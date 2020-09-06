The seven political states of Pennsylvania

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

Fifth in a series on swing states

After losing the presidency in 2016, Democrats had a few excuses for their weak performance in the upper Midwest. Hillary Clinton had barely campaigned in the Great Lakes region, outside of Ohio; she had held back campaign resources, as her data suggested such states as Michigan and Wisconsin would remain part of a “blue wall.”

None of those rationales made sense for Pennsylvania, a state Clinton tended to for months and where she buried Donald Trump in TV advertising. Democrats bet on a few trends that simply did not materialize, like a suburban vote surge overwhelming losses in rural areas, and suburban women jumping — maybe at the last minute — for the chance to elect a female president. Clinton ended up losing the votes of White women by nine points, according to exit polls, and losing the suburbs by four points. Meanwhile, voters without college degrees, who had backed Barack Obama’s 2012 bid by 15 points, went for Trump by seven points.

Penn.’s shift from 2012 to 2016 Trump gained in most of the state, but especially in rural regions. Dem. won by 500k votes GOP won by 250k TIE 250k 2016 2012 Philadelphia Southeast Allegheny Northeast Dutch West Central Statewide 2016 margin In 2018, Democrats swept statewide races and picked up House seats, with Republican nominees for governor and U.S. Senate holding on to rural areas while the vote in suburban Philadelphia, northeast Pennsylvania and Erie County swung back toward Joe Biden’s party. Pennsylvania’s shift from 2012 to 2016 Clinton outperformed Obama in Southeast but Trump gained almost everywhere else, especially rural regions Dem. won by 500k votes GOP won by 250k TIE 250k 2016 2012 Philadelphia Southeast Allegheny Northeast Dutch West Central Statewide 2016 margin In 2018, Democrats swept statewide races and picked up House seats, with Republican nominees for governor and U.S. Senate holding on to rural areas while the vote in suburban Philadelphia, northeast Pennsylvania and Erie County swung back toward Joe Biden’s party. Pennsylvania’s shift from 2012 to 2016 Clinton outperformed Obama in Southeast and Allegheny, but Trump gained everywhere else, especially rural regions Dem. won by 500k votes GOP won by 250k 250k TIE 2016 2012 Philadelphia Southeast Allegheny Northeast Dutch West Central Statewide 2016 margin In 2018, Democrats swept statewide races and picked up House seats, with Republican nominees for governor and U.S. Senate holding on to rural areas while the vote in suburban Philadelphia, northeast Pennsylvania and Erie County swung back toward Joe Biden’s party.

On the county-by-county map beloved by the president, the vote shift is hard to detect. Trump won three counties (Erie, Luzerne, Northampton) that were carried by the 2012 Obama-Biden ticket; Clinton won one county, Chester, that the party had lost four years earlier. That obscures the scale of Republican gains, which turned places that Obama had lost by a few points into places where Clinton lost by landslides.

In 2018, Democrats romped back and swept Pennsylvania’s statewide elections, but some of these voters didn’t come back. Even Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D), the scion of Scranton’s most successful political family, watched his vote share decline in Northeast Pennsylvania. Statewide, his margin from 2012 to 2018 grew from 10 points to 13 points. But instead of narrowly winning Philadelphia’s outer suburbs, he won them in a rout; instead of romping in the Northeast, he fought to a draw.

We’ve split Pennsylvania into seven states — or, if you must get technical, seven commonwealths. Democrats turn out big margins in three of them: the urban centers of Allegheny and Philadelphia counties, and the populous suburbs of the Southeast. Three other regions were red before 2016 and got redder: the West, conservative Central Pennsylvania and the Dutch Country around Harrisburg and Lancaster. The key swing region is the Northeast, from Allentown to Scranton to the deeply conservative townships of Wayne and Pike counties.

This is the fifth in a series breaking down the key swing states of 2020, showing how electoral trends played out over the past few years and where the shift in votes really mattered.

Philadelphia Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a higher share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has more non-White residents than average .

Counties included: Philadelphia

Hillary Clinton: 584,016 Counties included: Philadelphia

Allegheny Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a higher share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has fewer non-White residents than average .

Counties included: Allegheny

Hillary Clinton: 367,369 Counties included: Allegheny

Southeast Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a higher share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has an average share of non-White residents .

Counties included: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery

Hillary Clinton: 742,365 Counties included: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery

Northeast Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a lower share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has fewer non-White residents than average .

Counties included: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming

Hillary Clinton: 336,845 Counties included: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming

Dutch Country Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a lower share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has fewer non-White residents than average .

Counties included: Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York

Hillary Clinton: 404,959 Counties included: Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York

Central Compared with the state overall, the voting population here … Has a lower share of people living in cities than average .

of people living in cities than average . Has fewer non-White residents than average .

Counties included: Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren

Hillary Clinton: 182,955 Counties included: Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren