Rose Garden ceremony attendees who tested positive for coronavirus
By Ann Gerhart and Lucio Villa
Oct. 3, 2020
The late fall afternoon was lovely. The scene at a packed White House Rose Garden to formally announce a conservative replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was jubilant. Republican senators, leading conservatives and dozens of President Trump’s top supporters and aides hugged and cheered as Trump introduced Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26.
The ceremony, which included indoor receptions in addition to the outdoor announcement, is drawing scrutiny as a possible superspreader event as a coronavirus outbreak continues to spread through official Washington.
At least eight people who attended have tested positive for the virus. Trump is hospitalized with the disease it causes. Many of those who caught the infection were seated closely together. Scroll to see who else attended the ceremony.
Tested positive
President Trump
First lady Melania Trump
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)
The Rev. John I. Jenkins, the University of Notre Dame’s president
Kellyanne Conway
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
Chris Christie
Tested negative
Vice President Pence and Karen Pence
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Attorney General William P. Barr
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
Tiffany Trump
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
(Photo by Alex Brandon/AP)
Credits
Tim Meko and Kevin Uhrmacher also contributed to this report.
Ann Gerhart, senior editor at large, collaborates with journalists in video, photography and graphics to produce digital enterprise and to create new story forms. She joined The Washington Post in 1995 and has been a writer and editor in Style, National and Outlook, with a focus on politics.