Republican members of Congress said in a Nov. 9 joint statement. “It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
King's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
King has alleged that the election results are corrupted and has amplified Trump’s baseless claims that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast. “It may be impossible to achieve a legitimate count. It is possible to identify the locations and methods and vulnerability to massive voter fraud,” King tweeted Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Kustoff’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. He’s said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 social media post, Kustoff said: “The President is within his rights to ensure that any possible voting irregularities are investigated and brought before the judicial system. Elections are a hallmark of American democracy and we must continue to preserve the integrity of this process.” Read more »
“It looks like the facts and evidence that show any type of fraud or improprieties have not been there,” LaHood told Illinois radio station WJBC on Nov. 24. LaHood added that “it appears any type of court case is running out, and it looks like we will have a smooth transition.” Read more »
Lamborn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Latta's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Long's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Loudermilk has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the vote in Georgia. On Dec. 1, more than a week after officials certified the state’s results, he tweeted that officials needed to do more to root out what he called “fraudulent ballots.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lucas's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Luetkemeyer's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Marchant's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Marshall's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 10, Marshall posted on Facebook, “On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate specific allegations of voter fraud surrounding last week’s Presidential election. Last week, I joined several of my colleagues in the House in sending a letter to AG Barr asking him to make all resources of the U.S. Department of Justice available to ensure a free and fair election. Americans must have confidence in the outcome of this election, and I applaud the move by AG Barr to ensure this election is free of fraud, abuse and outside influence.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Massie’s office did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “I think we need to respect the process. The states have until December 14 to verify the results and the state legislatures do that. I think we should give the President’s camp time to investigate, what are anecdotal right now, reports of fraud,” Massie said on Nov. 10. “If the disparities between Biden and Trump is so great in those swing states, it should be easy to verify this election. What we don’t want is the situation we had for the last four years where a large percentage of the population thought that Russians elected Trump,” he added. Read more »
McCarthy did not respond to The Post's questions, but has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the winner. Asked on Dec. 3 about potential policy changes by the Biden administration, McCarthy told reporters at his weekly news conference, “let’s wait until who’s sworn in.” Read more »
McCaul's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “All Americans need to have full faith in our electoral system. It is the bedrock of our democracy. If there is evidence of fraud or impropriety, then those need to be investigated through a transparent process. Texas should be the example of how to timely and efficiently conduct an election. When the final legal vote is tallied and a winner is declared, we should feel confident it was done through a fair process,” McCaul said in a Facebook post on Nov. 6. Read more »
McClintock’s office referred to a statement he made on the House floor in November: “The NATURE of democracy is that in every election there is always a winner and a loser. The SUCCESS of democracy depends on the loser believing the vote was fair and accepting the result. The VOTE is not the foundation of our democracy — the INTEGRITY of the vote is its foundation. ... We also need to ask ourselves why so many Americans currently believe the election was riddled with fraud. It is because so many safeguards built into our system have been removed. We call it ‘Election DAY,’ for a reason. ... This corrupted process cannot continue. Even if it doesn’t rob our elections of their ACTUAL legitimacy, it certainly robs them of their PERCEIVED legitimacy, destroying the trust that the loser of any election must have to accept and respect the will of the electorate. The old process assured the presumption of fairness. The new process offers none. Acceptance of an election cannot be obtained by brow-beating — it can only be earned by a full and open review of the integrity of the election, establishing for all Americans that their vote was fairly and accurately recorded and that the result speaks as the will of the nation. I eagerly await that day.” Read more »
In a Nov. 30 statement, McHenry did not specifically call Biden the “president-elect,” but he did applaud his nomination of Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, while acknowledging Biden’s incoming administration. He wrote: “While I will work against the Biden Administration’s agenda of tax increases and burdensome regulations, I think it’s important we have credible and experienced people to serve at the highest levels of government.” His office did not respond to requests to answer the questions or to clarify whether he considers Biden the president-elect. Read more »
McKinley's office did not respond to The Post's request.
McMorris Rodgers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “There’s been enough stories — whether its in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona — where there’s stories that are concerning enough to me that I support the President’s effort to make sure every legal vote is counted, but also where there are disputes that he can pursue that,” McMorris Rodgers said on Nov. 11, according to KXLY. “He can pursue it legally and that’s what we’re working through right now.” When asked, she did not say that she would congratulate Biden once all legal options were exhausted, according to the news station. Read more »
Meuser's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7 Meuser wrote on Facebook, “Today, the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation expressed our collective concerns over the Commonwealth’s handling of the General Election in a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar." Read more »
Miller's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Moolenaar’s representatives did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “There should always be transparency and fairness in the vote-counting process,” Moolenaar posted on Facebook on Nov. 9. “Reports of irregularities should be investigated and people should feel confident their vote was fairly and accurately counted.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Mooney’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a statement on Nov. 24, Mooney said Trump should not concede, “given the allegations currently being investigated.” He went on to say, “I agree with President Trump that every legal vote must be counted. I continue to stand with President Trump.” Read more »
Mullin's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Murphy's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 7 statement Murphy said, “There have been many cases of alleged voter fraud and the President’s campaign has filed several lawsuits disputing some of the called results. I look forward to having the investigations completed to make sure that each American vote has been one that is verified and legal. When that process is completed, the nation needs to stand behind its elected leader." Read more »
In an interview, Newhouse previously called Trump's decision to legally challenge the election results “okay and reasonable.” Read more »
Norman’s office said the congressman’s “position on these issues is a little more in-depth than the binary choices” in the Post survey. He has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 statement, Norman said: “After every legal vote is counted; after every unlawful vote is thrown out; after every provisional ballot is reconciled; after the numerous abnormalities are investigated and fully resolved… then (and only then) will we know who won the Presidency.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Nunes's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Palazzo's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 statement Palazzo said, “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved." Read more »
Palmer's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Pence's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perry’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Perry tweeted on Nov. 7: “Can anyone help us find the Media Declaration Clause in the Constitution? Legal votes will determine who is POTUS, not the news media.” Read more »
Posey did not respond to questions from The Post but joined several lawmakers in a Dec. 1 letter asking Attorney General William P. Barr to ensure election integrity. “There are a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question,” they wrote. The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Reschenthaler’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. He tweeted Nov. 10: “The people telling us to 'suck it up’ and accept the election results, still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. The irony…” Read more »
Rice’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Rice said: “Four years ago they said it was election fraud by the Russians that had altered the election. It must be investigated. Trump must be impeached. Today, they say the election is over, concede now! It’s time to heal!!! I’m all for healing, but first I think there’s some work to be done. The election was very close. President Trump is entitled to an investigation to assure that all LEGAL votes are counted. Only then can we begin the process of healing.” Read more »
Roby's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Roe’s office did not respond to The Post's request. The retiring congressman hasn’t issued any public statements or made any social media posts about the election results.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The President’s allegations of election fraud must be investigated to ensure the election is conducted fairly for the American people,” he said on Nov. 6. Read more »
Rose’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. In a Nov. 27 Facebook post, Rose said: “Americans deserve a fair election system process. That’s what President Donald J. Trump is fighting for, and I continue to stand with him.” Read more »
“No, I don’t consider him to be President-elect until every legal vote is counted and every illegal ballot is tossed. Ensuring the integrity of the election is not a partisan issue. We should be patient and wait to see what happens with any recounts and all pending and any soon-to-be filed lawsuits,” Rouzer told the Raleigh News & Observer on Nov. 18. Read more »
Roy's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rutherford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“We will not be responding,” said a Schweikert spokesperson.
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Sensenbrenner's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “President Trump is absolutely right to file court challenges in states across the country to ensure every legal ballot and only legal ballots are counted, and I am proud the State of Missouri is acting as a leader in supporting the president,” Smith said in a statement Nov. 13. Read more »
A spokesman for Smith declined to comment. In a Facebook post on Nov. 6, Smith said Nebraska’s election went smoothly but, without specifying, said that in other states or local jurisdictions, “important questions have been raised about the integrity of the election process.” Without referencing Trump or any specific claims, he said he supported investigations into irregularities. Read more »
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In comments Nov. 22 to NJ.com, Smith expressed support for Trump’s legal challenges to the results. “It is the president’s — and any candidate’s right — to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure that all legal ballots are properly counted and any fraud in the election process is exposed,” he said. He did not respond to The Post’s questions. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Smucker’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Smucker wrote on Facebook on Nov. 7: “To be clear: any pending recounts should be completed and all allegations of fraud should be fully investigated. Only then should the election results be certified, at which point President Trump and former Vice President Biden should accept the results.” Read more »
Stauber's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Stefanik's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Steil's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Steil said in a radio interview that he is “watching the election process playout,” though he previously tweeted that “every legal vote must be counted. Preserving the integrity of our elections is vital to our democracy.” Read more »
Stewart's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Stewart continues to accuse Democrats of “cheating” and is raising money in Georgia to counter the party, who he says are “desperate” to win in a runoff election. “That's why they're cheating. That's why they are encouraging people to move to Georgia. They are encouraging them on how to register and how to vote. They are pouring hundreds of millions into the race. We have to do the same thing.” Read more »
Taylor's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We all want to see a process that is fair. That where every allegation of impropriety is investigated. We want to make sure that whoever is declared the winner is absolutely, unquestionably the winner. I think that that legitimates our process. I think it’s inherent and important in a democratic process. And so, I think the president is going and asking to look at different things. I think he’s absolutely within his rights to do that. And I think it’s important for us as Americans to make sure we have a winner that we know is the winner,” Taylor told Lone Star Politics on Nov. 15. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Thompson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In a tweet, Thompson said he was part of a group that sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar (D). He added: “Trust has been eroded in #Pennsylvania’s electoral system. Citizens of the Commonwealth deserve free & fair elections!” Read more »
Thornberry's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first. This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together,” Thornberry tweeted Nov. 7. Read more »
Tiffany's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Timmons’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a radio interview on Dec. 1, he said, “There’s smoke all over the place. ... And right now, the president’s attorneys — his team — they’re very well-funded. They’re doing everything they can to fully audit and vet the results to determine what the outcome of every legal vote being counted — and only every legal vote being counted — is. So the question becomes, are they going to be able to find sufficient fraud to overturn the result of the election in those states as it currently stands? That’s what we’re waiting on. I’m doing everything I can to make sure the president is able to get to the bottom of this.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Tipton's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Turner's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Van Drew, who did not respond to requests, is backing the president's legal challenges and encouraged supporters Nov. 25 to donate money to both Trump's campaign and his own to help, telling them, “DON'T BELIEVE THE FAKE NEWS” in North Jersey. “We've said it before and we'll say it again, President Trump continues to have our full support.” He linked to an earlier Facebook post saying the courts have a “responsibility to hear every legal challenge so that the American people can have confidence in the outcome of this very close election.” Read more »
Wagner's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Walberg’s office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Walker's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Walorski issued a vague statement about the election on Nov. 6 as votes were being tabulated. “The integrity of our elections and the peaceful transition of power are cornerstones of our democracy,” she said in a Facebook post. “When all legally cast votes in this election are counted, the American people can have full confidence in the results.” Read more »
Waltz's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Watkins's office did not respond to The Post's request. Watkins lost his GOP primary in August after he was charged with three felony counts of voter fraud. Read more »
Weber's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “If somebody attempts murder, we don’t say ‘Oh, you got away with it, so it’s all good.' There’s credible evidence, there’s credible testimony that there are problems here. This is about the free and fair election in the United States of America,” Weber told Spectrum News on Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Webster's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wenstrup's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Westerman's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Williams's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5, Williams echoed president Trump’s still-unproven claim of widespread election fraud, tweeting: “This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the [Justice Department] and [attorney general]?” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Wilson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Wilson tweeted on Nov. 7: “The 2020 Presidential Election isn’t over until every legal ballot is counted. I have faith in our judicial system and look forward to seeing this election carried out in full.” Read more »
Wittman's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wittman previously refused to concede. In a Nov. 16 Facebook post, he said he will continue to support Trump's right to challenge the election results. “The President has filed lawsuits that need to be heard. It is a fundamental principle of this nation that the Courts hear and decide any disputes between opposing parties. Until the courts have heard the cases, and until the recounts have been concluded, I believe the President has every right to exercise this authority.” Read more »
Womack's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wright's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Asked whether he would accept Biden as a legitimately elected president after Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, Yoho pointed to ongoing efforts to challenge the results. “Once all the challenges are over and the electoral college votes have been certified, I will accept this [result],” Yoho said through a spokesman on Dec. 3.
Zeldin, who did not respond to requests for comment, told Newsday in a Nov. 30 interview that he supported Trump’s legal challenges, while also saying it was appropriate for Biden to begin the transition and receive intelligence briefings, according to the paper. But he did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Read more »
2. Do you support or oppose Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?
Few Republicans voiced opposition or support for Trump’s continuing attempts to claim victory as judges have repeatedly rebuffed his campaign’s legal challenges.
Oppose 9
Support 8
Unclear/No answer 232
These Republicans oppose Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory.
These Republicans support Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory.
These Republicans have not offered a clear position.
