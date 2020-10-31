Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

What replaced it was Zooms and elbow bumps and plexiglass … though Trump rallies quickly returned

The end of campaigning as we knew it

Joe Biden spent the early weeks of 2020 trudging across the frozen landscape of Iowa, wading into crowds to shake the hands of strangers, hug star-struck grandmothers and pose for countless selfies in a grueling quest for support.

Within weeks, there would be no more big rallies, no more hand shaking, no more physical touch — at least not for Biden and most Democrats. An election season, in its most traditional sense, was over, felled by an unpredictable virus that would upend virtually every aspect of normal life, killing nearly a quarter of a million Americans and threatening the health of citizens and of the nation’s economy and its democratic institutions.

Yet the campaign, like American life, has forged ahead in unprecedented ways amid the threat of the coronavirus, which has dangerously surged again in recent weeks. In April, thousands of people across Wisconsin risked their health to cast primary ballots in the early weeks of the pandemic — a preview of the long lines to come even in the final days before the general election.

In early summer, President Trump, 74, resumed his massive campaign rallies against the advice of health experts and sent Republican organizers back into the field, downplaying the risks of covid-19 even after he became infected. Democrats, meanwhile, moved most of their campaigning into the virtual world — hosting organizing events and rallies on Zoom.

When Biden eventually returned to in-person campaigning, his schedule was limited, the guest list sparse. The 77-year-old candidate, who once stood close enough to touch foreheads with voters, now stood far away from them — proof, his advisers said, that he cared enough about Americans to do anything to keep them safe.

March madness

March 3: In late February, Biden celebrates a comeback victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, just as the U.S. reports what was believed to be the country’s first death from the coronavirus. By Super Tuesday, when voters across 14 states hit the polls, leaders scramble to put covid-related protections in place. California adds curbside drop-off to limit exposure. In Virginia, officials scramble to make sure they have enough hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Detroit: A crowd waits to hear Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speak March 3. The coronavirus was already spreading across the U.S., but it would be weeks before most Americans would take aggressive precautions to fight it.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Los Angeles: Biden takes selfies March 3. The political selfie became a popular way for candidates to connect with voters but quickly became impossible with the pandemic.(Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Washington, D.C.: Vice President Pence leads a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

March 8: With coronavirus cases rising, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign places hand sanitizer dispensers throughout an event in Grand Rapids, Mich., where thousands of unmasked supporters turn out to see him win the endorsement of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson.

March 9: Democrats and Republicans begin to cancel their in-person campaign events amid reports of rising cases. Even when gatherings go forward, precautions are put in place. At one event, a Biden staffer dispenses hand sanitizer to hundreds of people attending a unity rally in Detroit, where the former vice president appeared with former rivals Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Detroit: Hand sanitizer is distributed at a Biden rally March 9. By that Friday, the campaign would switch to holding virtual events. Detroit: A single person wears protective gloves as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greets the crowd.

Detroit: A large crowd surrounds Biden during an event at Renaissance High School. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

March 10: Biden and Sanders cancel dueling evening rallies they had planned in Cleveland to await primary results from Michigan and several other states because of the coronavirus.

Washington, D.C.: Trump joins the coronavirus task force at the White House on March 9. With campaign events on pause, the president began making regular appearances at the daily briefings through the spring. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Washington, D.C.: Trump walks to the Oval Office with Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Washington, D.C.: Trump meets with health insurance executives during a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

March 12: Biden and Sanders shutter campaign offices around the country and cancel plans to travel to Arizona for a planned primary debate. The two men later spar in a CNN studio in Washington from podiums spaced six feet apart.

March 14: Biden holds his first virtual event — a town hall with Illinois voters — but it is marred by technical difficulties. The campaign later posts an edited version on YouTube. A few days later, Sanders hosts a virtual “rally,” complete with surrogates and video performances from musical artists, including Neil Young, who was joined by his wife, Daryl Hannah, and his dog, who continually appeared at the bottom of the screen.

