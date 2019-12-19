7
Which Senate members support impeaching Trump
The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday.
The articles now head to the Senate for consideration. A two-thirds majority of senators present would have to vote to convict to remove Trump from office.
If the House refers the articles to the Senate immediately, the Senate is expected to take them up in January. Below is a tally of how senators are expected to vote on impeachment.
Where all Senators stand
For both articles of impeachment 7
Haven’t said 56
Opposed 37
These lawmakers support both articles of impeachment.
These lawmakers haven’t publicly stated their position on the articles of impeachment. The Post is in the process of reaching out to these lawmakers.
These lawmakers oppose both articles of impeachment.
"If there is no evidence that's contrary to the evidence we've already heard in the House and the president continues to obstruct and continues to stonewall the legitimate questions that Congress has had, that I'm likely to vote to convict," Bennet said on Dec. 18. Read more »
Blumenthal wrote in an op-ed on Dec. 3 that President Trump is guilty of bribery. Read more »
Brown told The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18 that he would vote to impeach President Trump if he were a member of the House of Representatives. Read more »
"I've made it clear I think this is impeachable conduct," Klobuchar said on Dec. 1. Read more »
"This impeachment of President Trump was not only justified and warranted, it was necessary to uphold our Constitution and the system of checks and balances enshrined in it, and to protect our upcoming election, and future elections, from foreign interference," Markey tweeted on Dec. 18. Read more »
Warren on Dec. 14 said she supports impeachment. Read more »
"The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do," Sanders said on Dec. 18. Read more »
"No one is above the law and it’s our sworn duty to defend the Constitution. I commend Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Judiciary Committee for the serious, thorough, and impartial way they have guided these impeachment proceedings," Booker said in a statement on Dec. 13. Read more »
"I support Speaker Pelosi’s decision to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law. We must safeguard our democracy and stop foreign interference in our elections," Cantwell said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Our responsibility is to be impartial, we’ll take an oath to that effect, and to make our own judgment as to what the Constitution requires us to do: either vote for or against the articles,” Cardin said on Dec. 18. Read more »
"There has to be an investigation done by the House," Carper said on Oct. 9. Read more »
"If the House votes to impeach the President, I would be required as a U.S. Senator to vote in a Senate trial that would determine whether the President should be convicted and removed from office. Should such a situation arise, I will keep an open mind," Casey said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »
"It's inappropriate for senators to say what punishment they may or may not think is appropriate before there's even been articles of impeachment referred to the Senate," Coons said on Oct. 9. Read more »
"Senator Cortez Masto will thoroughly review the articles of impeachment. As a potential juror in any proceeding in the Senate, she will weigh the evidence carefully and encourages Nevadans to reach out to make their opinions heard," a spokesman for Cortez Masto said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"It’s now up to us in the Senate to hold him accountable," Harris tweeted on Dec. 18. Read more »
"The House just made the weighty decision to impeach Pres. Trump. Now, senators' constitutional duty is to serve as impartial jurors, pursuing truth, confronting ALL facts, and choosing loyalty to the country and Constitution over party. History's watching," Leahy tweeted on Dec. 18. Read more »
"Senator Rosen takes her Constitutional responsibility seriously. If there is a trial in the Senate, she would serve as a juror and have an open mind, listening to all the evidence presented," a spokesman for Rosen said on Dec. 10. Read more »
"As jurors, each of us will take an oath to uphold our Constitutional duty to deliver a fair and honest trial. The American people expect transparency from their government, and for their representatives to exercise that Constitutional duty to evaluate the evidence before us and follow the facts wherever they lead. That is what I intend to do," Tester said on Dec. 17. Read more »
"I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to be speculating about the impeachment before it happens," Alexander said on Dec. 13. Read more »
“... putting the facts together on the most recent House allegation is important — and then reaching conclusions" Read more »
Braun told NPR on Dec. 18 his mind wasn't necessarily made up on impeachment. Read more »
"The bar for impeachment is extremely high. The test we're going to have will be — does it reach the level for removal from office," Burr said on Nov. 11. Read more »
"I have not made up my mind," Collins said on Dec. 18. Read more »
"As to the question of impeachment, our entire legal system is dependent on our ability to find the truth. I will wait for further information regarding the facts of this matter and refrain from speculating on any outcomes of this discussion and process," Crapo said on Sept. 24. Read more »
He did not initially sign the resolution calling the House’s probe illegitimate. A spokesperson for Enzi told The Post on Oct. 28th that he took some time to review the resolution and then signed onto it, adding “Should articles of impeachment be presented to the Senate, Senator Enzi will be an impartial juror and listen to the evidence.” He was also a juror during the Bill Clinton impeachment, voting him guilty.