Alexander’s office replied to the poll with a statement Nov. 23, in which he said: “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.” On Nov. 20, the Associated Press reported that Alexander has no objection to Trump’s recount requests, because recounting reinforces the validity of election results. But he did criticize an effort by Trump to try to subvert the results, saying, “The wrong way to do it is to meddle with state legislators and try to persuade them to send a slate of electors that’s different than the slate of electors voted on by the people of that state.” Read more »
Murkowski’s office did not respond to The Post's request. But she has publicly urged Trump to concede and was among the first Senate Republicans to congratulate Biden after his victory speech last month. Read more »
Romney's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Trump’s unfounded election fraud claim “strikes at the very foundation of democracy here and around the world,” Romney said Dec. 3. “Russia and China have to be just laughing — smiling from ear to ear.” Read more »
“Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected,” Toomey said in a statement Nov. 21. “I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people.” Read more »
Hurd's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hurd was one of two Republicans who congratulated Biden on Nov. 7 after his victory became apparent, tweeting: “It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!” Read more »
Kinzinger did not respond to The Post’s questions but was among the first Republicans to congratulate Biden and Harris on their victory. He has also been outspoken about defending the integrity of the results. “Saying an election is stolen doesn’t make it so. Lies and conspiracies won’t work,” he tweeted on Nov. 28. After Trump tweeted his Dec. 2 video statement, Kinzinger posted, “Time to delete your account.” Read more »
While Mitchell’s office did not return The Post’s inquiries, the congressman has been vocal in acknowledging that Biden won the 2020 race and has publicly pleaded with Republicans to stop trying to reverse the election results. Mitchell wrote in a Detroit News op-ed Nov. 19 that Biden won enough states “to clearly prevail in the Electoral College.” He also tweeted that Republicans need to “stop undermining the election and putting forth misleading information” and tagged Trump when responding to another baseless claim of voter fraud: “Oh my God... Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid.” Notably, Mitchell did not run for reelection and is retiring from Congress. Read more »
Blackburn’s office did not respond to requests for comment. On Nov. 20, Blackburn referred to Biden as the “president-elect” and Harris as the “vice president-elect” during a live interview with ABC News. A little later, her staff said she had misspoken. She has helped efforts to fundraise for the president’s legal challenges. Read more »
Cruz's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Ordinarily, the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, especially concerning state law. But these are not ordinary times,” Cruz said in a statement Dec. 1, urging the high court to hear an emergency appeal challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Read more »
Graham’s office did not respond to The Post's calls and email. On Nov. 30, he said Trump is “going to fight for every vote and push systems to get better, and I said, ‘Keep it up,’ ” according to the Associated Press. Graham also said that, after the electoral college formally confirms Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14, Trump should agree to attend Biden’s inauguration. “I think it’s good for the country, would be good for him,” Graham said. “We’ll know in December. I hope Biden would come to his,” he said. Read more »
“Once a vote is certified in each state and the Electoral College is complete, the winner of the Presidential election will be determined,” Bilirakis said. “The President owes it to the nearly 74,000,000 people who voted for him to fully investigate all allegations of voter irregularities and to pursue the legal remedies that our system makes available to all candidates,” he said in a statement. Read more »
Brooks did not respond to The Post’s questions. However, he has told multiple outlets that he is planning to challenge the electoral college results. He told the Hill: “I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as the legitimately elected president after a majority of electoral college votes, Gosar said, “No, never. Too much evidence of fraud.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Read more »
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “President Trump is absolutely right to file court challenges in states across the country to ensure every legal ballot and only legal ballots are counted, and I am proud the State of Missouri is acting as a leader in supporting the president,” Smith said in a statement Nov. 13. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as a legitimately elected president after Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, Yoho pointed to ongoing efforts to challenge the results. “Once all the challenges are over and the electoral college votes have been certified, I will accept this [result],” Yoho said through a spokesman on Dec. 3.
“The president has every right to use all the appeals and recounts and legal measures he’s using,” Barrasso said on Fox News. “Ultimately if there is genuine proof and evidence of things that have happened that would change the outcome, then it is time to look at that evidence now.” On Nov. 25, when pressed on how he would respond to Biden’s potential Cabinet nominees, Barrasso said, “I’m focused on the Georgia election and making sure Republicans are still in the majority the next Congress, so we’ll be able to have a much better say than if you had a 50-50 Senate with a potential Vice President Kamala Harris being the deciding vote.” Read more »
Blunt's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Blunt said in a Nov. 29 interview that “we’re moving forward” as if Biden will be the next president. He hedged by saying that only the electoral college can “technically” declare a president-elect. “But we are working with the Biden administration, likely administration, on both the transition and the inauguration as if we are moving forward,” he added. Read more »
Boozman’s office did not respond to The Post’s questions. A spokesman for Boozman told local media that he believes Biden should get national security briefings “as continuity, in that regard, is essential.” Read more »
Braun’s office declined to answer the questions, pointing instead to an opinion piece Braun recently published in the Washington Examiner expressing support for Trump’s calls to investigate allegations of election fraud. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Burr's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
“Sen. Cassidy believes the president has a right to pursue any legal challenges the president’s team believes has merit,” spokesman Cole Avery told The Post on Dec. 3. “But as things stand now, Sen. Cassidy believes Biden won.” In a Nov. 23 post on Twitter, Cassidy wrote: “President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won.” Read more »
Collins was the first Republican senator to acknowledge Biden’s victory. She has also highlighted Attorney General William P. Barr’s public statement that federal investigators had not found any credible evidence of fraud that could have reversed the election result. “I think that the attorney general’s statement was helpful in reassuring people of the validity of the election results,” Collins said on Dec. 2. A spokeswoman for Collins declined to provide responses to this survey but pointed to the previous public comments in a statement to The Post. Collins has not publicly expressed an opinion on Trump’s claims that he won the election. Read more »
Cornyn’s staff said they would review the questions but did not respond. Cornyn has said that the president and his team have not been able to prove their claims of fraud with evidence, but he has yet to acknowledge that Biden won. On Nov. 23, he told the Austin-American Statesman that “obviously, the outcome is becoming increasingly clear,” and on Nov. 19, he said that Biden is “not president-elect until the votes are certified.” Read more »
Cotton's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Cramer has defended Trump’s legal efforts but recently said the incoming Biden administration needs time to prepare. “I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, he’s just exercising his legal options.” Read more »
Asked by a reporter if he would refer to Biden as the president-elect, Crapo responded, “Right now, I'm going to stay out of that argument.” Read more »
Daines has claimed the election is not over and alleged that “whistleblowers” have come forward with allegations of voter manipulation. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Ernst's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Ernst told Fox News on Nov. 20 that she believes Trump has the right to mount legal challenges against the election results, but “there has to be proof.” Read more »
Fischer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Fischer recently said she was not impressed by Trump’s conspiracy theories. “He can say whatever he wants. ... If I was bothered by everything that everyone around here says, I couldn’t come back.” Read more »
Gardner lost his reelection bid in November.
Grassley’s office did not respond to The Post, but he has publicly called for patience until the electoral college convenes. “We’re going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the electoral college to meet,” Grassley said. “I stand with the people’s rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions, and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts.” Read more »
Hawley's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We’ll see at the end when all of the legal challenges are resolved and see when all the evidence has been produced,” Hawley said Nov. 30. Read more »
Hoeven's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hyde-Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hyde-Smith was one of five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Inhofe's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “I think there is still enough questions outstanding,” Johnson said on Dec. 1, following news that Attorney General William P. Barr found no widespread election fraud. He encouraged Barr to “show everybody” the evidence behind his conclusion. Read more »
Kennedy's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “It does not undermine democracy to insist that elections be conducted fairly. President Trump’s allegations about election irregularities should be heard promptly in a court of law. I continue to support President Trump’s reelection. I continue to support the American principle that every legal vote should be counted,” Kennedy wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 6. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lankford's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Lankford has shown support for Trump’s election challenges and flip-flopped on the need for Biden to receive early national security briefings. “I’m not in a hurry, necessarily, to get Joe Biden these briefings,” he said after promising he would step in. Read more »
Lee's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “How can they demand that Republicans unflinchingly respect a process that they (a) have tried to undermine for four years, and (b) are still trying to cut short by denying President Trump the right to pursue legitimate legal remedies to verify the legitimacy of the election?” Lee posted on the social media site Parler on Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Loeffler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Loeffler has had to juggle echoing Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia while encouraging voters there to turn out and reelect her in the January runoff. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
A McConnell aide said office policy is not to respond to surveys. McConnell was asked Tuesday afternoon about Trump’s assertions of voter fraud and why he is silent. “As I’ve said repeatedly, we have this government for the next three weeks, for sure, and what I’m focusing on is trying to accomplish as much as we can during this three-week period, which requires dealing with the government that we have right now,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol. “The future will take care of itself, as I’ve said repeatedly. We’re going to go through these processes. The electoral college is going to meet December the 14th. There will be an inauguration January 20th.” Read more »
“Every indication that I know of is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said on Nov. 24. He has also called on the country to acknowledge Biden’s legitimacy. “We cannot afford to spend the next four years divided over who won the election or denying the legitimacy of the president as was the case for President Trump throughout his presidency,” he said. “Sen. Moran stated that President Trump has the right to request recounts and utilize the courts to determine the integrity of the election,” a spokesman told The Post. Read more »
Paul's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perdue has not publicly acknowledged the election results, but he referenced “a change of command at the top” during a recent private meeting, The Post reported. His campaign spokesman, John Burke, called the meeting a “non-story” and said Perdue “totally supports President Trump and his fight for transparency and accuracy in this election.” Read more »
“I voted for President Trump, was a co-chair of his campaign in Ohio, and I believe his policies would be better for Ohio and the country,” Portman said in a Nov. 23 column. “But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward.” Read more »
Risch did not respond to questions from The Post, but in an interview with a newspaper based in Washington state last month, he referred to Biden as the president-elect. Read more »
Roberts's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rounds’s office did not reply to calls and email. On Nov. 30, Politico reported that Rounds was wary of Trump’s claims, saying that “making an allegation without having facts to back it up could be detrimental to his long-term legacy.” On Nov. 12, Rounds said Biden should have access to intel briefings, but he added, “One of these two men will be the president of the United States, after the election results have come in.” On Nov. 6, Rounds said on Twitter that “every single legal vote must be counted. Period.” He also said “the courts must also be ready to step in if there are voter fraud allegations that need to be resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Rubio’s office declined to answer questions. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Rubio referred to Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Sasse's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Scott told Politico “it would be great” if Trump ran for president again in 2024. Read more »
Scott’s office did not reply to The Post's calls and email. He has not publicly acknowledged Biden’s win, but on Nov. 17 he approached Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on the Senate floor to congratulate her. On Nov. 6, the Greenville News reported that Scott backed Trump’s review of the election, telling supporters in an email blast that voting irregularities and fraud allegations should be thoroughly investigated. “This week has shown us that transparency must be increased — for example, the situation in Philadelphia limiting poll watchers’ access is concerning,” he said. “I also hope we learn lessons on making this process more efficient; if we can put a man on the moon, we can get all our non-military votes counted within 72 hours.” Read more »
Shelby's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Sullivan's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Thune aide said his office does not respond to surveys and pointed The Post to Thune’s comments Dec. 2 that Congress would not overturn the electoral college votes. “I can’t imagine that would ever happen,” he told a Politico reporter. And if a senator does join in an objection, Thune added in comments confirmed by an aide, “I doubt that it goes anywhere. ... I suspect that will be a fairly routine process.” Read more »
Tillis's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Wicker's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wicker was among five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations into fraud. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Young's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Young recently said on a private conference call reported by The Post that “the worst-case scenario is that we have a Democrat in the White House ... which appears almost a certainty.” Read more »
Abraham's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I stand by President Trump and his efforts to ensure a full and fair election, and make sure that every lawful ballot is counted,” he said in Nov. 6 Facebook post. “From censoring Republicans to encouraging shady voting practices, the left has pulled every trick in the book to try and win this election. I firmly believe that President Trump and Mr. Guiliani’s efforts bring law and order to this chaos will prevail, and win the President another four years.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Aderholt's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
In a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr, Allen and more than three dozen other House Republicans alleged there were “anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Amodei has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and refused to answer The Post’s questions. A spokeswoman for Amodei sent the following statement: “I made the congressman aware of your survey and his answer to all three questions is ‘nice try.’ He’s got better things to do — including being fully engaged in Covid relief discussions — than to engage in word games with the media.”
Armstrong, who did not respond to requests for comment, has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.