Biden speaks with Hillary Clinton during a virtual town hall, where she endorsed his candidacy in April. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

April 7: Wisconsin becomes the first state to hold an election amid the pandemic, forcing thousands of people to stand in hours-long lines to cast ballots in person after conservatives on the state Supreme Court blocked a Democratic effort to delay the primary for health reasons.

April 14: Trump hosts his longest coronavirus briefing to date. Trump spent the briefing, which clocked in at about 150 minutes, attacking Democrats and the media over their rhetoric on the virus.

April: Biden begins to host virtual events live-streamed from his basement in Wilmington, Del.

Baltimore: Poll volunteer Mike Williams waits for voters, dressed in protective gear against the coronavirus during the special election April 28.(Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) Milwaukee: A woman hands out surgical masks to people standing in line to vote in Wisconsin’s primary April 7 at Riverside High School.(Sara Stathas/for The Washington Post) Chicago: Richard Rudberg casts a ballot on Illinois's primary election day March 17.(Youngrae Kim for The Washington Post)

Summer slowdown

Primaries rolled on across the country, but they were often marred by technical challenges brought on by the coronavirus. In New York, a huge surge in mail-in voters significantly slowed counting, and thousands of ballots were tossed. In Pennsylvania, slow counts left many races undecided for days.

New York: Campaign volunteers watch as a Board of Elections official presents an opened mail-in ballot for review at a canvassing site. (William Mebane for The Washington Post)

New York: A Board of Elections employee organizes recently opened mail-in ballots at the canvassing location. New York: Board of Elections officials wheel ballots to a secure location where they will be electronically scanned.

After an initial lull, the Trump campaign began to once again plan in-person events, mocking Biden for “hiding in his basement.”

The president’s inaugural post-pandemic event was a June 20 rally in Tulsa The campaign billed the event as a celebration of the nation reopening for business after weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns. In a form that would be put into place for every event going forward, guests were asked to sign a waiver to “voluntarily assume all risks” related to attending the event.

Tulsa: Crowds gather at Trump's first political rally since the country largely shut down three months prior.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Tulsa: A crowd forms outside ahead of the rally.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Tulsa: A supporter wears a Trump mask at the start of the rally.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Tulsa: The campaign boasted for days that a million people had requested tickets for the rally, but thousands of seats remained empty in the arena when the president took the stage.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Tulsa: Two weeks after the rally, Tulsa County experienced a surge of coronavirus cases — and a top local health official suggested Trump’s rally and other large events, including protests, “more than likely” contributed to the spike.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the lead-up to the event, Trump officials bragged about record-breaking applications for tickets. But turnout was lower than expected, marred by thousands of empty seats. In the wake of the event, viewed as an embarrassment inside Trumpworld, the campaign moved away from big rally-style events.

Biden spent much of his summer appearing at events and television interviews filmed at his home. He tried to draw a contrast with Trump by appearing in a mask at nearly every event, even when being interviewed on television.

He did make occasional public appearances. After the killing of George Floyd, Biden visited the site of protests in Wilmington, Del., where he knelt to speak to demonstrators. Soon after, Biden traveled to Philadelphia to deliver his first formal speech since the pandemic, calling out Trump for his divisive rhetoric and urging Americans not to “let our rage consume us.” He spoke to a mostly empty room save a handful of reporters. Biden later traveled to Houston to meet with Floyd’s family ahead of his funeral.

Stockholm, Wis.: Volunteers from the Pepin County Democrats place signs as a socially distant way of supporting Biden.(Caroline Yang for The Washington Post) Detroit: Biden delegate Alisha R. Bell attends a Zoom meeting with Whitmer and other officials from her home.(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Wilmington, Del.: Biden and his wife, Jill, and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, remain socially distant after their first appearance together as the party ticket.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

In August, Biden picked Harris as his running mate. Their first appearance was a socially distanced event inside a mostly empty high school gym. Nodding to a crowd of people who gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the Democratic ticket, Biden mourned for a campaign that could have been. “I wish we could talk to everyone outside,” Biden said. “But we’re social distancing and playing by the rules.”

