Where Republicans in Congress stand on Trump’s false claim of winning the election

More than 200 Republicans have declined to take a stand on Joe Biden’s election as the 46th president as President Trump perpetuates falsehoods about widespread voter fraud and a rigged election.

The Washington Post surveyed all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate beginning the morning after Trump posted a 46-minute video in which he wrongly claimed he had defeated Biden and leveled wild and unsubstantiated allegations of “corrupt forces” who stole the outcome from the sitting president. Attorney General William P. Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence to overturn the election results.

A team of 25 Post reporters contacted aides for every Republican by email and phone asking three basic questions:

[Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Biden’s win, Washington Post survey finds]

Reporters also researched public statements made by GOP lawmakers in recent weeks to determine their stance on Biden’s win. The stances on this page will update if lawmakers clarify their positions or make additional public statements.

The results demonstrate the fear that most Republicans have of the outgoing president and his grip on the party, despite his new status as just the third incumbent president to lose reelection in the last 80 years. More than 70 percent of Republican lawmakers did not acknowledge The Post’s questions as of Friday evening.

1. Who won the election?

Less than one-quarter of Senate Republicans have acknowledged Biden’s victory since the election. Among the lawmakers who recognize the true winner, many are retiring from Congress at the end of 2020 or represent House districts that Biden won convincingly. A small number of extreme outliers claim Trump won the election, with the overwhelming majority of Republicans content to simply avoid the question.

2. Do you support or oppose Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?

Few Republicans voiced opposition or support for Trump’s continuing attempts to claim victory as judges have repeatedly rebuffed his campaign’s legal challenges.

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority in the Electoral College, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Many Republicans have stated that the Dec. 14 meeting of the electoral college, in all 50 states, will provide a clear winner, although enough states have already certified the results for Biden to emerge victorious in that vote.