Rose Garden ceremony attendees who tested positive for coronavirus

Oct. 3, 2020

The late fall afternoon was lovely. The scene at a packed White House Rose Garden to formally announce a conservative replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was jubilant. Republican senators, leading conservatives and dozens of President Trump’s top supporters and aides hugged and cheered as Trump introduced Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26.

The ceremony, which included indoor receptions in addition to the outdoor announcement, is drawing scrutiny as a possible superspreader event as a coronavirus outbreak continues to spread through official Washington.

At least eight people who attended have tested positive for the virus. Trump is hospitalized with the disease it causes. Many of those who caught the infection were seated closely together. Scroll to see who else attended the ceremony.

Tested positive

President Trump

First lady Melania Trump

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

The Rev. John I. Jenkins, the University of Notre Dame's president

Kellyanne Conway

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Chris Christie

Tested negative

Vice President Pence and Karen Pence

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Attorney General William P. Barr

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Tiffany Trump

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)