Arrington's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Babin's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Babin was one of several Republicans who signed a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of election fraud. The letter claimed there are “a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Bacon has made several statements acknowledging Biden as the next president, though his office did not respond to The Post’s multiple requests for comment. In a Nov. 8 statement to Forbes, Bacon said, “The handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President.” He added, “President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court if evidence of illegalities are found, to ask for recounts in those states where the margin is very narrow.” He had acknowledged in a Nov. 7 interview with KETV that Biden’s margin in the key battleground states was likely too much for Trump to overcome and said, “In the end ... we need to respect the will of the voters.” Read more »
Baird's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Balderson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“As it appears more and more likely that Trump will not be in the White House and we will begin the post-Trump era, our party has to begin a conversation of what we look like moving forward,” Banks said in a Nov. 19 interview with the Washington Examiner. Read more »
Barr's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must ensure that all legal votes are counted and that any reports of irregularities are fully investigated. The mainstream media does not decide when an election is over,” he said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »
Bergman's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The people of Michigan deserve to know their votes have been counted, that their voice has been heard, and that their government is being transparent and accountable,” Berman said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “Michigan needs to be an example for the rest of the country that we will not stand for election fraud. ... All legal votes need to be counted, and all evidence of fraud must be thoroughly investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Bishop's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Retiring GOP Rep. Rob Bishop previously said it's not his role to say whether the presidential election is decided. “For me to pontificate on that is meaningless. I could, but for what purpose? Whether I speak out or not, that doesn't make a difference. I should be doing things that make a difference,” Bishop told the Salt Lake Tribune. Read more »
Bishop, who did not respond to The Post's requests, continues to support Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 22 Twitter thread, Bishop urged Trump to “keep fighting,” so that his case might make it to the Supreme Court and so that Sidney Powell, Trump’s discredited, conspiracy theory-spinning former lawyer, could bring “blockbuster evidence. ... In these circumstances, any Republican joining media’s ignorant clamor for @realDonaldTrump to capitulate is not fit for office,” he wrote. Read more »
Bost tweeted on Nov. 8 that he supported Trump’s “efforts to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Brady's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “The media can make projections, but every voter has a right to have their legal vote counted. Especially in a razor-thin race that is as important as this. This is not about Trump or Biden – this is about democracy. We must guarantee that every legal vote is counted to ensure our country has trust in the election process,” Brady said in a Facebook post on Nov. 8. Read more »
Brooks's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Bucschon's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5 Buschon posted on Facebook, “There is nothing wrong with either the Trump campaign or Biden campaign demanding a fair election result and fighting for one. Americans need to have patience as the process plays itself out because the worst outcome for our country would be for the president who is inaugurated on January 20, 2021, to have a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over their head if Americans don’t perceive the outcome to be the result of a free and fair election." Read more »
Budd, who did not respond to requests for comment, has supported Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 18 speech on the House floor, he said: “His legal team needs to be given time to collect and present evidence of voting irregularities. Until the courts have played their constitutional role, we should be wary of declaring winners and losers.” Read more »
Burchett’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly in recent weeks about the presidential election. On Nov. 6, he issued a statement saying that “the Trump campaign has every right to ask for recounts and make legal challenges. Back in 2000, Al Gore didn’t concede until Dec. 12 ... so there’s a precedent. I respect each states’ ability to handle their own elections, but clearly there are some — like Tennessee — that have a better model. Going forward, let’s hope others look to our great state for guidance on how to run an efficient and transparent election.” Read more »
Burgess's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Byrne's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Calvert’s staff did not respond to The Post’s questions but referred to his Nov. 20 statement: “President Trump, like any candidate for office, has the right to ensure vote counts are complete, accurate and legal. It’s ironic that many who are criticizing him for exercising that right are the very same people who sought to delegitimize his presidency with demonstrably false claims of Russian collusion. Overall, I believe the election was fair, but any time you change the rules while an election is underway — as we saw in many states due to the pandemic — there will inevitably be legal challenges, which our courts will ultimately resolve. At the end of the day the winner of our presidential election isn’t determined by candidates, political parties, or the media, it’s determined by the certification of results by states and those results are then reflected by the Electoral College vote. I will certainly respect that outcome.” Read more »
Carter's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Chabot's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Cline's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Facebook post on Nov. 14, Cline said he supports Trump's recount efforts, alleging that “premature efforts by the left and some in the media to declare this election over discourage reconciliation and promote suspicion.” Read more »
Cloud's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Cloud led a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cole's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Comer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Comer has called for a congressional investigation into the 2020 election. “Irregularities from the 2020 election caused by mass mail-in balloting must be examined by Congress. Democrats must stop turning a blind eye to election integrity. @GOPoversight will lead the way in seeking accountability,” he tweeted on Nov. 25. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Conaway's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Conaway was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper probe into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cook's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crawford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Crenshaw was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper inquiry into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post's request. Read more »
Curtis said in a statement that Biden should be acknowledged as the president-elect until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing. “Given the opportunity to address Joe Biden, I would tell him that I will take him at his word that he will be a unifier and a president to all, including those of us that did not vote for him — I stand ready to help.” Read more »
Davidson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Davis told Illinois radio station WMAY on Nov. 24 that he supported starting the transition process with the new administration. He said Trump and his allies “have every right to pursue the legal fight, but they also have got to put up some evidence.” Read more »
DesJarlais’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he’s said little publicly about the election results in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, he wrote: “With potential recounts and legal questions to be resolved, the President is well within his rights to see this matter reviewed and adjudicated.” Read more »
Diaz-Balart's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Duncan’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. He posted on Facebook on Nov. 12: “Despite what the media continues to tell you, Joe Biden is NOT the President-Elect. Currently, it is unclear who will be the next President of the United States, and the media should have enough RESPECT FOR THE VOTERS to let the legal process play out.” On Dec. 3, he tweeted that members of the House Freedom Caucus “continued our calls on DOJ to provide FULL transparency into the allegations of voter fraud. We won’t stop fighting for election integrity & to ensure every LEGAL vote is counted, every illegal vote thrown out, & every irregularity investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Dunn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Emmer's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Estes's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 6, Estes said on Facebook “As our nation continues to watch election results slowly roll in from battleground states, it is critical that every legal vote is counted and that illegally-submitted ballots are not. Americans deserve transparency in the process, and when necessary, our judicial system will step in to ensure a fair and accurate approach for all sides. It will take more time, but it’s the right thing to do to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Fitzpatrick's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 11 he said, “We have a president-elect and we have pending litigation. Let it run its way through the courts and we’ll get a resolution in an open and transparent manner.” Read more »
Fleischmann’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request. He’s said little publicly in recent weeks about the election results. In a Nov. 10 Facebook post, Fleischmann said: “We must protect the sanctity of the ballot box. I continue to stand with President Donald J. Trump as he and his team work to ensure the American people have complete faith in our electoral process.” Read more »
Flores's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Nov. 11 interview with the local television station KBTX, Flores said election challenges would take four to six weeks to resolve. “You’ve got to go through the discovery process and figure out what that is,” said Flores, “and that discovery process is just now starting.” In the same interview, he claimed there was “widespread evidence of voting irregularities” but did not detail any evidence. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Fortenberry has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect. A spokesman took the poll questions to the congressman, but Fortenberry did not respond. In a vague Nov. 6 tweet, he said Nebraska’s elections system was safe, while noting “a lot of questions and anxiety” elsewhere in America. “The integrity of the election process demands absolute adherence to legal standards,” he wrote. Read more »
Foxx's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Fulcher has voiced support for Trump’s attempts to contest the election results. “If I were in that position, I’d be saying, ‘Stand up for yourself, keep the legal challenges out there and bring as much of this to light as possible,’ ” he told the Idaho Press in late November. Read more »
Gaetz did not answer questions from The Post but has been outspoken about his support for Trump’s efforts. “President Trump has an obligation to the country, to his supporters, and to the movement that he has built to ensure that we count the legal votes and reject the illegal ones,” he said to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network on Nov. 30. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gallagher's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Garcia's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gianforte's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Gohmert aide told The Post that his office does not respond to surveys. “There’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs. [John] Durham and Barr will deserve a big notation in history when it’s written about the rise and fall of the U.S. if they don’t clean up this mess. Clean up the fraud. DO YOUR JOBS & save this country,” Gohmert tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gonzalez's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gooden's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We need a decisive resolution to the lingering questions of our election integrity. I sent a letter to @realDonaldTrump asking him to instruct AG Barr to immediately appoint a Special Counsel to investigate irregularities in the #2020election,” Gooden tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Granger's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 20 Granger said, “I have great concerns about it. I think it’s time to move on,” of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, according to CNN. Read more »
Graves's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must not allow politics to manipulate the outcome of our election, as doing so would be a disservice to those that have fought for one nation, not political parties,” he said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “The ability to exercise our right to vote and choose our elected officials is the will of the people and they should determine who becomes our representatives and leaders. We must do everything possible to protect the integrity of the election process, ensure every legitimate ballot is counted and safeguard the process from political purposes.” Read more »
Graves's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Green’s office did not respond to The Post's request. On Dec. 2, he tweeted: “Ensuring our elections are fair, secure, and honest is of the utmost importance. DOJ must conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of voting irregularities. Every American deserves to have their voice heard.” Read more »
Griffith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Griffith has yet to publicly acknowledge who he believes won the election, saying in a statement that the process is not over. “In the presidential election process, the length of time to declare a winner is not as important as ensuring that all the steps are conducted fairly and with integrity according to our Constitution and laws. That is the process we are wading through and waiting for now. And that's why it's not over.” Read more »
Grothman's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Guest's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 joint statement to Mississippi television station WLBT, Guest said, “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Guthrie's office did not respond to The Post's request.
While Rep. Hagedorn's office did not respond to The Post's request, he was one of 39 members of Congress who signed a Dec. 1 letter echoing Trump's fraud claims and calling on the Justice Department to investigate. “We are concerned about the shocking lack of action from the Justice Department following your directive,” they wrote to Attorney General William Barr, who had said his department found no evidence of fraud that would change the election's outcome.
Harris's office did not respond to The Post's request. “Just like Hillary suggested to Joe Biden, President Trump should not concede until all legal votes are counted,” he wrote in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “Secret unobserved vote counting in the swing states means that we will have to wait until a court unravels what really went on. When that thorough investigation is over, and we know that only legal votes have been counted then we will know who the real winner is — and then and only then we need to move on.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hartzler's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hern's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Beutler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. A Washington newspaper asked Beutler's communications director, Craig Wheeler, what the congresswoman thought of Trump's refusal to concede. In a statement, he replied, “The president has the right to press his claims in court.” Read more »
Higgins's office did not respond to The Post's request. “If Biden won fair and square, so be it. We’ll survive,” he tweeted on Nov. 8. “Every American should want to clear up the disturbing reports of voter fraud. Let us not anchor a new President with heavy suspicion of voter fraud. Investigate. Audit the count & the ballots in the suspect states.” On Nov. 6, Higgins said “I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election” in a video posted to Facebook that was later removed, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hill's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Holding's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Hollingsworth's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Hudson's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7, Hudson tweeted, “Election results remain unofficial & the process is far from over. Americans deserve transparency & I support President Trump’s calls to ensure every legal vote is counted & the rule of law is protected. By doing this, we can protect the integrity and confidence of our elections.” Read more »
Huizenga's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “I believe that President Trump has a process that he can and should go through,” he said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “We have to go through this for there to be confidence in what’s going on. And I understand the media and the Left are in a big, big hurry to get this done and over with and have Joe Biden declared president, but that’s not where we’re at yet.” Read more »
Jacobs's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson’s office did not respond to The Post's request. When Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, cleared the way for the transition on Nov. 23, Johnson tweeted: “In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process.” In response to criticism from constituents on Twitter, Johnson’s office then tweeted a slight clarification, saying: “The President announced today the GSA should begin transition activities. The President’s stance and Dusty’s stance on this issue are the same.” Read more »
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I have just called President Trump to say this: ‘Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system,’ ” he tweeted on Nov. 6. Read more »
Jordan's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Joyce's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rep. Joyce’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Joyce was a part of a group that sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr this week. Joyce tweeted Dec. 2: “I urged @TheJusticeDept to take courageous action to safeguard the integrity of the election & ensure that every American’s legal vote is counted once. The American people deserve, and justice demands, action now.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Katko's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Keller’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “The Left continues to condemn any effort to investigate the election results yet they spent four years trying to tear down President @realDonaldTrump with absolutely no evidence,” Keller tweeted on Dec. 3. “The American people deserve to know that our elections are free and fair.” Read more »
Kelly’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. On Dec. 1, in a request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Kelly and the other plaintiffs asked the court to issue an emergency order to block Pennsylvania from taking further action to certify its election results showing a win for Biden. Read more »
Kelly's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” Kelly and other Mississippi Republican members of Congress said in a Nov. 9 joint statement. “It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
King's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
King has alleged that the election results are corrupted and has amplified Trump’s baseless claims that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast. “It may be impossible to achieve a legitimate count. It is possible to identify the locations and methods and vulnerability to massive voter fraud,” King tweeted Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Kustoff’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. He’s said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 social media post, Kustoff said: “The President is within his rights to ensure that any possible voting irregularities are investigated and brought before the judicial system. Elections are a hallmark of American democracy and we must continue to preserve the integrity of this process.” Read more »
“It looks like the facts and evidence that show any type of fraud or improprieties have not been there,” LaHood told Illinois radio station WJBC on Nov. 24. LaHood added that “it appears any type of court case is running out, and it looks like we will have a smooth transition.” Read more »
Lamborn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Latta's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Long's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Loudermilk has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the vote in Georgia. On Dec. 1, more than a week after officials certified the state’s results, he tweeted that officials needed to do more to root out what he called “fraudulent ballots.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lucas's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Luetkemeyer's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Marchant's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Marshall's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 10, Marshall posted on Facebook, “On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate specific allegations of voter fraud surrounding last week’s Presidential election. Last week, I joined several of my colleagues in the House in sending a letter to AG Barr asking him to make all resources of the U.S. Department of Justice available to ensure a free and fair election. Americans must have confidence in the outcome of this election, and I applaud the move by AG Barr to ensure this election is free of fraud, abuse and outside influence.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Massie’s office did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “I think we need to respect the process. The states have until December 14 to verify the results and the state legislatures do that. I think we should give the President’s camp time to investigate, what are anecdotal right now, reports of fraud,” Massie said on Nov. 10. “If the disparities between Biden and Trump is so great in those swing states, it should be easy to verify this election. What we don’t want is the situation we had for the last four years where a large percentage of the population thought that Russians elected Trump,” he added. Read more »
McCarthy did not respond to The Post's questions, but has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the winner. Asked on Dec. 3 about potential policy changes by the Biden administration, McCarthy told reporters at his weekly news conference, “let’s wait until who’s sworn in.” Read more »
McCaul's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “All Americans need to have full faith in our electoral system. It is the bedrock of our democracy. If there is evidence of fraud or impropriety, then those need to be investigated through a transparent process. Texas should be the example of how to timely and efficiently conduct an election. When the final legal vote is tallied and a winner is declared, we should feel confident it was done through a fair process,” McCaul said in a Facebook post on Nov. 6. Read more »
McClintock’s office referred to a statement he made on the House floor in November: “The NATURE of democracy is that in every election there is always a winner and a loser. The SUCCESS of democracy depends on the loser believing the vote was fair and accepting the result. The VOTE is not the foundation of our democracy — the INTEGRITY of the vote is its foundation. ... We also need to ask ourselves why so many Americans currently believe the election was riddled with fraud. It is because so many safeguards built into our system have been removed. We call it ‘Election DAY,’ for a reason. ... This corrupted process cannot continue. Even if it doesn’t rob our elections of their ACTUAL legitimacy, it certainly robs them of their PERCEIVED legitimacy, destroying the trust that the loser of any election must have to accept and respect the will of the electorate. The old process assured the presumption of fairness. The new process offers none. Acceptance of an election cannot be obtained by brow-beating — it can only be earned by a full and open review of the integrity of the election, establishing for all Americans that their vote was fairly and accurately recorded and that the result speaks as the will of the nation. I eagerly await that day.” Read more »
In a Nov. 30 statement, McHenry did not specifically call Biden the “president-elect,” but he did applaud his nomination of Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, while acknowledging Biden’s incoming administration. He wrote: “While I will work against the Biden Administration’s agenda of tax increases and burdensome regulations, I think it’s important we have credible and experienced people to serve at the highest levels of government.” His office did not respond to requests to answer the questions or to clarify whether he considers Biden the president-elect. Read more »
McKinley's office did not respond to The Post's request.