"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. We should always work to respect whistleblowers’ requests for confidentiality," Grassley said in a statement on Oct. 1. Read more »
He did not initially sign the resolution calling the House’s probe illegitimate. A spokesperson told The Post he “was in the process of reviewing the resolution and talking with his colleagues, and he ultimately decided to cosign the resolution after careful consideration. He has said all along that wants to make sure he’s doing his part as a member of the Senate to ensure a fair process. He will continue to carefully monitor all the information available should the matter come before the Senate for consideration before his retirement on Dec. 31.”
She has not signed the resolution calling the House’s probe illegitimate. “Yes, absolutely it’s a concern. You don’t hold up foreign aid that we had previously appropriated for a political initiative. Period,” she said after the acting White House chief of staff acknowledged holding up military aid for political reasons. Read more »
"I’ve been clear from the very start in saying I thought it was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political opponent," he told The Post on Oct. 29. Portman did not initially sign the resolution calling the House’s probe illegitimate, but that was because he was on a plane when it came out. A Portman spokesperson told the Daily Caller around the same time: “As he has said many times, Rob does not support the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.” Read more »
He has not signed the resolution calling the House’s probe illegitimate. “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” he said Oct. 4. Read more »
"I don't think he should have done it," Rubio said on Sept. 24 of Trump asking for political help from Ukraine's president. Of the House's impeachment inquiry, he's warning his colleagues from jumping to conclusions about Trump's innocence or guilty: "It’s a mistake to take testimony until it’s all out there. Put it all together and view it in the full context of it," he told Politico Oct. 24. Read more »
"I’m glad the President agreed with the requests a number of us have been making that the administration release this unredacted transcript. The President should also provide all additional relevant materials to the Committee. At a time when foreign powers work every day to exploit our divisions, it’s important for public trust that Americans know what did and did not happen here. We need shared facts. As the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence fulfills its oversight responsibilities, this first release is the right choice for the country," Sasse said on Sept. 24. Read more »
The senate’s No. 2 Republican has had some of the sharpest takeaways on the inquiry so far: “The picture coming out of it based on the reporting we’ve seen I would say is not a good one," he told reporters Oct. 23, "but I would say also, until we have a process that allows for everybody to see this in full transparency, it’s pretty hard to draw any hard-and-fast conclusions.” Read more »
He has said Trump “exercised poor judgment” in the Ukraine call but based on what he’s seen so far, before the House’s impeachment inquiry really got underway, he didn’t see anything that rose to the level of impeachment. He has since signed onto the resolution calling the House’s probe illegitimate. “There is, I think, latitude in our system to have errors of judgment and inappropriate actions remedied through the political process. It’s called an election,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer in early October. Read more »
"Democrats have been working to undermine President Donald Trump since day one," Barrasso said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"Donald Trump didn't do anything wrong. And there is no evidence of an impeachable crime," Blackburn said on Dec. 16. Read more »
"Democrats have long sought to weaken the president, appease their base and further divide the country through impeachment," Boozman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »
"President Trump has had this thrown at him since the day he was elected—verbally and with things introduced on the House floor. That just shows you the willingness of people to subvert our strong Constitutional values to get a political gain and to bruise him up before the November election," Capito said on Dec. 5. Read more »
"House Democratic leadership turned impeachment into a series of partisan hearings searching for a crime that changed by the day. The Senate will offer President Trump a fair process, and I look forward to fairly judging the facts,” Cassidy said in a statement on Dec. 10. Read more »
"I don't see anything that has come to light yet that deserves that treatment, particularly less than a year before the election," Cornyn said on Dec. 5. Read more »
"If they send articles of impeachment over here, I think we’ll take a careful look at them. From what I’ve read in the news, some of them might be deserved, might deserve immediate dismissal, you know, if for instance they say that the President or his aides litigating their Constitutional prerogatives in court is de facto evidence of obstruction of justice," Cotton said on Dec. 3. Read more »
“The House should not present articles of impeachment without evidence to support such an awesome responsibility. So far they appear on a three-year fishing expedition,” Cramer told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22. Read more »
"It's time for the Democrats to move on; 2016 is over. Hillary Clinton lost. Get over it," Cruz said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump and overturning the will of the people since before he was even sworn into office. This has been a sham from the very beginning and we need to finally put an end to this hoax and get back to working on behalf of the American people," Daines said on Dec. 17. Read more »
