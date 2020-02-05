Politics

How the Senate voted on the Trump impeachment charges

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on both articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, voted to convict on either article.

The first article of impeachment says that Trump used the power of the presidency for his personal advantage.

The second article says that Trump blocked Congress’s investigation into his alleged wrongdoing.

How each senator voted is listed below. Two Independent senators caucus with the Democrats; they appear with the Democrats below.

