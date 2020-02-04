A timelapse inside one caucus site shows Iowa’s trouble narrowing the field

DES MOINES — Common wisdom holds that there are “three tickets out of Iowa” as every four years caucusgoers dutifully pledge their support for their preferred presidential candidate and narrow the field in the process.

So the Des Moines 62nd Precinct gathered at Drake University’s basketball arena on Monday night to “tell Americans who you feel can dethrone Donald Trump,” as caucus chair Jeffrey Goetz put it in an invitation to the event.

[ Iowa caucuses 2020 live updates ]

But with support spread across so many candidates – and with statewide results delayed by inconsistencies – Iowa’s typical role in cutting the size of the Democratic field is in question.