McMorris Rodgers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “There’s been enough stories — whether its in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona — where there’s stories that are concerning enough to me that I support the President’s effort to make sure every legal vote is counted, but also where there are disputes that he can pursue that,” McMorris Rodgers said on Nov. 11, according to KXLY. “He can pursue it legally and that’s what we’re working through right now.” When asked, she did not say that she would congratulate Biden once all legal options were exhausted, according to the news station. Read more »
Meuser's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7 Meuser wrote on Facebook, “Today, the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation expressed our collective concerns over the Commonwealth’s handling of the General Election in a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar." Read more »
Miller's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Moolenaar’s representatives did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “There should always be transparency and fairness in the vote-counting process,” Moolenaar posted on Facebook on Nov. 9. “Reports of irregularities should be investigated and people should feel confident their vote was fairly and accurately counted.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Mooney’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a statement on Nov. 24, Mooney said Trump should not concede, “given the allegations currently being investigated.” He went on to say, “I agree with President Trump that every legal vote must be counted. I continue to stand with President Trump.” Read more »
Mullin's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Murphy's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 7 statement Murphy said, “There have been many cases of alleged voter fraud and the President’s campaign has filed several lawsuits disputing some of the called results. I look forward to having the investigations completed to make sure that each American vote has been one that is verified and legal. When that process is completed, the nation needs to stand behind its elected leader." Read more »
In an interview, Newhouse previously called Trump's decision to legally challenge the election results “okay and reasonable.” Read more »
Norman’s office said the congressman’s “position on these issues is a little more in-depth than the binary choices” in the Post survey. He has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 statement, Norman said: “After every legal vote is counted; after every unlawful vote is thrown out; after every provisional ballot is reconciled; after the numerous abnormalities are investigated and fully resolved… then (and only then) will we know who won the Presidency.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Nunes's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Palazzo's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 statement Palazzo said, “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved." Read more »
Palmer's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Pence's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perry’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Perry tweeted on Nov. 7: “Can anyone help us find the Media Declaration Clause in the Constitution? Legal votes will determine who is POTUS, not the news media.” Read more »
Posey did not respond to questions from The Post but joined several lawmakers in a Dec. 1 letter asking Attorney General William P. Barr to ensure election integrity. “There are a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question,” they wrote. The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Reschenthaler’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. He tweeted Nov. 10: “The people telling us to 'suck it up’ and accept the election results, still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. The irony…” Read more »
Rice’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Rice said: “Four years ago they said it was election fraud by the Russians that had altered the election. It must be investigated. Trump must be impeached. Today, they say the election is over, concede now! It’s time to heal!!! I’m all for healing, but first I think there’s some work to be done. The election was very close. President Trump is entitled to an investigation to assure that all LEGAL votes are counted. Only then can we begin the process of healing.” Read more »
Roby's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Roe’s office did not respond to The Post's request. The retiring congressman hasn’t issued any public statements or made any social media posts about the election results.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The President’s allegations of election fraud must be investigated to ensure the election is conducted fairly for the American people,” he said on Nov. 6. Read more »
Rose’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. In a Nov. 27 Facebook post, Rose said: “Americans deserve a fair election system process. That’s what President Donald J. Trump is fighting for, and I continue to stand with him.” Read more »
“No, I don’t consider him to be President-elect until every legal vote is counted and every illegal ballot is tossed. Ensuring the integrity of the election is not a partisan issue. We should be patient and wait to see what happens with any recounts and all pending and any soon-to-be filed lawsuits,” Rouzer told the Raleigh News & Observer on Nov. 18. Read more »
Roy's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rutherford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“We will not be responding,” said a Schweikert spokesperson.
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Sensenbrenner's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Shimkus congratulated Biden in a Nov. 7 statement and referred to him as the president-elect. “While never perfect, American elections have consistently been free and fair,” he said. “This year’s election is no different.” Read more »
A spokesman for Smith declined to comment. In a Facebook post on Nov. 6, Smith said Nebraska’s election went smoothly but, without specifying, said that in other states or local jurisdictions, “important questions have been raised about the integrity of the election process.” Without referencing Trump or any specific claims, he said he supported investigations into irregularities. Read more »
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In comments Nov. 22 to NJ.com, Smith expressed support for Trump’s legal challenges to the results. “It is the president’s — and any candidate’s right — to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure that all legal ballots are properly counted and any fraud in the election process is exposed,” he said. He did not respond to The Post’s questions. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Smucker’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Smucker wrote on Facebook on Nov. 7: “To be clear: any pending recounts should be completed and all allegations of fraud should be fully investigated. Only then should the election results be certified, at which point President Trump and former Vice President Biden should accept the results.” Read more »
Stauber's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Stefanik's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Steil's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Steil said in a radio interview that he is “watching the election process playout,” though he previously tweeted that “every legal vote must be counted. Preserving the integrity of our elections is vital to our democracy.” Read more »
Stewart's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Stewart continues to accuse Democrats of “cheating” and is raising money in Georgia to counter the party, who he says are “desperate” to win in a runoff election. “That's why they're cheating. That's why they are encouraging people to move to Georgia. They are encouraging them on how to register and how to vote. They are pouring hundreds of millions into the race. We have to do the same thing.” Read more »
In a Nov. 25 statement, Stivers wrote: “With yesterday’s certification of many states’ results, it’s evident that President Trump has exhausted the due process offered to all candidates. I offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.” Read more »
Taylor's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We all want to see a process that is fair. That where every allegation of impropriety is investigated. We want to make sure that whoever is declared the winner is absolutely, unquestionably the winner. I think that that legitimates our process. I think it’s inherent and important in a democratic process. And so, I think the president is going and asking to look at different things. I think he’s absolutely within his rights to do that. And I think it’s important for us as Americans to make sure we have a winner that we know is the winner,” Taylor told Lone Star Politics on Nov. 15. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Thompson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In a tweet, Thompson said he was part of a group that sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar (D). He added: “Trust has been eroded in #Pennsylvania’s electoral system. Citizens of the Commonwealth deserve free & fair elections!” Read more »
Thornberry's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first. This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together,” Thornberry tweeted Nov. 7. Read more »
Tiffany's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Timmons’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a radio interview on Dec. 1, he said, “There’s smoke all over the place. ... And right now, the president’s attorneys — his team — they’re very well-funded. They’re doing everything they can to fully audit and vet the results to determine what the outcome of every legal vote being counted — and only every legal vote being counted — is. So the question becomes, are they going to be able to find sufficient fraud to overturn the result of the election in those states as it currently stands? That’s what we’re waiting on. I’m doing everything I can to make sure the president is able to get to the bottom of this.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Tipton's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Turner's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Upton was the first House Republican to acknowledge Biden as president-elect after the Associated Press called the race, saying in a statement that “the votes have been counted, the American people have spoken, and they chose Joe Biden to serve as our next President. We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.” Although the congressman’s office did not respond directly to the second question, Upton told CNN on Nov. 22 that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Michigan, which had a 154,000-vote margin in favor of Biden. “You’ve got to let those votes stand,” he said. Read more »
Van Drew, who did not respond to requests, is backing the president's legal challenges and encouraged supporters Nov. 25 to donate money to both Trump's campaign and his own to help, telling them, “DON'T BELIEVE THE FAKE NEWS” in North Jersey. “We've said it before and we'll say it again, President Trump continues to have our full support.” He linked to an earlier Facebook post saying the courts have a “responsibility to hear every legal challenge so that the American people can have confidence in the outcome of this very close election.” Read more »
Wagner's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Walberg’s office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“My view of it is this is all going to work itself out in about the first week of December. The clock runs out, there’s a system in place, he obviously has a legal strategy he thinks could be effective — I’m not convinced it has been or will be, but he has the right to pursue that,” Walden said on a National Journal podcast on Dec. 1. “I think in the end we’ll have a transition here, and you’ll have a new president come January 20. I don’t see the math where this gets overturned and so far I’ve not seen the evidence of the amount of fraud it would take, or mistakes — and those occur in every election — to overturn the results in any state. So I think the dye is pretty well cast.” Walden went on to say: “I think the bigger issue is where the Biden administration will go. How far left it will go.” Read more »
Walker's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Walorski issued a vague statement about the election on Nov. 6 as votes were being tabulated. “The integrity of our elections and the peaceful transition of power are cornerstones of our democracy,” she said in a Facebook post. “When all legally cast votes in this election are counted, the American people can have full confidence in the results.” Read more »
Waltz's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Watkins's office did not respond to The Post's request. Watkins lost his GOP primary in August after he was charged with three felony counts of voter fraud. Read more »
Weber's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “If somebody attempts murder, we don’t say ‘Oh, you got away with it, so it’s all good.' There’s credible evidence, there’s credible testimony that there are problems here. This is about the free and fair election in the United States of America,” Weber told Spectrum News on Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Webster's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wenstrup's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Westerman's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Williams's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5, Williams echoed president Trump’s still-unproven claim of widespread election fraud, tweeting: “This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the [Justice Department] and [attorney general]?” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Wilson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Wilson tweeted on Nov. 7: “The 2020 Presidential Election isn’t over until every legal ballot is counted. I have faith in our judicial system and look forward to seeing this election carried out in full.” Read more »
Wittman's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wittman previously refused to concede. In a Nov. 16 Facebook post, he said he will continue to support Trump's right to challenge the election results. “The President has filed lawsuits that need to be heard. It is a fundamental principle of this nation that the Courts hear and decide any disputes between opposing parties. Until the courts have heard the cases, and until the recounts have been concluded, I believe the President has every right to exercise this authority.” Read more »
Womack's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wright's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Young did not respond to our requests for comment. However, he linked to a public statement he gave in mid-November in which he referred to Biden as the president-elect and said it was time to move on. Read more »
Zeldin, who did not respond to requests for comment, told Newsday in a Nov. 30 interview that he supported Trump’s legal challenges, while also saying it was appropriate for Biden to begin the transition and receive intelligence briefings, according to the paper. But he did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Oppose 9
Support 8
Unclear/No answer 232
Oppose 9
These Republicans oppose Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory.
Alexander’s office replied to the poll with a statement Nov. 23, in which he said: “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.” On Nov. 20, the Associated Press reported that Alexander has no objection to Trump’s recount requests, because recounting reinforces the validity of election results. But he did criticize an effort by Trump to try to subvert the results, saying, “The wrong way to do it is to meddle with state legislators and try to persuade them to send a slate of electors that’s different than the slate of electors voted on by the people of that state.” Read more »
Murkowski’s office did not respond to The Post's request. But she has publicly urged Trump to concede and was among the first Senate Republicans to congratulate Biden after his victory speech last month. Read more »
Romney's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Trump’s unfounded election fraud claim “strikes at the very foundation of democracy here and around the world,” Romney said Dec. 3. “Russia and China have to be just laughing — smiling from ear to ear.” Read more »
“Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected,” Toomey said in a statement Nov. 21. “I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people.” Read more »
Hurd's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hurd was one of two Republicans who congratulated Biden on Nov. 7 after his victory became apparent, tweeting: “It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!” Read more »
Kinzinger did not respond to The Post’s questions but was among the first Republicans to congratulate Biden and Harris on their victory. He has also been outspoken about defending the integrity of the results. “Saying an election is stolen doesn’t make it so. Lies and conspiracies won’t work,” he tweeted on Nov. 28. After Trump tweeted his Dec. 2 video statement, Kinzinger posted, “Time to delete your account.” Read more »
While Mitchell’s office did not return The Post’s inquiries, the congressman has been vocal in acknowledging that Biden won the 2020 race and has publicly pleaded with Republicans to stop trying to reverse the election results. Mitchell wrote in a Detroit News op-ed Nov. 19 that Biden won enough states “to clearly prevail in the Electoral College.” He also tweeted that Republicans need to “stop undermining the election and putting forth misleading information” and tagged Trump when responding to another baseless claim of voter fraud: “Oh my God... Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid.” Notably, Mitchell did not run for reelection and is retiring from Congress. Read more »
Support 8
These Republicans support Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory.
