Who’s talking the most during Trump’s impeachment trial
We are six days, dozens of hours and more than 236,000 words into the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, as of the close of arguments Monday.
That’s according to a Washington Post analysis of the trial transcripts, which include 75,736 words from the lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who also led Democrats’ investigation in the House.
Schiff’s prominence, first in the House investigation and now in the Senate trial, has made him a target for Trump and his allies, who have seized on any misstep he makes, real or perceived, to argue that Democrats are impeaching Trump for their own political goals. The more Schiff talks, the more potential ammunition Trump has to make his case.
Trump’s scrutiny notwithstanding, Schiff has emerged as one of Democrats’ most knowledgeable and eloquent communicators on impeachment, which helps explain why he dominated his party’s three days of opening arguments, from Jan. 22 to 24.
The other House impeachment managers — Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Val Demings (D-Fla.), Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) — have each spoken more than 10,000 words.
Senators, meanwhile, have had little to say. Other than a few words to signal their presence and to vote on a pair of amendments, they have listened silently — some more attentively than others — through the opening arguments.
Trump’s legal defense team presented a relatively brief first day of arguments on Jan. 25, owing in part to its strategy to avoid presenting the bulk of its defense on a Saturday, when TV viewership would be diminished.
The lawyers who spoke the most for Trump are well known in some conservative circles, such as Jay Sekulow, but others, such as White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, are government lawyers who shun the spotlight.
Trump also gave speaking positions to some of the nation's most well-known lawyers on impeachment, Kenneth W. Starr and Alan Dershowitz, but thus far they have not gotten dominant shares of the speaking allotment.
About this story
Transcripts were downloaded from FDCH e-MEDIA. Analysis excludes unidentified speakers and those who spoke on video and audio clips.