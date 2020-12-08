How votes shifted in the six political states of Georgia

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

Analysis close Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

(Lauren Tierney/The Washington Post) ([object Object])

ATLANTA — Georgia's presidential election is over. Again. On Monday, the state once again certified Joe Biden's victory in the state, the first for any Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years, and by the slimmest margin in its history. After a preliminary count, a hand audit and a recount, President Trump's campaign asked for a do-over; some of its allies, like Newt Gingrich and Sidney Powell, insisted that only fraud could explain how Biden got more votes than Trump. There's really no need for conspiracy theories. Georgia is a swing state, as the hundreds of millions of dollars pouring into the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs can attest. Before the election, The Trailer broke down Georgia's map as part of our “political geography” series, and pointed out that there was enough Democratic growth in the racially diverse and highly educated suburbs of Atlanta to put the state in play. That's exactly what happened. That's what Republicans fear will happen again, if they don't turn out their vote and convince Georgians that Democratic wins would end America as we know it. “If the other side manages to steal both elections, we will have total, one-party, socialist control, and everything you care about will be gone,” the president said during his 99-minute Saturday speech in Valdosta. Georgia’s shift from 2016 to 2020 Biden made gains in Atlanta and its suburbs, enough to narrowly win the state overall. Dem. won by 500K votes GOP won by 250K 250K TIE Atlanta 2020 margin 2016 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt South Georgia Piedmont North Georgia Overall Statewide 2020 margin How Georgia shifted from 2016 to 2020 Biden made major gains in Atlanta and its suburbs, enough to narrowly win the state overall. Dem. won by 500K votes GOP won by 250K 250K TIE Atlanta 2020 margin 2016 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt South Georgia Piedmont North Georgia Ga. overall Statewide 2020 margin How Georgia shifted from 2016 to 2020 Biden made major gains in Atlanta and its suburbs, enough to narrowly win the state overall. GOP won by 250K Dem. won by 500K votes 250K TIE Atlanta 2020 margin 2016 Atlanta Suburbs Black Belt South Georgia Piedmont North Georgia Ga. overall Statewide 2020 margin Nobody “stole” anything Nov. 3. The shifts that flipped Georgia — and narrowly forced Sen. David Perdue into one of the runoffs — were visible before the book closed on the 2016 election. That year, Trump won just 50.4 percent of the vote, worse than any previous Republican nominee this century, and it was entirely due to shifts around the state’s biggest city. Democrats spent four years on the attack, and it worked. But Republicans down the ballot outran Trump and have a clear path to victory in the Jan. 5 runoffs. Georgia’s new map, with Republicans reeling around Atlanta and gaining in rural counties, is destined to be competitive. Want more like this? It’s in The Trailer. David Weigel delivers campaign news and insight into your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Just as we did before the general election, we divided Georgia into six political states. Atlanta and its suburbs are bluer than ever; the Black Belt is strongly Democratic, but with some Republican opportunities. North Georgia, South Georgia and the Piedmont region drive any Republican win, and the Senate races may come down to whether loyal conservative voters decide, amid all the noise, to hit the polls again. Related: New voters gave Biden a boost, but not everywhere chevron-right

Atlanta (Lauren Tierney/The Washington Post) ([object Object]) 2016 vote total Donald Trump 181,710 Hillary Clinton 626,686 2020 vote total Donald Trump 211,426 Joe Biden 784,847 2016 vote totals Donald Trump: 181,710

Hillary Clinton: 626,686 2020 vote totals Donald Trump: 211,426

Joe Biden: 784,847 Counties included: Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton The “capital of the South” remains deeply hostile territory for Republicans, and it got worse for them this year. Black Georgians make up the majority of the vote in Fulton, Clayton and DeKalb counties, and Republican campaigning there, from Trump on down, is less about winning then about cutting into the Democrats' margins. Trump couldn't pull it off. He won just 21 percent of the two-party vote here, down from 23 percent four years ago. Nearly 30,000 more residents of metro Atlanta voted for Trump, but Biden improved on Hillary Clinton by 158,206 votes. If you jumped into a car at the state capitol, it would take nearly a half-hour's drive, in any direction, to find a precinct won by Trump. Republican weakness here isn’t new, but it got worse in 2020. Biden won nearly every precinct, carrying the urban core of Atlanta with more than 90 percent of the vote, and losing only a few wealthy areas on the outskirts. There was very little crossover voting, with Perdue running fewer than 12,000 votes ahead of Trump. Even in the 20-candidate special Senate primary, Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock cleared 50 percent of the vote here. But the total win number matters, and Republicans can grab an advantage if Democrats are less interested in turning out than they were in November. Two years ago, when the race for secretary of state went to a runoff, Democratic nominee John Barrow got 619,250 votes out of metro Atlanta in round one, but just 241,954 votes in round two. About this region Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a higher share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has more non-White residents than average .

non-White residents than average . Has more college-educated residents than average .

Atlanta Burbs (Lauren Tierney/The Washington Post) ([object Object]) 2016 vote total Donald Trump 404,885 Hillary Clinton 452,450 2020 vote total Donald Trump 442,391 Joe Biden 640,796 2016 vote totals Donald Trump: 404,885

Hillary Clinton: 452,450 2020 vote totals Donald Trump: 442,391

Joe Biden: 640,796 Counties included: Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Rockdale This is where Biden picked the lock and grabbed Georgia’s electoral votes. The suburban counties outside Atlanta, growing faster than any other part of the state, obliterated their old turnout records Nov. 3. The president improved on his 2016 totals, adding more than 37,000 votes, but Biden ran 188,000 votes ahead of Clinton, for the best showing of any Democratic presidential candidate since the passage of the Voting Rights Act 55 years ago. There simply weren’t enough Republican votes in rural Georgia to make up for those Democratic gains. Post-election, pre-runoff campaigning has frequently brought the Senate candidate and their surrogates here. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s instantly famous meeting with frustrated party activists unfolded in the Cobb County GOP’s headquarters, in the same room where Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) had kicked off the party’s runoff campaigns. They had cleaning up to do: Perdue soundly lost Cobb and Gwinnett counties after winning them easily in his 2014 race. These were Republican strongholds for years; the party’s struggle to win them as they’ve grown more diverse has shrunk the GOP’s usual path to victory, as Biden showed last month. About this region Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a higher share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has more non-White residents than average .

non-White residents than average . Has more college-educated residents than average .

