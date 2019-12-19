John Barrasso R-WY "Democrats have been working to undermine President Donald Trump since day one," Barrasso said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Marsha Blackburn R-TN "Donald Trump didn't do anything wrong. And there is no evidence of an impeachable crime," Blackburn said on Dec. 16.

John Boozman R-AR "Democrats have long sought to weaken the president, appease their base and further divide the country through impeachment," Boozman said in a statement on Sept. 24.

Shelley Moore Capito R-WV 2020 "President Trump has had this thrown at him since the day he was elected—verbally and with things introduced on the House floor. That just shows you the willingness of people to subvert our strong Constitutional values to get a political gain and to bruise him up before the November election," Capito said on Dec. 5.

Bill Cassidy R-LA 2020 "House Democratic leadership turned impeachment into a series of partisan hearings searching for a crime that changed by the day. The Senate will offer President Trump a fair process, and I look forward to fairly judging the facts," Cassidy said in a statement on Dec. 10.

John Cornyn R-TX 2020 "I don't see anything that has come to light yet that deserves that treatment, particularly less than a year before the election," Cornyn said on Dec. 5.

Tom Cotton R-AR 2020 "If they send articles of impeachment over here, I think we'll take a careful look at them. From what I've read in the news, some of them might be deserved, might deserve immediate dismissal, you know, if for instance they say that the President or his aides litigating their Constitutional prerogatives in court is de facto evidence of obstruction of justice," Cotton said on Dec. 3.

Kevin Cramer R-ND "The House should not present articles of impeachment without evidence to support such an awesome responsibility. So far they appear on a three-year fishing expedition," Cramer told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22.

Ted Cruz R-TX "It's time for the Democrats to move on; 2016 is over. Hillary Clinton lost. Get over it," Cruz said on Oct. 1.

Steve Daines R-MT 2020 "Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump and overturning the will of the people since before he was even sworn into office. This has been a sham from the very beginning and we need to finally put an end to this hoax and get back to working on behalf of the American people," Daines said on Dec. 17.

Joni Ernst R-IA 2020 Ernst has refused to say whether the president asking Ukraine for help investigating the Bidens is right or wrong. "I haven't seen all of the information," she said Oct. 17. She also signed onto the resolution calling the inquiry illegitimate.

Deb Fischer R-NE "I read the full unredacted transcript of President Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president and, contrary what we were led to believe, there was no 'smoking gun.' The conversation was as the president portrayed it," Fischer said in a statement on Sept. 26.

Cory Gardner R-CO 2020 Gardner refuses to say whether the president asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is right or wrong. "It's an answer that you get from a very serious investigation," he said, of the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into this. Yet he has criticized the House's impeachment inquiry as driven by the "far left."

Lindsey O. Graham R-SC 2020 "From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane," Graham said on Sept. 25.

Josh Hawley R-MO "Democrats didn't like the result of the 2016 election so they have chosen to tear apart our democracy to advance their liberal goals," Hawley wrote in a fundraising email to supporters on Sept. 24.

John Hoeven R-ND "I believe that there's not grounds there for impeachment and we should focus on getting the work done that serves the American people," Hoeven said on Oct. 1.

Cindy Hyde-Smith R-MS 2020 "This is how they operate. Verdict first, trial later. Break the rules. Ignore due process. And fairness be damned," Hyde-Smith tweeted on Oct. 4. On Oct. 22 she told the Daily Caller she "does not support impeachment."

James M. Inhofe R-OK 2020 He told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22 he had ruled out voting for Trump's impeachment "at this time."

Ron Johnson R-WI "I look at that transcript and I go, it's Trump being Trump," Johnson said on Oct. 3.

John Neely Kennedy R-LA "I think some of my Democratic friends are acting in good faith -- I don't have enough facts to agree with them," Kennedy said on Sept. 24.

James Lankford R-OK "I think they've been looking for a way to impeach the president for years. I think they're upset with him politically," Lankford said on Oct. 4.

Mike Lee R-UT "There are those who don't like this president who have been trying to have him impeached and removed since the day he took office," Lee said on Sept. 25.

Mitch McConnell R-KY 2020 McConnell on Sept. 30 said the Senate would be "required" to take up impeachment if the House passed an article of impeachment.

Martha McSally R-AZ 2020 "When we're talking about impeaching the president of the United States, it has got to be a process that is something that the American people trust," McSally said at a stop in Peoria. She charged the House leadership with acting out of political motives, while "the Senate Intelligence Committee has been authorized by every senator to actually look into this topic."

Jerry Moran R-KS "Since President Trump's election, Democrats have been trying to delegitimize his presidency, and if unfounded, impeachment of President Trump would only further fracture our already divided country," he told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22.

Rand Paul R-KY "Ever since Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have been on a mission to reverse those results, even though it's meant dragging the country through one desperate witch hunt after another."

David Perdue R-GA 2020 "They've weaponized politics here. They have obstructed this president since day one. They just can't get over that he won the election, and so I just see this as premature," Perdue said on Sept. 24.

James E. Risch R-ID 2020 "The House is free to conduct their inquiry, and when they are done, the Senate will take up their Constitutional duty to do the same. From what I know to this point, the Democratic members in the House haven't shown us anything that meets the standard and are prioritizing politics over facts," Risch said on Sept. 24.

Pat Roberts R-KS Retiring Roberts called the impeachment inquiry "political theater" on Oct. 2.

Mike Rounds R-SD 2020 "I don't think it's the smoking gun that Democrats wanted in the House," Rounds said on Sept. 25.

Tim Scott R-SC "I don't need a strategy for impeachment because I may be a juror someday," he told The Post on Oct. 28. He's also derided the whistleblower complaint as "heresay."

Rick Scott R-FL "I've read the transcript and I don't see anything in the transcript. No one showed me that there's a violation of the law," he told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22.

Richard C. Shelby R-AL "I was here before when the House impeached [President Bill] Clinton, and . . . it becomes the order of the day," Shelby said on Sept. 24.

Dan Sullivan R-AK 2020 "To be honest, I don't follow any of it because that's not due process. Secret hearings, selective leaks. And that's due process? In my America, that's not due process," he told The Washington Post on Oct. 28.

Thom Tillis R-NC 2020 "Senator Tillis has reviewed the transcript and the complaint and strongly believes there is zero-basis to even entertain the impeachment of the President." a Tillis spokesperson told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22.

Roger Wicker R-MS "The political left has made a bad habit of drawing conclusions about President Trump without knowing all of the facts. It appears they have done so again. The transcript of the President's phone call provides no evidence of wrongdoing," Wicker said on Sept. 25. On Oct. 22 he told the Daily Caller he "does not support impeachment."