Blackburn’s office did not respond to requests for comment. On Nov. 20, Blackburn referred to Biden as the “president-elect” and Harris as the “vice president-elect” during a live interview with ABC News. A little later, her staff said she had misspoken. She has helped efforts to fundraise for the president’s legal challenges. Read more »
Cruz's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Ordinarily, the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, especially concerning state law. But these are not ordinary times,” Cruz said in a statement Dec. 1, urging the high court to hear an emergency appeal challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Read more »
Graham’s office did not respond to The Post's calls and email. On Nov. 30, he said Trump is “going to fight for every vote and push systems to get better, and I said, ‘Keep it up,’ ” according to the Associated Press. Graham also said that, after the electoral college formally confirms Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14, Trump should agree to attend Biden’s inauguration. “I think it’s good for the country, would be good for him,” Graham said. “We’ll know in December. I hope Biden would come to his,” he said. Read more »
“Once a vote is certified in each state and the Electoral College is complete, the winner of the Presidential election will be determined,” Bilirakis said. “The President owes it to the nearly 74,000,000 people who voted for him to fully investigate all allegations of voter irregularities and to pursue the legal remedies that our system makes available to all candidates,” he said in a statement. Read more »
Brooks did not respond to The Post’s questions. However, he has told multiple outlets that he is planning to challenge the electoral college results. He told the Hill: “I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as the legitimately elected president after a majority of electoral college votes, Gosar said, “No, never. Too much evidence of fraud.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Read more »
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “President Trump is absolutely right to file court challenges in states across the country to ensure every legal ballot and only legal ballots are counted, and I am proud the State of Missouri is acting as a leader in supporting the president,” Smith said in a statement Nov. 13. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as a legitimately elected president after Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, Yoho pointed to ongoing efforts to challenge the results. “Once all the challenges are over and the electoral college votes have been certified, I will accept this [result],” Yoho said through a spokesman on Dec. 3.
Unclear/No answer 232
These Republicans have not offered a clear position.
“The president has every right to use all the appeals and recounts and legal measures he’s using,” Barrasso said on Fox News. “Ultimately if there is genuine proof and evidence of things that have happened that would change the outcome, then it is time to look at that evidence now.” On Nov. 25, when pressed on how he would respond to Biden’s potential Cabinet nominees, Barrasso said, “I’m focused on the Georgia election and making sure Republicans are still in the majority the next Congress, so we’ll be able to have a much better say than if you had a 50-50 Senate with a potential Vice President Kamala Harris being the deciding vote.” Read more »
Blunt's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Blunt said in a Nov. 29 interview that “we’re moving forward” as if Biden will be the next president. He hedged by saying that only the electoral college can “technically” declare a president-elect. “But we are working with the Biden administration, likely administration, on both the transition and the inauguration as if we are moving forward,” he added. Read more »
Boozman’s office did not respond to The Post’s questions. A spokesman for Boozman told local media that he believes Biden should get national security briefings “as continuity, in that regard, is essential.” Read more »
Braun’s office declined to answer the questions, pointing instead to an opinion piece Braun recently published in the Washington Examiner expressing support for Trump’s calls to investigate allegations of election fraud. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Burr's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
“Sen. Cassidy believes the president has a right to pursue any legal challenges the president’s team believes has merit,” spokesman Cole Avery told The Post on Dec. 3. “But as things stand now, Sen. Cassidy believes Biden won.” In a Nov. 23 post on Twitter, Cassidy wrote: “President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won.” Read more »
Collins was the first Republican senator to acknowledge Biden’s victory. She has also highlighted Attorney General William P. Barr’s public statement that federal investigators had not found any credible evidence of fraud that could have reversed the election result. “I think that the attorney general’s statement was helpful in reassuring people of the validity of the election results,” Collins said on Dec. 2. A spokeswoman for Collins declined to provide responses to this survey but pointed to the previous public comments in a statement to The Post. Collins has not publicly expressed an opinion on Trump’s claims that he won the election. Read more »
Cornyn’s staff said they would review the questions but did not respond. Cornyn has said that the president and his team have not been able to prove their claims of fraud with evidence, but he has yet to acknowledge that Biden won. On Nov. 23, he told the Austin-American Statesman that “obviously, the outcome is becoming increasingly clear,” and on Nov. 19, he said that Biden is “not president-elect until the votes are certified.” Read more »
Cotton's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Cramer has defended Trump’s legal efforts but recently said the incoming Biden administration needs time to prepare. “I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, he’s just exercising his legal options.” Read more »
Asked by a reporter if he would refer to Biden as the president-elect, Crapo responded, “Right now, I'm going to stay out of that argument.” Read more »
Daines has claimed the election is not over and alleged that “whistleblowers” have come forward with allegations of voter manipulation. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Ernst's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Ernst told Fox News on Nov. 20 that she believes Trump has the right to mount legal challenges against the election results, but “there has to be proof.” Read more »
Fischer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Fischer recently said she was not impressed by Trump’s conspiracy theories. “He can say whatever he wants. ... If I was bothered by everything that everyone around here says, I couldn’t come back.” Read more »
Gardner lost his reelection bid in November.
Grassley’s office did not respond to The Post, but he has publicly called for patience until the electoral college convenes. “We’re going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the electoral college to meet,” Grassley said. “I stand with the people’s rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions, and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts.” Read more »
Hawley's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We’ll see at the end when all of the legal challenges are resolved and see when all the evidence has been produced,” Hawley said Nov. 30. Read more »
Hoeven's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hyde-Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hyde-Smith was one of five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Inhofe's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “I think there is still enough questions outstanding,” Johnson said on Dec. 1, following news that Attorney General William P. Barr found no widespread election fraud. He encouraged Barr to “show everybody” the evidence behind his conclusion. Read more »
Kennedy's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “It does not undermine democracy to insist that elections be conducted fairly. President Trump’s allegations about election irregularities should be heard promptly in a court of law. I continue to support President Trump’s reelection. I continue to support the American principle that every legal vote should be counted,” Kennedy wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 6. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lankford's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Lankford has shown support for Trump’s election challenges and flip-flopped on the need for Biden to receive early national security briefings. “I’m not in a hurry, necessarily, to get Joe Biden these briefings,” he said after promising he would step in. Read more »
Lee's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “How can they demand that Republicans unflinchingly respect a process that they (a) have tried to undermine for four years, and (b) are still trying to cut short by denying President Trump the right to pursue legitimate legal remedies to verify the legitimacy of the election?” Lee posted on the social media site Parler on Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Loeffler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Loeffler has had to juggle echoing Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia while encouraging voters there to turn out and reelect her in the January runoff. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
A McConnell aide said office policy is not to respond to surveys. McConnell was asked Tuesday afternoon about Trump’s assertions of voter fraud and why he is silent. “As I’ve said repeatedly, we have this government for the next three weeks, for sure, and what I’m focusing on is trying to accomplish as much as we can during this three-week period, which requires dealing with the government that we have right now,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol. “The future will take care of itself, as I’ve said repeatedly. We’re going to go through these processes. The electoral college is going to meet December the 14th. There will be an inauguration January 20th.” Read more »
“Every indication that I know of is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said on Nov. 24. He has also called on the country to acknowledge Biden’s legitimacy. “We cannot afford to spend the next four years divided over who won the election or denying the legitimacy of the president as was the case for President Trump throughout his presidency,” he said. “Sen. Moran stated that President Trump has the right to request recounts and utilize the courts to determine the integrity of the election,” a spokesman told The Post. Read more »
Paul's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perdue has not publicly acknowledged the election results, but he referenced “a change of command at the top” during a recent private meeting, The Post reported. His campaign spokesman, John Burke, called the meeting a “non-story” and said Perdue “totally supports President Trump and his fight for transparency and accuracy in this election.” Read more »
“I voted for President Trump, was a co-chair of his campaign in Ohio, and I believe his policies would be better for Ohio and the country,” Portman said in a Nov. 23 column. “But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward.” Read more »
Risch did not respond to questions from The Post, but in an interview with a newspaper based in Washington state last month, he referred to Biden as the president-elect. Read more »
Roberts's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rounds’s office did not reply to calls and email. On Nov. 30, Politico reported that Rounds was wary of Trump’s claims, saying that “making an allegation without having facts to back it up could be detrimental to his long-term legacy.” On Nov. 12, Rounds said Biden should have access to intel briefings, but he added, “One of these two men will be the president of the United States, after the election results have come in.” On Nov. 6, Rounds said on Twitter that “every single legal vote must be counted. Period.” He also said “the courts must also be ready to step in if there are voter fraud allegations that need to be resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Rubio’s office declined to answer questions. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Rubio referred to Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Sasse's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Scott told Politico “it would be great” if Trump ran for president again in 2024. Read more »
Scott’s office did not reply to The Post's calls and email. He has not publicly acknowledged Biden’s win, but on Nov. 17 he approached Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on the Senate floor to congratulate her. On Nov. 6, the Greenville News reported that Scott backed Trump’s review of the election, telling supporters in an email blast that voting irregularities and fraud allegations should be thoroughly investigated. “This week has shown us that transparency must be increased — for example, the situation in Philadelphia limiting poll watchers’ access is concerning,” he said. “I also hope we learn lessons on making this process more efficient; if we can put a man on the moon, we can get all our non-military votes counted within 72 hours.” Read more »
Shelby's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Sullivan's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Thune aide said his office does not respond to surveys and pointed The Post to Thune’s comments Dec. 2 that Congress would not overturn the electoral college votes. “I can’t imagine that would ever happen,” he told a Politico reporter. And if a senator does join in an objection, Thune added in comments confirmed by an aide, “I doubt that it goes anywhere. ... I suspect that will be a fairly routine process.” Read more »
Tillis's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Wicker's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wicker was among five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations into fraud. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Young's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Young recently said on a private conference call reported by The Post that “the worst-case scenario is that we have a Democrat in the White House ... which appears almost a certainty.” Read more »
Abraham's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I stand by President Trump and his efforts to ensure a full and fair election, and make sure that every lawful ballot is counted,” he said in Nov. 6 Facebook post. “From censoring Republicans to encouraging shady voting practices, the left has pulled every trick in the book to try and win this election. I firmly believe that President Trump and Mr. Guiliani’s efforts bring law and order to this chaos will prevail, and win the President another four years.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Aderholt's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
In a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr, Allen and more than three dozen other House Republicans alleged there were “anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Amodei has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and refused to answer The Post’s questions. A spokeswoman for Amodei sent the following statement: “I made the congressman aware of your survey and his answer to all three questions is ‘nice try.’ He’s got better things to do — including being fully engaged in Covid relief discussions — than to engage in word games with the media.”
Armstrong, who did not respond to requests for comment, has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.