North Georgia (Lauren Tierney/The Washington Post) ([object Object]) 2016 vote total Donald Trump 549,131 Hillary Clinton 156,310 2020 vote total Donald Trump 679,100 Joe Biden 239,632 2016 vote totals Donald Trump: 549,131

Hillary Clinton: 156,310 2020 vote totals Donald Trump: 679,100

Joe Biden: 239,632 Counties included: Banks, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Hart, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walker, White, Whitfield In every state where the president beat expectations last month, and in a few where he didn't, the difference came from small-town and rural Republican strongholds where no previous nominee was able to turn out so many voters. In Georgia, that was the northwest and northeast: Trump improved on his 2016 performance in 25 of 30 counties here and cleared 80 percent of the vote in half of them. His final pre-election rally brought him to Rome, the biggest city in the 14th Congressional District, won by Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the vice president's first swing through the state took him to Cherokee County, now the single biggest trove of Republican votes. (Cobb County, which had that status for decades, has become strongly Democratic.) In the Senate primary, Rep. Douglas A. Collins did best in his northeast Georgia district, while Loeffler swept him in the northwest. Perdue beat Jon Ossoff everywhere, but like Biden, Ossoff mitigated the usual Democratic losses in Cherokee and Forsyth. Perdue won 69 percent of the vote in Cherokee County, for example, after taking it with 76 percent in his 2014 race. But Republicans could have help in January, after the state consolidated the runoff for the Public Service Commission’s fourth district, which runs across the region, with the Senate races; incumbent Republican Bubba McDonald is seeking another term. About this region Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a lower share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has fewer non-White residents than average .

non-White residents than average . Has fewer college-educated residents than average .

Black Belt (Lauren Tierney/The Washington Post) ([object Object]) 2016 vote total Donald Trump 194,353 Hillary Clinton 235,000 2020 vote total Donald Trump 218,970 Joe Biden 280,140 2016 vote totals Donald Trump: 194,353

Hillary Clinton: 235,000 2020 vote totals Donald Trump: 218,970

Joe Biden: 280,140 Counties included: Baker, Bibb, Burke, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Glascock, Hancock, Houston, Jefferson, Lee, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee, Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Terrell, Twiggs, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wilkinson Before Nov. 3, Democrats hearing about flat or declining support in the state's rural, majority-Black counties would have assumed Georgia was lost. Hillary Clinton won 59 percent of the two-party vote here, and Biden won 60 percent, the smallest Democratic gain in any of the six “states” here. Trump actually carried Burke County, outside of Augusta, after losing it four years ago. Nearly one-third of Biden's gains over Clinton in the region came in one place — Columbus's Muskogee County. That made up for a little slack in rural areas and continued losses with the region's White voters. But Trump also found more votes here than in 2016, and while Republican gains were marginal, they weren’t limited to him. Perdue, who ran well behind his 2014 margin overall, gained ground in 13 of Georgia’s majority-Black counties outside of the Atlanta metro area. But Warnock swept the region and has spent a good part of the runoff so far campaigning here, noting in his Sunday night debate with Loeffler that he was focused on small towns that weren’t used to seeing a senator. Warnock is the first Black candidate of either party to get to a Senate runoff; that could cut against the normal trend, of turnout here falling in the second round, and the newer trend, of some rural Black voters being more amenable to the GOP. About this region Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has an average share of people living in cities .

of people living in cities . Has more non-White residents than average .

non-White residents than average . Has fewer college-educated residents than average .

Piedmont (Lauren Tierney/The Washington Post) ([object Object]) 2016 vote total Donald Trump 399,873 Hillary Clinton 197,567 2020 vote total Donald Trump 482,844 Joe Biden 265,382 2016 vote totals Donald Trump: 399,873

Hillary Clinton: 197,567 2020 vote totals Donald Trump: 482,844

Joe Biden: 265,382 Counties included: Baldwin, Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Clarke, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Fayette, Greene, Harris, Heard, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lincoln, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pike, Putnam, Spalding, Troup, Upson, Walton, Wilkes Central Georgia delivered for the president last month, with tens of thousands of new voters coming out for Republicans. Democrats gained ground, too, mostly in Clarke County, dominated by Athens and the University of Georgia, and Fayette County, a stretch of Atlanta exurbs where Biden ran nearly 10,000 votes ahead of Clinton. But like in nearly every swing state, Trump gained more, finding more than 83,000 more votes to Biden's 68,000-vote gain over Clinton. In the special Senate primary, Loeffler won most of the region, with Warnock frequently running third behind Collins. The vast majority of voters here live in the Atlanta media market, but most are White and lean Republican. The party’s anti-Warnock advertising, which has portrayed him as an anti-military radical, is designed not just to peel off moderate voters frustrated by Trump. It’s designed to fire up conservatives here, and bring out some the tens of thousands who haven’t turned out without Trump on the ballot. About this region Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a lower share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has fewer non-White residents than average .

non-White residents than average . Has fewer college-educated residents than average .