Behind the scenes, the campaign launched an aggressive fundraising operation, meeting with groups of donors in Zoom events featuring high-profile surrogates. By September, Biden’s campaign was outraising Trump.

With much of the country still facing coronavirus-related restrictions, forcing the cancellation of summertime events and limiting some campaign events, Trump voters began to organize their own efforts to show support for the president with boat, tractor and pickup truck parades that often drew hundreds of participants. Biden fans mostly stuck with virtual campaigning, showing support for their candidate online.

Unconventional conventions

Milwaukee: Protesters stand outside the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Washington, D.C.: A man carries balloons with images of Trump on them after an event near the White House on Aug. 27.

LEFT: Milwaukee: Protesters stand outside the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) . RIGHT: Washington, D.C.: A man carries balloons with images of Trump on them after an event near the White House on Aug. 27. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) .

Democrats cancel their in-person convention planned for Milwaukee, unveiling a slickly produced made-for-TV virtual event.

Over the course of the four-day events, the Democrats highlight their party’s diversity, featuring voters from across the country. During the party’s roll-call, a fisherman in Alaska, a nurse in New York and a tribal activist in South Dakota declare their delegation’s support for Biden. Former president Barack Obama urges Americans to make a plan to vote, warning, “Do not let them take away your power. Don’t let them take away your democracy.” Harris introduces herself to voters with a deeply personal speech about her family.

Wilmington, Del.: A crew member cleans the teleprompter ahead of Harris's speech during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post) San Antonio: Michelle Kassel watches from her home as Sanders addresses the Democratic National Convention.(Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) Wilmington, Del.: Harris delivers her convention speech from a small stage, accompanied only by aides and a smattering of reporters who had been tested for the coronavirus before being granted entry at the Chase Center.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post) Wilmington, Del.: Biden supporters watch a broadcast from a drive-in viewing outside the Chase Center on the final night of the convention.(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Wilmington, Del.: Biden and Harris, along with their spouses, wave to the crowd after Biden delivers his speech accepting his party's presidential nomination on the final day of the Democratic National Convention.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

On the last night of the convention, Biden delivered his acceptance speech inside a mostly empty convention center and, afterward, he and Harris and their spouses appeared masked and distanced before a drive-in rally of supporters in their cars. Democratic voters mostly followed along on TV and online, though some local parties in Iowa and Oklahoma hosted events to allow voters to watch Biden’s speech at drive-in movie theaters.

Trump moved the Republican convention from Charlotte, to Jacksonville, Fla., before much of the event was ultimately scrapped because of coronavirus concerns.

The event ultimately had a mix of taped and in-person events featuring several members of the Trump family who spoke from inside an empty Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Trump appeared every night for “surprise” segments that featured, among other things, an immigration and naturalization ceremony hosted by the president. The attendees later said they were not told that they would be part of the political convention.

In a Rose Garden address, first lady Melania Trump offered her “deepest sympathy” to Americans suffering from the coronavirus. Trump accepted his nomination for reelection at a controversial event on the South Lawn of the White House, promising, “We will make America safer. We will make America stronger. We will make America prouder. And we will make America greater than ever before.”

Experts said the Trump campaign had violated the Hatch Act by using the trappings of the White House for what amounted to a multiday campaign event.