Ernst has refused to say whether the president asking Ukraine for help investigating the Bidens is right or wrong. "I haven’t seen all of the information," she said Oct. 17. She also signed onto the resolution calling the inquiry illegitimate. Read more »
"I read the full unredacted transcript of President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president and, contrary what we were led to believe, there was no ‘smoking gun.’ The conversation was as the president portrayed it," Fischer said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »
Gardner refuses to say whether the president asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is right or wrong. "It’s an answer that you get from a very serious investigation," he said, of the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into this. Yet he has criticized the House's impeachment inquiry as driven by the "far left." Read more »
"From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” Graham said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"Democrats didn’t like the result of the 2016 election so they have chosen to tear apart our democracy to advance their liberal goals," Hawley wrote in a fundraising email to supporters on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I believe that there’s not grounds there for impeachment and we should focus on getting the work done that serves the American people," Hoeven said on Oct. 1. Read more »
"This is how they operate. Verdict first, trial later. Break the rules. Ignore due process. And fairness be damned," Hyde-Smith tweeted on Oct. 4. On Oct. 22 she told the Daily Caller she "does not support impeachment." Read more »
He told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22 he had ruled out voting for Trump's impeachment "at this time." Read more »
"I look at that transcript and I go, it's Trump being Trump," Johnson said on Oct. 3. Read more »
"I think some of my Democratic friends are acting in good faith -- I don't have enough facts to agree with them," Kennedy said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"I think they’ve been looking for a way to impeach the president for years. I think they’re upset with him politically," Lankford said on Oct. 4. Read more »
"There are those who don’t like this president who have been trying to have him impeached and removed since the day he took office,” Lee said on Sept. 25. Read more »
McConnell on Sept. 30 said the Senate would be "required" to take up impeachment if the House passed an article of impeachment. Read more »
“When we’re talking about impeaching the president of the United States, it has got to be a process that is something that the American people trust,” McSally said at a stop in Peoria. She charged the House leadership with acting out of political motives, while “the Senate Intelligence Committee has been authorized by every senator to actually look into this topic.” Read more »
“Since President Trump’s election, Democrats have been trying to delegitimize his presidency, and if unfounded, impeachment of President Trump would only further fracture our already divided country,” he told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22. Read more »
"Ever since Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have been on a mission to reverse those results, even though it’s meant dragging the country through one desperate witch hunt after another." Read more »
"They’ve weaponized politics here. They have obstructed this president since day one. They just can’t get over that he won the election, and so I just see this as premature," Perdue said on Sept. 24. Read more »
"The House is free to conduct their inquiry, and when they are done, the Senate will take up their Constitutional duty to do the same. From what I know to this point, the Democratic members in the House haven’t shown us anything that meets the standard and are prioritizing politics over facts," Risch said on Sept. 24. Read more »
Roberts called the impeachment inquiry "political theater" on Oct. 2. Read more »
"I don’t think it’s the smoking gun that Democrats wanted in the House,” Rounds said on Sept. 25. Read more »
"I don’t need a strategy for impeachment because I may be a juror someday," he told The Post on Oct. 28. He's also derided the whistleblower complaint as "heresay." Read more »
“I’ve read the transcript and I don’t see anything in the transcript. No one showed me that there’s a violation of the law,” he told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22. Read more »
"I was here before when the House impeached [President Bill] Clinton, and . . . it becomes the order of the day,” Shelby said on Sept. 24. Read more »
“To be honest, I don’t follow any of it because that’s not due process. Secret hearings, selective leaks. And that’s due process? In my America, that’s not due process,” he told The Washington Post on Oct. 28. Read more »
"Senator Tillis has reviewed the transcript and the complaint and strongly believes there is zero-basis to even entertain the impeachment of the President.” a Tillis spokesperson told the Daily Caller on Oct. 22. Read more »
"The political left has made a bad habit of drawing conclusions about President Trump without knowing all of the facts. It appears they have done so again. The transcript of the President’s phone call provides no evidence of wrongdoing," Wicker said on Sept. 25. On Oct. 22 he told the Daily Caller he "does not support impeachment." Read more »
"One thing is clear, the far-left has been desperate to get rid of President Trump since day one. That much has not changed. I take all of my responsibilities very seriously and will continue to evaluate the facts as we get them, but my primary focus will remain on the work Hoosiers elected me to do, including passing USMCA, reining in health care costs, taking care of veterans, keeping Americans safe and secure, and continuing to grow our economy," Young said in a statement to The Washington Post on Oct. 7.
About this story
Stances are sourced from lawmaker statements and news reports.
Legislator images via Government Printing Office.
Originally published Dec. 19, 2019.