Arrington's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Babin's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Babin was one of several Republicans who signed a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of election fraud. The letter claimed there are “a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question.” The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Bacon has made several statements acknowledging Biden as the next president, though his office did not respond to The Post’s multiple requests for comment. In a Nov. 8 statement to Forbes, Bacon said, “The handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President.” He added, “President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court if evidence of illegalities are found, to ask for recounts in those states where the margin is very narrow.” He had acknowledged in a Nov. 7 interview with KETV that Biden’s margin in the key battleground states was likely too much for Trump to overcome and said, “In the end ... we need to respect the will of the voters.” Read more »
Baird's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Balderson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“As it appears more and more likely that Trump will not be in the White House and we will begin the post-Trump era, our party has to begin a conversation of what we look like moving forward,” Banks said in a Nov. 19 interview with the Washington Examiner. Read more »
Barr's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must ensure that all legal votes are counted and that any reports of irregularities are fully investigated. The mainstream media does not decide when an election is over,” he said in a statement on Nov. 9. Read more »
Bergman's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The people of Michigan deserve to know their votes have been counted, that their voice has been heard, and that their government is being transparent and accountable,” Berman said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “Michigan needs to be an example for the rest of the country that we will not stand for election fraud. ... All legal votes need to be counted, and all evidence of fraud must be thoroughly investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Bishop's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Retiring GOP Rep. Rob Bishop previously said it's not his role to say whether the presidential election is decided. “For me to pontificate on that is meaningless. I could, but for what purpose? Whether I speak out or not, that doesn't make a difference. I should be doing things that make a difference,” Bishop told the Salt Lake Tribune. Read more »
Bishop, who did not respond to The Post's requests, continues to support Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 22 Twitter thread, Bishop urged Trump to “keep fighting,” so that his case might make it to the Supreme Court and so that Sidney Powell, Trump’s discredited, conspiracy theory-spinning former lawyer, could bring “blockbuster evidence. ... In these circumstances, any Republican joining media’s ignorant clamor for @realDonaldTrump to capitulate is not fit for office,” he wrote. Read more »
Bost tweeted on Nov. 8 that he supported Trump’s “efforts to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Brady's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “The media can make projections, but every voter has a right to have their legal vote counted. Especially in a razor-thin race that is as important as this. This is not about Trump or Biden – this is about democracy. We must guarantee that every legal vote is counted to ensure our country has trust in the election process,” Brady said in a Facebook post on Nov. 8. Read more »
Brooks's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Bucschon's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5 Buschon posted on Facebook, “There is nothing wrong with either the Trump campaign or Biden campaign demanding a fair election result and fighting for one. Americans need to have patience as the process plays itself out because the worst outcome for our country would be for the president who is inaugurated on January 20, 2021, to have a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over their head if Americans don’t perceive the outcome to be the result of a free and fair election." Read more »
Budd, who did not respond to requests for comment, has supported Trump’s legal challenges to the election results. In a Nov. 18 speech on the House floor, he said: “His legal team needs to be given time to collect and present evidence of voting irregularities. Until the courts have played their constitutional role, we should be wary of declaring winners and losers.” Read more »
Burchett’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly in recent weeks about the presidential election. On Nov. 6, he issued a statement saying that “the Trump campaign has every right to ask for recounts and make legal challenges. Back in 2000, Al Gore didn’t concede until Dec. 12 ... so there’s a precedent. I respect each states’ ability to handle their own elections, but clearly there are some — like Tennessee — that have a better model. Going forward, let’s hope others look to our great state for guidance on how to run an efficient and transparent election.” Read more »
Burgess's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Byrne's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Calvert’s staff did not respond to The Post’s questions but referred to his Nov. 20 statement: “President Trump, like any candidate for office, has the right to ensure vote counts are complete, accurate and legal. It’s ironic that many who are criticizing him for exercising that right are the very same people who sought to delegitimize his presidency with demonstrably false claims of Russian collusion. Overall, I believe the election was fair, but any time you change the rules while an election is underway — as we saw in many states due to the pandemic — there will inevitably be legal challenges, which our courts will ultimately resolve. At the end of the day the winner of our presidential election isn’t determined by candidates, political parties, or the media, it’s determined by the certification of results by states and those results are then reflected by the Electoral College vote. I will certainly respect that outcome.” Read more »
Carter's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Chabot's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Cline's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Facebook post on Nov. 14, Cline said he supports Trump's recount efforts, alleging that “premature efforts by the left and some in the media to declare this election over discourage reconciliation and promote suspicion.” Read more »
Cloud's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Cloud led a Dec. 1 letter to Attorney General William P. Barr criticizing the Justice Department’s “shocking lack of action” on the issue of voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cole's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Comer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Comer has called for a congressional investigation into the 2020 election. “Irregularities from the 2020 election caused by mass mail-in balloting must be examined by Congress. Democrats must stop turning a blind eye to election integrity. @GOPoversight will lead the way in seeking accountability,” he tweeted on Nov. 25. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Conaway's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Conaway was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper probe into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Cook's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crawford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Crenshaw was one of 39 members of Congress to call for a deeper inquiry into allegations of election fraud in a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr on Dec. 1. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Crenshaw's office did not respond to The Post's request. Read more »
Curtis said in a statement that Biden should be acknowledged as the president-elect until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing. “Given the opportunity to address Joe Biden, I would tell him that I will take him at his word that he will be a unifier and a president to all, including those of us that did not vote for him — I stand ready to help.” Read more »
Davidson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Davis told Illinois radio station WMAY on Nov. 24 that he supported starting the transition process with the new administration. He said Trump and his allies “have every right to pursue the legal fight, but they also have got to put up some evidence.” Read more »
DesJarlais’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he’s said little publicly about the election results in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, he wrote: “With potential recounts and legal questions to be resolved, the President is well within his rights to see this matter reviewed and adjudicated.” Read more »
Diaz-Balart's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Duncan’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. He posted on Facebook on Nov. 12: “Despite what the media continues to tell you, Joe Biden is NOT the President-Elect. Currently, it is unclear who will be the next President of the United States, and the media should have enough RESPECT FOR THE VOTERS to let the legal process play out.” On Dec. 3, he tweeted that members of the House Freedom Caucus “continued our calls on DOJ to provide FULL transparency into the allegations of voter fraud. We won’t stop fighting for election integrity & to ensure every LEGAL vote is counted, every illegal vote thrown out, & every irregularity investigated.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Dunn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Emmer's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Estes's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 6, Estes said on Facebook “As our nation continues to watch election results slowly roll in from battleground states, it is critical that every legal vote is counted and that illegally-submitted ballots are not. Americans deserve transparency in the process, and when necessary, our judicial system will step in to ensure a fair and accurate approach for all sides. It will take more time, but it’s the right thing to do to ensure that all legal votes are counted.” Read more »
Fitzpatrick's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 11 he said, “We have a president-elect and we have pending litigation. Let it run its way through the courts and we’ll get a resolution in an open and transparent manner.” Read more »
Fleischmann’s office didn’t respond to The Post's request. He’s said little publicly in recent weeks about the election results. In a Nov. 10 Facebook post, Fleischmann said: “We must protect the sanctity of the ballot box. I continue to stand with President Donald J. Trump as he and his team work to ensure the American people have complete faith in our electoral process.” Read more »
Flores's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In a Nov. 11 interview with the local television station KBTX, Flores said election challenges would take four to six weeks to resolve. “You’ve got to go through the discovery process and figure out what that is,” said Flores, “and that discovery process is just now starting.” In the same interview, he claimed there was “widespread evidence of voting irregularities” but did not detail any evidence. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Fortenberry has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect. A spokesman took the poll questions to the congressman, but Fortenberry did not respond. In a vague Nov. 6 tweet, he said Nebraska’s elections system was safe, while noting “a lot of questions and anxiety” elsewhere in America. “The integrity of the election process demands absolute adherence to legal standards,” he wrote. Read more »
Foxx's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Fulcher has voiced support for Trump’s attempts to contest the election results. “If I were in that position, I’d be saying, ‘Stand up for yourself, keep the legal challenges out there and bring as much of this to light as possible,’ ” he told the Idaho Press in late November. Read more »
Gaetz did not answer questions from The Post but has been outspoken about his support for Trump’s efforts. “President Trump has an obligation to the country, to his supporters, and to the movement that he has built to ensure that we count the legal votes and reject the illegal ones,” he said to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network on Nov. 30. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gallagher's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Garcia's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gianforte's office did not respond to The Post's request.
A Gohmert aide told The Post that his office does not respond to surveys. “There’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs. [John] Durham and Barr will deserve a big notation in history when it’s written about the rise and fall of the U.S. if they don’t clean up this mess. Clean up the fraud. DO YOUR JOBS & save this country,” Gohmert tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Gonzalez's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Gooden's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We need a decisive resolution to the lingering questions of our election integrity. I sent a letter to @realDonaldTrump asking him to instruct AG Barr to immediately appoint a Special Counsel to investigate irregularities in the #2020election,” Gooden tweeted Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Granger's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 20 Granger said, “I have great concerns about it. I think it’s time to move on,” of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, according to CNN. Read more »
Graves's office did not respond to The Post's request. “We must not allow politics to manipulate the outcome of our election, as doing so would be a disservice to those that have fought for one nation, not political parties,” he said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post. “The ability to exercise our right to vote and choose our elected officials is the will of the people and they should determine who becomes our representatives and leaders. We must do everything possible to protect the integrity of the election process, ensure every legitimate ballot is counted and safeguard the process from political purposes.” Read more »
Graves's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Green’s office did not respond to The Post's request. On Dec. 2, he tweeted: “Ensuring our elections are fair, secure, and honest is of the utmost importance. DOJ must conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of voting irregularities. Every American deserves to have their voice heard.” Read more »
Griffith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Griffith has yet to publicly acknowledge who he believes won the election, saying in a statement that the process is not over. “In the presidential election process, the length of time to declare a winner is not as important as ensuring that all the steps are conducted fairly and with integrity according to our Constitution and laws. That is the process we are wading through and waiting for now. And that's why it's not over.” Read more »
Grothman's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Guest's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 joint statement to Mississippi television station WLBT, Guest said, “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law. It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Guthrie's office did not respond to The Post's request.
While Rep. Hagedorn's office did not respond to The Post's request, he was one of 39 members of Congress who signed a Dec. 1 letter echoing Trump's fraud claims and calling on the Justice Department to investigate. “We are concerned about the shocking lack of action from the Justice Department following your directive,” they wrote to Attorney General William Barr, who had said his department found no evidence of fraud that would change the election's outcome.
Harris's office did not respond to The Post's request. “Just like Hillary suggested to Joe Biden, President Trump should not concede until all legal votes are counted,” he wrote in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “Secret unobserved vote counting in the swing states means that we will have to wait until a court unravels what really went on. When that thorough investigation is over, and we know that only legal votes have been counted then we will know who the real winner is — and then and only then we need to move on.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hartzler's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hern's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Beutler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. A Washington newspaper asked Beutler's communications director, Craig Wheeler, what the congresswoman thought of Trump's refusal to concede. In a statement, he replied, “The president has the right to press his claims in court.” Read more »
Higgins's office did not respond to The Post's request. “If Biden won fair and square, so be it. We’ll survive,” he tweeted on Nov. 8. “Every American should want to clear up the disturbing reports of voter fraud. Let us not anchor a new President with heavy suspicion of voter fraud. Investigate. Audit the count & the ballots in the suspect states.” On Nov. 6, Higgins said “I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election” in a video posted to Facebook that was later removed, according to the New Orleans Advocate. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Hill's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Holding's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Hollingsworth's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Hudson's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7, Hudson tweeted, “Election results remain unofficial & the process is far from over. Americans deserve transparency & I support President Trump’s calls to ensure every legal vote is counted & the rule of law is protected. By doing this, we can protect the integrity and confidence of our elections.” Read more »
Huizenga's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “I believe that President Trump has a process that he can and should go through,” he said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “We have to go through this for there to be confidence in what’s going on. And I understand the media and the Left are in a big, big hurry to get this done and over with and have Joe Biden declared president, but that’s not where we’re at yet.” Read more »
Jacobs's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Johnson’s office did not respond to The Post's request. When Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, cleared the way for the transition on Nov. 23, Johnson tweeted: “In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process.” In response to criticism from constituents on Twitter, Johnson’s office then tweeted a slight clarification, saying: “The President announced today the GSA should begin transition activities. The President’s stance and Dusty’s stance on this issue are the same.” Read more »
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post's request. “I have just called President Trump to say this: ‘Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system,’ ” he tweeted on Nov. 6. Read more »
Jordan's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Joyce's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rep. Joyce’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Joyce was a part of a group that sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr this week. Joyce tweeted Dec. 2: “I urged @TheJusticeDept to take courageous action to safeguard the integrity of the election & ensure that every American’s legal vote is counted once. The American people deserve, and justice demands, action now.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Katko's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Keller’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “The Left continues to condemn any effort to investigate the election results yet they spent four years trying to tear down President @realDonaldTrump with absolutely no evidence,” Keller tweeted on Dec. 3. “The American people deserve to know that our elections are free and fair.” Read more »
Kelly’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. On Dec. 1, in a request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Kelly and the other plaintiffs asked the court to issue an emergency order to block Pennsylvania from taking further action to certify its election results showing a win for Biden. Read more »
Kelly's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” Kelly and other Mississippi Republican members of Congress said in a Nov. 9 joint statement. “It is essential to our democracy and the integrity of our election that this process be allowed to play out in full view of the American people, and that the election observers from both sides of the aisle be allowed to participate. Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
King's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
King has alleged that the election results are corrupted and has amplified Trump’s baseless claims that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast. “It may be impossible to achieve a legitimate count. It is possible to identify the locations and methods and vulnerability to massive voter fraud,” King tweeted Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Kustoff’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. He’s said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 social media post, Kustoff said: “The President is within his rights to ensure that any possible voting irregularities are investigated and brought before the judicial system. Elections are a hallmark of American democracy and we must continue to preserve the integrity of this process.” Read more »
“It looks like the facts and evidence that show any type of fraud or improprieties have not been there,” LaHood told Illinois radio station WJBC on Nov. 24. LaHood added that “it appears any type of court case is running out, and it looks like we will have a smooth transition.” Read more »
Lamborn's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Latta's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Long's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Loudermilk has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the vote in Georgia. On Dec. 1, more than a week after officials certified the state’s results, he tweeted that officials needed to do more to root out what he called “fraudulent ballots.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lucas's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Luetkemeyer's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Marchant's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Marshall's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 10, Marshall posted on Facebook, “On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate specific allegations of voter fraud surrounding last week’s Presidential election. Last week, I joined several of my colleagues in the House in sending a letter to AG Barr asking him to make all resources of the U.S. Department of Justice available to ensure a free and fair election. Americans must have confidence in the outcome of this election, and I applaud the move by AG Barr to ensure this election is free of fraud, abuse and outside influence.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Massie’s office did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “I think we need to respect the process. The states have until December 14 to verify the results and the state legislatures do that. I think we should give the President’s camp time to investigate, what are anecdotal right now, reports of fraud,” Massie said on Nov. 10. “If the disparities between Biden and Trump is so great in those swing states, it should be easy to verify this election. What we don’t want is the situation we had for the last four years where a large percentage of the population thought that Russians elected Trump,” he added. Read more »
McCarthy did not respond to The Post's questions, but has not publicly acknowledged Biden as the winner. Asked on Dec. 3 about potential policy changes by the Biden administration, McCarthy told reporters at his weekly news conference, “let’s wait until who’s sworn in.” Read more »
McCaul's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “All Americans need to have full faith in our electoral system. It is the bedrock of our democracy. If there is evidence of fraud or impropriety, then those need to be investigated through a transparent process. Texas should be the example of how to timely and efficiently conduct an election. When the final legal vote is tallied and a winner is declared, we should feel confident it was done through a fair process,” McCaul said in a Facebook post on Nov. 6. Read more »
McClintock’s office referred to a statement he made on the House floor in November: “The NATURE of democracy is that in every election there is always a winner and a loser. The SUCCESS of democracy depends on the loser believing the vote was fair and accepting the result. The VOTE is not the foundation of our democracy — the INTEGRITY of the vote is its foundation. ... We also need to ask ourselves why so many Americans currently believe the election was riddled with fraud. It is because so many safeguards built into our system have been removed. We call it ‘Election DAY,’ for a reason. ... This corrupted process cannot continue. Even if it doesn’t rob our elections of their ACTUAL legitimacy, it certainly robs them of their PERCEIVED legitimacy, destroying the trust that the loser of any election must have to accept and respect the will of the electorate. The old process assured the presumption of fairness. The new process offers none. Acceptance of an election cannot be obtained by brow-beating — it can only be earned by a full and open review of the integrity of the election, establishing for all Americans that their vote was fairly and accurately recorded and that the result speaks as the will of the nation. I eagerly await that day.” Read more »
In a Nov. 30 statement, McHenry did not specifically call Biden the “president-elect,” but he did applaud his nomination of Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, while acknowledging Biden’s incoming administration. He wrote: “While I will work against the Biden Administration’s agenda of tax increases and burdensome regulations, I think it’s important we have credible and experienced people to serve at the highest levels of government.” His office did not respond to requests to answer the questions or to clarify whether he considers Biden the president-elect. Read more »
McKinley's office did not respond to The Post's request.
