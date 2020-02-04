Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
A timelapse inside one caucus site shows Iowa’s trouble narrowing the field
DES MOINES — Common wisdom holds that there are “three tickets out of Iowa” as every four years caucusgoers dutifully pledge their support for their preferred presidential candidate and narrow the field in the process.
So the Des Moines 62nd Precinct gathered at Drake University’s basketball arena on Monday night to “tell Americans who you feel can dethrone Donald Trump,” as caucus chair Jeffrey Goetz put it in an invitation to the event.
But with support spread across so many candidates – and with statewide results delayed by inconsistencies – Iowa’s typical role in cutting the size of the Democratic field is in question.
Support was divided evenly enough at this precinct covering wealthy western neighborhoods of Des Moines that the five top candidates all met the 15 percent viability threshold. That’s the share of caucusgoers needed to earn state delegate equivalents, and scattered reports from precincts throughout the state showed varying success among the top five candidates.
There wasn’t too much convincing to be done at Drake’s Knapp Center, where the collection of friends and neighbors attended what amounted to more of a pep rally for those five candidates than a process of elimination.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren had the largest showing at this precinct, followed by former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. Those candidates also gained most among the four dozen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang voters who did have to realign, according to preliminary results from caucus officials. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also cleared the viability threshold, 127, by narrower margins.
The stall in the effort to choose an opponent to President Trump resulted in a muddle less than a week after the president held a rally in this very space.
Who Des Moines’s 62nd Precinct supported
First
Second
27 (+2)
Warren 25%
23 (+3)
Buttigieg 20%
18 (+1)
Klobuchar 17%
16 (+1)
Biden 15%
16 (+1)
Sanders 15%
Yang 3%
Steyer 3%
Gabbard 0%
0
Unofficial results reported by the precinct. Remaining first alignment percentage represents respondents who were uncommitted.
In this precinct, only three candidates received some support but were not viable at the end of the first round: Andrew Yang (28 supporters), Tom Steyer (26) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (2). They had the option to join a viable group or simply leave.
This consolidation of voters that usually happens during Iowa’s realignment is in some ways a miniature version of the much larger Democratic nominating process.
At one point, dozens of Democrats were running for president, but now it’s just 11. Typically, the field would have already begun to shrink following poor showings in Iowa.
It appears unlikely that any of these candidates will drop out in the lead-up to New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary, but let’s see where supporters might go should their candidates fade. Iowa’s statewide realignment totals will (eventually) give us some clues. Here are other hints we have.
Who are voters’ second choices in New Hampshire?
Sanders has a large lead in the state, according to a recent University of New Hampshire-CNN poll, with Biden, Buttigieg and Warren joining him as a clear top four. But 10 percent of respondents were undecided, and another 20 percent supported a candidate outside of this top four.
What if those respondents were to “realign” like in Iowa? The poll asked respondents who their second-choice candidate was, which means they could rerun the result to see how the figures would change if some candidates were removed.
Who’s leading in New Hampshire
Preferred candidate in a Jan. 26 UNH-CNN poll of 516 likely Democratic voters
25%
Sanders
16
Biden
15
Buttigieg
Warren
12
Klobuchar
6
Gabbard
6
Yang
5
Steyer
2
Bloomberg
1
Other
1
Undecided
10
... and how the race might look if the field shrank
The same poll, only the top four candidates included. If a respondent chose a candidate outside of the top four, they were assigned to the candidate they identifed as their second choice.
Sanders
+6
31%
Buttigieg
+7
22
Biden
+5
21
+3
15
Warren
Remaining percentage represents respondents whose first and second choices were both outside of the top four candidates.
The results are tough for Warren, who should hope to do well in the state with the highest level of college education of the first four. She gains just three percentage points in the rerun poll, falling further behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden.
Which donor bases overlap most?
We can also look at the record numbers of Americans who used their wallet to throw their support behind candidates in 2019.
A Post analysis of 2019 Democratic donations found that hundreds of thousands of Americans donated to multiple presidential campaigns. Looking at just donors from New Hampshire, we can see that donors to Gabbard and Yang rarely give to Biden as well.
New Hampshire’s Klobuchar donors
also like Buttigieg
New Hampshire giving to multiple
Democrats in the second half of 2019
Share
of
Sanders
Warren
Buttigieg
Biden
Gabbard donors who also gave to ...
15%
5%
5%
2%
Klobuchar donors who also gave to ...
21
5
13
11
Steyer donors who also gave to ...
11
8
13
9
Yang
donors who also gave to ...
10
7
9
2
One-fifth of Klobuchar’s donors in the state also gave to Buttigieg.
Klobuchar, like all the Demcoratic candidates, is playing up her performance in Iowa, saying “we are punching above our weight” on Monday night. Buttigieg went even further, declaring victory late Monday at his caucus night party next door to the Knapp Center.
Of course, the “three tickets” axiom relies on actually getting results from the state. Until the numbers are released, the Democratic field, its eventual winnowing — and even Iowa’s place as the first contest in the nominating process — remains in limbo.
Seth Blanchard contributed to this report. Video by Justin Smith for The Washington Post.
About this story
Donor overlap was computed among the remaining major Democratic candidates. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is excluded from this analysis because he is not accepting donations. See the full analysis for more details. In some small precincts, the threshold for viability is greater than 15 percent.