President Trump’s company charges the Secret Service for the rooms it uses while protecting Trump at his properties. The charges have been as high as $650 per night for a Mar-a-Lago Club hotel room, or $17,000 a month for a cottage at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
Who pays these bills? U.S. taxpayers. That means Trump has a business arrangement with his own government. But the details of that relationship remain largely hidden.
The only glimpses of this spending have come out via Secret Service records, released after public records requests. But these documents are often cryptic, giving few details.
This is how The Washington Post sought to unravel the mysteries in these documents, and to report the true extent of what Trump’s company has charged taxpayers.
Documents
These receipts have been redacted by the Secret Service, and they contain notations giving the reason for the redactions. The most common notation is "(b)(7)(e)," which refers to a section of the U.S. Code that allows the government to redact information about the "techniques and procedures" of law enforcement agencies.