McMorris Rodgers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “There’s been enough stories — whether its in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona — where there’s stories that are concerning enough to me that I support the President’s effort to make sure every legal vote is counted, but also where there are disputes that he can pursue that,” McMorris Rodgers said on Nov. 11, according to KXLY. “He can pursue it legally and that’s what we’re working through right now.” When asked, she did not say that she would congratulate Biden once all legal options were exhausted, according to the news station. Read more »
Meuser's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 7 Meuser wrote on Facebook, “Today, the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation expressed our collective concerns over the Commonwealth’s handling of the General Election in a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar." Read more »
Miller's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Moolenaar’s representatives did not respond to repeated emails and calls. “There should always be transparency and fairness in the vote-counting process,” Moolenaar posted on Facebook on Nov. 9. “Reports of irregularities should be investigated and people should feel confident their vote was fairly and accurately counted.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Mooney’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a statement on Nov. 24, Mooney said Trump should not concede, “given the allegations currently being investigated.” He went on to say, “I agree with President Trump that every legal vote must be counted. I continue to stand with President Trump.” Read more »
Mullin's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Murphy's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 7 statement Murphy said, “There have been many cases of alleged voter fraud and the President’s campaign has filed several lawsuits disputing some of the called results. I look forward to having the investigations completed to make sure that each American vote has been one that is verified and legal. When that process is completed, the nation needs to stand behind its elected leader." Read more »
In an interview, Newhouse previously called Trump's decision to legally challenge the election results “okay and reasonable.” Read more »
Norman’s office said the congressman’s “position on these issues is a little more in-depth than the binary choices” in the Post survey. He has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 statement, Norman said: “After every legal vote is counted; after every unlawful vote is thrown out; after every provisional ballot is reconciled; after the numerous abnormalities are investigated and fully resolved… then (and only then) will we know who won the Presidency.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Nunes's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Palazzo's office did not respond to The Post's request. In a Nov. 9 statement Palazzo said, “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved." Read more »
Palmer's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Pence's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perry’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. Perry tweeted on Nov. 7: “Can anyone help us find the Media Declaration Clause in the Constitution? Legal votes will determine who is POTUS, not the news media.” Read more »
Posey did not respond to questions from The Post but joined several lawmakers in a Dec. 1 letter asking Attorney General William P. Barr to ensure election integrity. “There are a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question,” they wrote. The letter did not provide evidence of any voter fraud. Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Reschenthaler’s office did not respond to The Post's multiple requests for comment. He tweeted Nov. 10: “The people telling us to 'suck it up’ and accept the election results, still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. The irony…” Read more »
Rice’s office did not respond to The Post's request, and he has said little publicly about the election in recent weeks. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Rice said: “Four years ago they said it was election fraud by the Russians that had altered the election. It must be investigated. Trump must be impeached. Today, they say the election is over, concede now! It’s time to heal!!! I’m all for healing, but first I think there’s some work to be done. The election was very close. President Trump is entitled to an investigation to assure that all LEGAL votes are counted. Only then can we begin the process of healing.” Read more »
Roby's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Roe’s office did not respond to The Post's request. The retiring congressman hasn’t issued any public statements or made any social media posts about the election results.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rogers's office did not respond to The Post's request. “The President’s allegations of election fraud must be investigated to ensure the election is conducted fairly for the American people,” he said on Nov. 6. Read more »
Rose’s office did not respond to The Post's questions. In a Nov. 27 Facebook post, Rose said: “Americans deserve a fair election system process. That’s what President Donald J. Trump is fighting for, and I continue to stand with him.” Read more »
“No, I don’t consider him to be President-elect until every legal vote is counted and every illegal ballot is tossed. Ensuring the integrity of the election is not a partisan issue. We should be patient and wait to see what happens with any recounts and all pending and any soon-to-be filed lawsuits,” Rouzer told the Raleigh News & Observer on Nov. 18. Read more »
Roy's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Rutherford's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“We will not be responding,” said a Schweikert spokesperson.
Scott's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Sensenbrenner's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Shimkus congratulated Biden in a Nov. 7 statement and referred to him as the president-elect. “While never perfect, American elections have consistently been free and fair,” he said. “This year’s election is no different.” Read more »
A spokesman for Smith declined to comment. In a Facebook post on Nov. 6, Smith said Nebraska’s election went smoothly but, without specifying, said that in other states or local jurisdictions, “important questions have been raised about the integrity of the election process.” Without referencing Trump or any specific claims, he said he supported investigations into irregularities. Read more »
Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. In comments Nov. 22 to NJ.com, Smith expressed support for Trump’s legal challenges to the results. “It is the president’s — and any candidate’s right — to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure that all legal ballots are properly counted and any fraud in the election process is exposed,” he said. He did not respond to The Post’s questions. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Smucker’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Smucker wrote on Facebook on Nov. 7: “To be clear: any pending recounts should be completed and all allegations of fraud should be fully investigated. Only then should the election results be certified, at which point President Trump and former Vice President Biden should accept the results.” Read more »
Stauber's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Stefanik's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Steil's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Steil said in a radio interview that he is “watching the election process playout,” though he previously tweeted that “every legal vote must be counted. Preserving the integrity of our elections is vital to our democracy.” Read more »
Stewart's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Stewart continues to accuse Democrats of “cheating” and is raising money in Georgia to counter the party, who he says are “desperate” to win in a runoff election. “That's why they're cheating. That's why they are encouraging people to move to Georgia. They are encouraging them on how to register and how to vote. They are pouring hundreds of millions into the race. We have to do the same thing.” Read more »
In a Nov. 25 statement, Stivers wrote: “With yesterday’s certification of many states’ results, it’s evident that President Trump has exhausted the due process offered to all candidates. I offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.” Read more »
Taylor's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We all want to see a process that is fair. That where every allegation of impropriety is investigated. We want to make sure that whoever is declared the winner is absolutely, unquestionably the winner. I think that that legitimates our process. I think it’s inherent and important in a democratic process. And so, I think the president is going and asking to look at different things. I think he’s absolutely within his rights to do that. And I think it’s important for us as Americans to make sure we have a winner that we know is the winner,” Taylor told Lone Star Politics on Nov. 15. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Thompson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In a tweet, Thompson said he was part of a group that sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar (D). He added: “Trust has been eroded in #Pennsylvania’s electoral system. Citizens of the Commonwealth deserve free & fair elections!” Read more »
Thornberry's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first. This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together,” Thornberry tweeted Nov. 7. Read more »
Tiffany's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Timmons’s office did not respond to The Post's request. In a radio interview on Dec. 1, he said, “There’s smoke all over the place. ... And right now, the president’s attorneys — his team — they’re very well-funded. They’re doing everything they can to fully audit and vet the results to determine what the outcome of every legal vote being counted — and only every legal vote being counted — is. So the question becomes, are they going to be able to find sufficient fraud to overturn the result of the election in those states as it currently stands? That’s what we’re waiting on. I’m doing everything I can to make sure the president is able to get to the bottom of this.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Tipton's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Turner's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Upton was the first House Republican to acknowledge Biden as president-elect after the Associated Press called the race, saying in a statement that “the votes have been counted, the American people have spoken, and they chose Joe Biden to serve as our next President. We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.” Although the congressman’s office did not respond directly to the second question, Upton told CNN on Nov. 22 that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Michigan, which had a 154,000-vote margin in favor of Biden. “You’ve got to let those votes stand,” he said. Read more »
Van Drew, who did not respond to requests, is backing the president's legal challenges and encouraged supporters Nov. 25 to donate money to both Trump's campaign and his own to help, telling them, “DON'T BELIEVE THE FAKE NEWS” in North Jersey. “We've said it before and we'll say it again, President Trump continues to have our full support.” He linked to an earlier Facebook post saying the courts have a “responsibility to hear every legal challenge so that the American people can have confidence in the outcome of this very close election.” Read more »
Wagner's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Walberg’s office did not respond to The Post’s request.
“My view of it is this is all going to work itself out in about the first week of December. The clock runs out, there’s a system in place, he obviously has a legal strategy he thinks could be effective — I’m not convinced it has been or will be, but he has the right to pursue that,” Walden said on a National Journal podcast on Dec. 1. “I think in the end we’ll have a transition here, and you’ll have a new president come January 20. I don’t see the math where this gets overturned and so far I’ve not seen the evidence of the amount of fraud it would take, or mistakes — and those occur in every election — to overturn the results in any state. So I think the dye is pretty well cast.” Walden went on to say: “I think the bigger issue is where the Biden administration will go. How far left it will go.” Read more »
Walker's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Walorski issued a vague statement about the election on Nov. 6 as votes were being tabulated. “The integrity of our elections and the peaceful transition of power are cornerstones of our democracy,” she said in a Facebook post. “When all legally cast votes in this election are counted, the American people can have full confidence in the results.” Read more »
Waltz's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Watkins's office did not respond to The Post's request. Watkins lost his GOP primary in August after he was charged with three felony counts of voter fraud. Read more »
Weber's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “If somebody attempts murder, we don’t say ‘Oh, you got away with it, so it’s all good.' There’s credible evidence, there’s credible testimony that there are problems here. This is about the free and fair election in the United States of America,” Weber told Spectrum News on Dec. 3. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Webster's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wenstrup's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Westerman's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Williams's office did not respond to The Post’s request. On Nov. 5, Williams echoed president Trump’s still-unproven claim of widespread election fraud, tweeting: “This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the [Justice Department] and [attorney general]?” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Wilson’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Wilson tweeted on Nov. 7: “The 2020 Presidential Election isn’t over until every legal ballot is counted. I have faith in our judicial system and look forward to seeing this election carried out in full.” Read more »
Wittman's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Wittman previously refused to concede. In a Nov. 16 Facebook post, he said he will continue to support Trump's right to challenge the election results. “The President has filed lawsuits that need to be heard. It is a fundamental principle of this nation that the Courts hear and decide any disputes between opposing parties. Until the courts have heard the cases, and until the recounts have been concluded, I believe the President has every right to exercise this authority.” Read more »
Womack's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Wright's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Young did not respond to our requests for comment. However, he linked to a public statement he gave in mid-November in which he referred to Biden as the president-elect and said it was time to move on. Read more »
Zeldin, who did not respond to requests for comment, told Newsday in a Nov. 30 interview that he supported Trump’s legal challenges, while also saying it was appropriate for Biden to begin the transition and receive intelligence briefings, according to the paper. But he did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Read more »
3. If Joe Biden wins a majority in the Electoral College, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president of the United States?
Many Republicans have stated that the Dec. 14 meeting of the electoral college, in all 50 states, will provide a clear winner, although enough states have already certified the results for Biden to emerge victorious in that vote.
Yes 30
No 2
Unclear/No answer 217
These Republicans say they will accept Biden as the legitimately-elected president if he wins a majority in the electoral college, or have called him the president-elect.
Even if the electoral college confirms Biden’s victory, these Republicans say they will not accept Biden as the legitimate president.
These Republicans have not offered a clear position.