Washington, D.C.: Someone wipes down the lectern during the Republican National Convention on Aug, 27.(Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) Dripping Springs, Tex.: Attendees watch as Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention during an outdoor watch party Aug. 27.(Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) Washington, D.C.: Eric Trump records a pretaped speech at the Mellon Auditorium to be broadcast during the Republican National Convention on Aug. 25.(Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) Washington, D.C.: Trump speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention in front a live audience on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Washington, D.C.: Trump and his family take the stage on the final night of the Republican National Convention.(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Fall finale

September: The Trump campaign continues to knock on doors, boasting that its volunteers visit a million homes a week. In yet another symbol of the bifurcated approaches to campaigning, the Biden campaign eschews the practice completely until early October, focusing instead on virtual campaign efforts by phone and text, along with virtual events featuring top surrogates like Harris, who pops up in TikTok videos and taped interviews across the Internet with celebrities like actress Mindy Kaling. In battleground states like Wisconsin and Iowa, the Biden campaign sets up “supply centers” for supporters to pick up campaign signs and literature.

Emigrant, Mont.: On the Anderson Ranch, the Anderson and Ramirez families gather around the computer to watch Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democratic Senate candidate, give a virtual campaign address Sept. 30. (Louise Johns for The Washington Post)

North Charleston, S.C.: Supporters watch from their cars as Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally Oct. 17. Hampden, Maine: Maine Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon bumps elbows with Phoebe Kelley, of Glenburn, at a Supper with Sara event Oct. 17.

LEFT: North Charleston, S.C.: Supporters watch from their cars as Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally Oct. 17. (Lauren Petracca for The Washington Post) . RIGHT: Hampden, Maine: Maine Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon bumps elbows with Phoebe Kelley, of Glenburn, at a Supper with Sara event Oct. 17. (Sarah Rice for The Washington Post) .

Sept. 8: Trump leans into live events, hosting boisterous rallies in airplane hangars across the country. Few attendees wear masks, and there is no social distancing or other safety protocols. On one day in September, Trump hosted events in Florida and North Carolina.

Sept. 18: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, sparking a huge outpouring of donations from Democrats to Senate candidates across the country, leading to a record-breaking haul for candidates made through ActBlue, a Democratic organizing app. “In this moment it is vital to give to Senate candidates,” reads an ActBlue fundraising page called “Protect RBG’s Legacy.”

Sept. 29: Biden and Trump meet for their first debate in Cleveland, where members of the Trump family flout rules requiring masks to be worn inside the venue. The next day, Trump travels to Minnesota for events, including a large rally in Duluth that violates the state’s public health rules requiring limited crowd sizes and social distancing rules because of the pandemic. Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, begins to show symptoms of covid-19 on the trip and later tests positive for the coronavirus.

Cleveland: Moderator Chris Wallace addresses Trump and Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University on Sept. 29. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Cleveland: Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sit in the audience during the first presidential debate, ignoring the rule to wear masks inside the venue.(Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Duluth, Minn.: Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Duluth International Airport on Sept. 30.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Bethesda, Md.: Richard Potcner, left center, and other Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president was treated for covid-19, on Oct. 4.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Washington, D.C.: Trump stands on the White House balcony as he returns home Oct. 5 after being treated for covid-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Oct. 1: The Trump campaign announces that the president has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, throwing the campaign into chaos. A day later, the president is hospitalized as questions swirl about when he first knew he was sick and whether proper safety precautions were followed.

Oct. 3: Jill Biden stumps in Minnesota, delivering a scathing attack of Trump’s coronavirus record to an audience standing in hula hoops, spaced six-feet apart. One of the campaign’s most active surrogates, Jill Biden made more than 25 live appearances in October, and her husband visited eight battleground states over the month.

Oct. 6: Biden expands his in-person campaigning, traveling to battleground states including Florida. Standing on the tarmac near his campaign plane in Delaware, Biden was speaking to reporters when his wife, Jill, whispered to him about social distancing and gently moved him back a few steps. “I’m sorry,” he said and continued talking.

Oct. 10: Trump makes his first public appearance since being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, addressing a crowd of several hundred people on the South Lawn of the White House. Two days later, he traveled to Sanford, Fla., for his first rally since his coronavirus diagnosis.

