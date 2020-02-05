The reality-show reveals in Trump’s speech

Trump never mentioned impeachment. But as he made his implicit case for re-election, and Republicans broke into a chant of “Four More Years,” Democrats’ dissent grew into a spontaneous protest. When he called for bipartisan legislation to lower drug prices, they jumped to their feet. Dressed in white for women’s suffrage, Democratic women shouted “H.R. 3” and thrust three fingers into the air. The House has passed such a bill; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to move it forward.