Alexander’s office replied to the poll with a statement Nov. 23, in which he said: “The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.” On Nov. 20, the Associated Press reported that Alexander has no objection to Trump’s recount requests, because recounting reinforces the validity of election results. But he did criticize an effort by Trump to try to subvert the results, saying, “The wrong way to do it is to meddle with state legislators and try to persuade them to send a slate of electors that’s different than the slate of electors voted on by the people of that state.” Read more »
“Sen. Cassidy believes the president has a right to pursue any legal challenges the president’s team believes has merit,” spokesman Cole Avery told The Post on Dec. 3. “But as things stand now, Sen. Cassidy believes Biden won.” In a Nov. 23 post on Twitter, Cassidy wrote: “President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won.” Read more »
Collins was the first Republican senator to acknowledge Biden’s victory. She has also highlighted Attorney General William P. Barr’s public statement that federal investigators had not found any credible evidence of fraud that could have reversed the election result. “I think that the attorney general’s statement was helpful in reassuring people of the validity of the election results,” Collins said on Dec. 2. A spokeswoman for Collins declined to provide responses to this survey but pointed to the previous public comments in a statement to The Post. Collins has not publicly expressed an opinion on Trump’s claims that he won the election. Read more »
Graham’s office did not respond to The Post's calls and email. On Nov. 30, he said Trump is “going to fight for every vote and push systems to get better, and I said, ‘Keep it up,’ ” according to the Associated Press. Graham also said that, after the electoral college formally confirms Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14, Trump should agree to attend Biden’s inauguration. “I think it’s good for the country, would be good for him,” Graham said. “We’ll know in December. I hope Biden would come to his,” he said. Read more »
Grassley’s office did not respond to The Post, but he has publicly called for patience until the electoral college convenes. “We’re going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the electoral college to meet,” Grassley said. “I stand with the people’s rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions, and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts.” Read more »
“Every indication that I know of is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said on Nov. 24. He has also called on the country to acknowledge Biden’s legitimacy. “We cannot afford to spend the next four years divided over who won the election or denying the legitimacy of the president as was the case for President Trump throughout his presidency,” he said. “Sen. Moran stated that President Trump has the right to request recounts and utilize the courts to determine the integrity of the election,” a spokesman told The Post. Read more »
Murkowski’s office did not respond to The Post's request. But she has publicly urged Trump to concede and was among the first Senate Republicans to congratulate Biden after his victory speech last month. Read more »
Risch did not respond to questions from The Post, but in an interview with a newspaper based in Washington state last month, he referred to Biden as the president-elect. Read more »
Romney's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Trump’s unfounded election fraud claim “strikes at the very foundation of democracy here and around the world,” Romney said Dec. 3. “Russia and China have to be just laughing — smiling from ear to ear.” Read more »
Rounds’s office did not reply to calls and email. On Nov. 30, Politico reported that Rounds was wary of Trump’s claims, saying that “making an allegation without having facts to back it up could be detrimental to his long-term legacy.” On Nov. 12, Rounds said Biden should have access to intel briefings, but he added, “One of these two men will be the president of the United States, after the election results have come in.” On Nov. 6, Rounds said on Twitter that “every single legal vote must be counted. Period.” He also said “the courts must also be ready to step in if there are voter fraud allegations that need to be resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Rubio’s office declined to answer questions. In an opinion piece for USA Today, Rubio referred to Biden as president-elect. Read more »
Sasse's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
“Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected,” Toomey said in a statement Nov. 21. “I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people.” Read more »
Bacon has made several statements acknowledging Biden as the next president, though his office did not respond to The Post’s multiple requests for comment. In a Nov. 8 statement to Forbes, Bacon said, “The handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President.” He added, “President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court if evidence of illegalities are found, to ask for recounts in those states where the margin is very narrow.” He had acknowledged in a Nov. 7 interview with KETV that Biden’s margin in the key battleground states was likely too much for Trump to overcome and said, “In the end ... we need to respect the will of the voters.” Read more »
“Once a vote is certified in each state and the Electoral College is complete, the winner of the Presidential election will be determined,” Bilirakis said. “The President owes it to the nearly 74,000,000 people who voted for him to fully investigate all allegations of voter irregularities and to pursue the legal remedies that our system makes available to all candidates,” he said in a statement. Read more »
Calvert’s staff did not respond to The Post’s questions but referred to his Nov. 20 statement: “President Trump, like any candidate for office, has the right to ensure vote counts are complete, accurate and legal. It’s ironic that many who are criticizing him for exercising that right are the very same people who sought to delegitimize his presidency with demonstrably false claims of Russian collusion. Overall, I believe the election was fair, but any time you change the rules while an election is underway — as we saw in many states due to the pandemic — there will inevitably be legal challenges, which our courts will ultimately resolve. At the end of the day the winner of our presidential election isn’t determined by candidates, political parties, or the media, it’s determined by the certification of results by states and those results are then reflected by the Electoral College vote. I will certainly respect that outcome.” Read more »
Curtis said in a statement that Biden should be acknowledged as the president-elect until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing. “Given the opportunity to address Joe Biden, I would tell him that I will take him at his word that he will be a unifier and a president to all, including those of us that did not vote for him — I stand ready to help.” Read more »
Fitzpatrick's office did not respond to The Post's request. On Nov. 11 he said, “We have a president-elect and we have pending litigation. Let it run its way through the courts and we’ll get a resolution in an open and transparent manner.” Read more »
Hurd's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hurd was one of two Republicans who congratulated Biden on Nov. 7 after his victory became apparent, tweeting: “It’s time to come together. America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this. I wish him good luck and I wish the president a successful final few weeks. God bless the USA!” Read more »
Kinzinger did not respond to The Post’s questions but was among the first Republicans to congratulate Biden and Harris on their victory. He has also been outspoken about defending the integrity of the results. “Saying an election is stolen doesn’t make it so. Lies and conspiracies won’t work,” he tweeted on Nov. 28. After Trump tweeted his Dec. 2 video statement, Kinzinger posted, “Time to delete your account.” Read more »
While Mitchell’s office did not return The Post’s inquiries, the congressman has been vocal in acknowledging that Biden won the 2020 race and has publicly pleaded with Republicans to stop trying to reverse the election results. Mitchell wrote in a Detroit News op-ed Nov. 19 that Biden won enough states “to clearly prevail in the Electoral College.” He also tweeted that Republicans need to “stop undermining the election and putting forth misleading information” and tagged Trump when responding to another baseless claim of voter fraud: “Oh my God... Please for the sake of our Nation please drop these arguments without evidence or factual basis. #stopthestupid.” Notably, Mitchell did not run for reelection and is retiring from Congress. Read more »
Shimkus congratulated Biden in a Nov. 7 statement and referred to him as the president-elect. “While never perfect, American elections have consistently been free and fair,” he said. “This year’s election is no different.” Read more »
In a Nov. 25 statement, Stivers wrote: “With yesterday’s certification of many states’ results, it’s evident that President Trump has exhausted the due process offered to all candidates. I offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.” Read more »
Upton was the first House Republican to acknowledge Biden as president-elect after the Associated Press called the race, saying in a statement that “the votes have been counted, the American people have spoken, and they chose Joe Biden to serve as our next President. We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.” Although the congressman’s office did not respond directly to the second question, Upton told CNN on Nov. 22 that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Michigan, which had a 154,000-vote margin in favor of Biden. “You’ve got to let those votes stand,” he said. Read more »
“My view of it is this is all going to work itself out in about the first week of December. The clock runs out, there’s a system in place, he obviously has a legal strategy he thinks could be effective — I’m not convinced it has been or will be, but he has the right to pursue that,” Walden said on a National Journal podcast on Dec. 1. “I think in the end we’ll have a transition here, and you’ll have a new president come January 20. I don’t see the math where this gets overturned and so far I’ve not seen the evidence of the amount of fraud it would take, or mistakes — and those occur in every election — to overturn the results in any state. So I think the dye is pretty well cast.” Walden went on to say: “I think the bigger issue is where the Biden administration will go. How far left it will go.” Read more »
Young did not respond to our requests for comment. However, he linked to a public statement he gave in mid-November in which he referred to Biden as the president-elect and said it was time to move on. Read more »
Brooks did not respond to The Post’s questions. However, he has told multiple outlets that he is planning to challenge the electoral college results. He told the Hill: “I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Asked whether he would accept Biden as the legitimately elected president after a majority of electoral college votes, Gosar said, “No, never. Too much evidence of fraud.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Read more »
“The president has every right to use all the appeals and recounts and legal measures he’s using,” Barrasso said on Fox News. “Ultimately if there is genuine proof and evidence of things that have happened that would change the outcome, then it is time to look at that evidence now.” On Nov. 25, when pressed on how he would respond to Biden’s potential Cabinet nominees, Barrasso said, “I’m focused on the Georgia election and making sure Republicans are still in the majority the next Congress, so we’ll be able to have a much better say than if you had a 50-50 Senate with a potential Vice President Kamala Harris being the deciding vote.” Read more »
Blackburn’s office did not respond to requests for comment. On Nov. 20, Blackburn referred to Biden as the “president-elect” and Harris as the “vice president-elect” during a live interview with ABC News. A little later, her staff said she had misspoken. She has helped efforts to fundraise for the president’s legal challenges. Read more »
Blunt's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Blunt said in a Nov. 29 interview that “we’re moving forward” as if Biden will be the next president. He hedged by saying that only the electoral college can “technically” declare a president-elect. “But we are working with the Biden administration, likely administration, on both the transition and the inauguration as if we are moving forward,” he added. Read more »
Boozman’s office did not respond to The Post’s questions. A spokesman for Boozman told local media that he believes Biden should get national security briefings “as continuity, in that regard, is essential.” Read more »
Braun’s office declined to answer the questions, pointing instead to an opinion piece Braun recently published in the Washington Examiner expressing support for Trump’s calls to investigate allegations of election fraud. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Burr's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Cornyn’s staff said they would review the questions but did not respond. Cornyn has said that the president and his team have not been able to prove their claims of fraud with evidence, but he has yet to acknowledge that Biden won. On Nov. 23, he told the Austin-American Statesman that “obviously, the outcome is becoming increasingly clear,” and on Nov. 19, he said that Biden is “not president-elect until the votes are certified.” Read more »
Cotton's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Cramer has defended Trump’s legal efforts but recently said the incoming Biden administration needs time to prepare. “I’d rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, he’s just exercising his legal options.” Read more »
Asked by a reporter if he would refer to Biden as the president-elect, Crapo responded, “Right now, I'm going to stay out of that argument.” Read more »
Cruz's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “Ordinarily, the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, especially concerning state law. But these are not ordinary times,” Cruz said in a statement Dec. 1, urging the high court to hear an emergency appeal challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Read more »
Daines has claimed the election is not over and alleged that “whistleblowers” have come forward with allegations of voter manipulation. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Ernst's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Ernst told Fox News on Nov. 20 that she believes Trump has the right to mount legal challenges against the election results, but “there has to be proof.” Read more »
Fischer's office did not respond to The Post's request. Fischer recently said she was not impressed by Trump’s conspiracy theories. “He can say whatever he wants. ... If I was bothered by everything that everyone around here says, I couldn’t come back.” Read more »
Gardner lost his reelection bid in November.
Hawley's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “We’ll see at the end when all of the legal challenges are resolved and see when all the evidence has been produced,” Hawley said Nov. 30. Read more »
Hoeven's office didn’t respond to The Post's request.
Hyde-Smith's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Hyde-Smith was one of five members of the Mississippi delegation who issued a joint statement days after the election calling for investigations. “Any allegations of voting irregularities, including ballot tampering or voting by ineligible persons should be investigated and adjudicated to the fullest extent of the law,” they wrote. “Neither the media nor states should rush to declare a winner in closely contested states until all legally-cast ballots have been counted and all legal challenges and required recounts have been resolved.” Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Inhofe's office did not respond to The Post's request.
Johnson's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “I think there is still enough questions outstanding,” Johnson said on Dec. 1, following news that Attorney General William P. Barr found no widespread election fraud. He encouraged Barr to “show everybody” the evidence behind his conclusion. Read more »
Kennedy's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “It does not undermine democracy to insist that elections be conducted fairly. President Trump’s allegations about election irregularities should be heard promptly in a court of law. I continue to support President Trump’s reelection. I continue to support the American principle that every legal vote should be counted,” Kennedy wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 6. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Lankford's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Lankford has shown support for Trump’s election challenges and flip-flopped on the need for Biden to receive early national security briefings. “I’m not in a hurry, necessarily, to get Joe Biden these briefings,” he said after promising he would step in. Read more »
Lee's office did not respond to The Post’s request. “How can they demand that Republicans unflinchingly respect a process that they (a) have tried to undermine for four years, and (b) are still trying to cut short by denying President Trump the right to pursue legitimate legal remedies to verify the legitimacy of the election?” Lee posted on the social media site Parler on Nov. 22. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
Loeffler's office did not respond to The Post’s request. Loeffler has had to juggle echoing Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia while encouraging voters there to turn out and reelect her in the January runoff. Attorney General Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn Biden's victory. Read more »
A McConnell aide said office policy is not to respond to surveys. McConnell was asked Tuesday afternoon about Trump’s assertions of voter fraud and why he is silent. “As I’ve said repeatedly, we have this government for the next three weeks, for sure, and what I’m focusing on is trying to accomplish as much as we can during this three-week period, which requires dealing with the government that we have right now,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol. “The future will take care of itself, as I’ve said repeatedly. We’re going to go through these processes. The electoral college is going to meet December the 14th. There will be an inauguration January 20th.” Read more »
Paul's office did not respond to The Post’s request.
Perdue has not publicly acknowledged the election results, but he referenced “a change of command at the top” during a recent private meeting, The Post reported. His campaign spokesman, John Burke, called the meeting a “non-story” and said Perdue “totally supports President Trump and his fight for transparency and accuracy in this election.” Read more »
“I voted for President Trump, was a co-chair of his campaign in Ohio, and I believe his policies would be better for Ohio and the country,” Portman said in a Nov. 23 column. “But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward.” Read more »