Sandusky, Ohio: Trump supporters bring their boats and wave runners out to Sandusky Bay for a boat parade in support of the president Sept. 5.(Dustin Franz for The Washington Post) Marquette, Mich.: Volunteer Olga Herman, 72, calls potential voters from the Republican campaign office.(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Loudon, Tenn.: Pastor Ken Peters, Carys Peters and Yvonne Pardue wave flags at an overpass after church.(Stacy Kranitz for the Washington Post) McAllen, Tex.: Teens Yosef Herrera, Joaquin Garcia, Brandy Perez, Braulio Gonzalez, Rebekah Perez, Cadence Vaughn and Jonas Rodriguez contact voters during a costume contest and phone banking event at the Hidalgo County Republican headquarters on Oct. 29.(Julia Robinson for the Washington Post) Laredo, Tex.: Hundreds of cars and trucks line up at an event for Trump on Sept. 12. The event drew thousands of supporters from Laredo and the surrounding area, and the caravan of cars stretched for miles.(Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)

Oct. 11: Biden delivers a speech in Gettysburg, using the Civil War battlefield as a backdrop for a speech on American division and discord. “A century and a half after Gettysburg, we should consider again what can happen when equal justice is denied and when anger and violence and division are left unchecked,” Biden said in rural Pennsylvania.

Oct. 21: Obama makes his first appearance on the campaign trail at a drive-in rally, now a hallmark of the Biden campaign. Sanders; Warren; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; and others also hosted in-person, socially distanced events in the final days before Election Day, a sign of the campaign’s shifting strategy in the final stretch.

Las Vegas: Supporters attend a Biden/Harris horseback rally Oct. 24.(Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Asheville, N.C.: Harris speaks to a socially distant crowd at the University of North Carolina at Asheville on Oct. 21.(Charles Mostoller for The Washington Post) Newtown Square, Pa.: Volunteers fill front-door knock bags with candy and political brochures for Biden on Sept. 25.(Mark Makela for The Washington Post) Philadelphia: Women watch from a window as Obama makes a stop while campaigning for Biden.(Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post) Allentown, Pa.: Motorcyclists arrive at an event supporting Biden.(Mark Makela for The Washington Post)

Oct. 22: At the final debate, Trump and Biden face off from a distance, sparring over the coronavirus, race and the future of the country.

Oct. 27: In his final push, Trump launches an aggressive schedule of large, outdoor rallies across the battleground states — including in Wisconsin, now a covid-19 hotspot. After taking a lap in the presidential limo around a racetrack in La Crosse, Wis., the site of one rally, Trump downplays the threat of the virus, even as the state reports a record 5,262 new cases. “We’re turning the corner. We’re rounding, like this racetrack,” Trump tells several thousand mostly unmasked supporters.

In Omaha, thousands of Trump supporters are left stranded in freezing temperatures for hours after there were not enough buses to transport people back to their cars after a nighttime airport rally there. Seven people were hospitalized, according to Omaha police.

Traverse City, Mich.: A message on the State Theatre's marquee encourages people to vote Oct. 18. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Cleveland: Plastic sheeting helps keep voters separated during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Oct. 24. Charlotte: Two people pose for a selfie as they stand in line on the state's first day of early voting on Oct. 15.

LEFT: Cleveland: Plastic sheeting helps keep voters separated during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Oct. 24. (Dustin Franz for The Washington Post) . RIGHT: Charlotte: Two people pose for a selfie as they stand in line on the state's first day of early voting on Oct. 15. (Logan Cyrus for The Washington Post) .

In the first few weeks of early voting, at least 69 million Americans cast a ballot. It’s a historic figure, equal to roughly half of the total turnout in 2016. The overwhelming demand to vote — reflected in long lines nationwide — highlights the widespread sense of urgency Americans feel. “This is about preserving our democracy,” said one voter in Texas. “This feels like the last thing we have left to preserve civil society.”