Visual timeline of Trump’s movements before his positive coronavirus test

Supporters cheer as President Donald J. Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" campaign event at the Duluth International Airport on Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 in Duluth, MN.
Supporters cheer as President Donald J. Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" campaign event at the Duluth International Airport on Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 in Duluth, MN. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
By Washington Post Staff

In the early hours of Oct. 2, President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for covid-19. Both are experiencing “mild symptoms.” At least three people who have been in close proximity to the president — Trump adviser Hope Hicks, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)— also have tested positive.

Over the last week, the president has debated Democratic nominee Joe Biden, hosted two rallies, participated in a dozen events and interacted with thousands of supporters and donors.

Here’s a look at where Trump has been for the last week.

Thursday, Oct. 1

The president had no public events on Thursday, Oct. 1. He did, however, travel to his Bedminster, N.J. golf club where he spoke at a fundraising committee reception and participated in a roundtable with supporters. It was not immediately clear how many people gathered at either of the events. White House aides were informed of Hicks’ positive result right before Trump’s helicopter took off for the trip, said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Oct. 2.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 1: President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on October 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. Trump will travel to Bedminster, NJ to meet with supporters. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
(Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 1: President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives to the White House on October 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. Trump met with supporters in Bedminster, NJ. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
(Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

President Trump spent the last day of September campaigning in Minnesota. He spoke to reporters gathered on the South Lawn while not wearing a mask before heading to Andrews Airforce Base. He then flew in to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where he was greeted by several politicians, and attended a private fundraising event in Shorewood, Minn. He then flew to Duluth, where he hosted a campaign rally.

Roughly 3,000 people attended the outdoor rally, according to local news reports. Photos from the event reveal that chairs were not distanced and masks were not required. The president did not wear a mask at any point during the event, including while tossing ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball caps into the crowd. It was not clear how many people attended the fundraiser, at a private home.

DULUTH, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: President Donald J. Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" campaign event at the Duluth International Airport on Wednesday Sept 30, 2020 in Duluth, MN. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

President Trump traveled to Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to participate in the first debate of the 2020 election. He and First Lady Melania Trump— both sans-masks— waved to a crowd that had gathered as they left the White House. Neither the president nor his challenger former vice president Joe Biden or moderator Chris Wallace wore masks, although several other precautions against covid-19 were taken in advance of the 90-minute event. Several members of the audience – including all of Trump’s adult children — were spotted without masks.

WASHINGTON, DC - September 29: President Trump, en route to Cleveland for the first televised debate with opponent Joe Biden, fist pumps towards reporters as he departs the White House with First Lady Melania, right, in Washington, DC on September 29. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
(Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 29: Moderator Chris Wallace speaks to President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
CLEVELAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sit in the audience during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden hosted by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Monday, Sept. 28

At least six people were close to the president during an outdoor event celebrating Lordstown Motors’s 2021 Endurance on Sept. 28, including Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns and the president’s trade adviser Peter Navarro. None of the men wore a mask.

The president also held a news conference in the Rose Garden where he spoke about the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy. He had a podium separate from the other speakers, which included Vice President Mike Pence and Brett P. Giroir, the federal health official overseeing testing. After Giroir demonstrated how the new test works, the president quipped, "Good luck. Hope you don’t test positive.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: President Donald Trump, joined by Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns, right, speaks next to the Endurance pickup truck on the south driveway of the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
(Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: President Donald Trump, walks back inside of the White House after introducing the new electric pickup truck, Endurance, on the south driveway of the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
(Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, left, speaks, as President Donald Trump, right, listens during an event on Coronavirus Testing Strategy on the Rose Garden at the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
(Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, swabs his nose as he demonstrates a new rapid result COVID-19 test during a event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing on the NationÕs Coronavirus Testing Strategy on the Rose Garden at the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
(Oliver Contreras For The Washington Post)

Sunday, Sept. 27

After a trip to Trump National Golf Club in the morning of Sept. 27, the president held a news conference in the White House briefing room and hosted a reception for Gold Star families in the evening. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giulliani were all on hand for the briefing, huddled in close proximity to one another. None of them wore a mask. The president also did not wear a mask, while speaking from the podium.

The reception for Gold Star families was closed to the press, but video and photos released by the White House showed a crowded East Room where people were not wearing masks or social distancing.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie listen as President Donald J. Trump speak during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
