Who do you think Joe Biden should choose for VP?

Candidates who ...

Brittany Renee Mayes
Aaron Blake
Joe Moore
Perhaps the next major event in the 2020 race for the presidency comes when former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, decides on his running mate. Biden’s decision, which he has said will come around Aug. 1, could factor in any number of things — with the most obvious considerations being shoring up key voting blocs and picking someone who could help him govern in a Biden administration.

One key thing we already know: Biden has promised the VP pick will be a woman. In the quiz below, we’ll offer up a series of things Biden might consider when making the pick and ask you how important each should be. Then, we’ll show who matches up best with your priorities.

How the quiz works

A question you answered “Not so important” yielded two points for each possible running mate who met that requirement, with more points given for "Fairly important" (4 points), “Very important” (6) and "Extremely important" (10). No points were awarded if you answered that something was “not at all important."

Kevin Schaul contributed to this report.

The Washington Post staff illustrations based on photos from Getty Images and The Associated Press.

