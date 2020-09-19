0
Where GOP senators stand on quickly filling Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat
Shortly following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Trump both signaled their support for swiftly nominating a successor.
The other 52 Republican senators, most of whom denied Barack Obama’s nominee to the high court in 2016, will now decide. Here’s where they stand on holding a vote before the Nov. 3 election, or before new senators or a president would take power in Washington. Four Republicans would likely need to join Democrats to prevent a vote.
After Ginsburg’s death, these senators said they opposed quickly filling the vacancy.
These senators said recently – but before Ginsburg's death – that they would oppose filling the vacancy in the months before an election. They have not stated their position since Ginsburg died.
These senators said they supported quickly filling the vacancy, either before or after Ginsburg’s death.
These senators have not clarified where they stand. The Post is in the process of reaching to them.
Collins told the New York Times in September that she would not support voting to confirm a new justice in October, saying, “I think that’s too close, I really do.” She paid tribute to Ginsburg on Twitter on Sept. 18 and did not comment on the Supreme Court vacancy. Read more »
From 2016
“Considering a Supreme Court nominee is one of the Senate’s most important constitutional responsibilities,” Collins said on April 5, 2016. “Throughout my time in the Senate, I have always found that whether its legislation, nominations, or treaties, we are best served by following the regular order. That is why I have called for the Senate to proceed to the next step by holding public hearings. My meeting today with Judge Garland left me more convinced than ever that the process should proceed. Public hearings before the Judiciary Committee would allow that the issues that we explored in my office today to be further reviewed and analyzed by the Senate.” Read more »
“If I were chairman of the committee and this vacancy occurred, I would not have a hearing on it because that’s what I promised the people in 2016,” Grassley said on July 17. Read more »
From 2016
“Today the President has exercised his constitutional authority. A majority of the Senate has decided to fulfill its constitutional role of advice and consent by withholding support for the nomination during a presidential election year, with millions of votes having been cast in highly charged contests,” Grassley said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election,” Murkowski said on Sept. 18, shortly before the announcement of Ginsburg’s death. Read more »
From 2016
“Given the timing of this vacancy, in the middle of a Presidential election and in an increasingly toxic political environment, I had urged the President to refrain from naming a nominee. I believe he should have left that task to the next administration.” Murkowski said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“I look forward to @realDonaldTrump’s nominee receiving a full vote on the Senate floor,” Blackburn tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Blackburn was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“I believe that the president should next week nominate a successor to the court, and I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before Election Day,” Cruz said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Cruz opposed Garland’s nomination and suggested blocking Supreme Court nominees indefinitely under a Democratic president. Read more »
Ernst said in July that she would support a lame-duck Supreme Court appointment in 2020, even if President Trump lost his bid for reelection. She extended condolences to Ginsburg’s family on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“In the midst of a critical election, the American people deserve to have a say in this important decision that will impact the course of our country for years to come,” Ernst said on March 16, 2016. “I support Senator Grassley’s decision to exercise the Senate’s constitutional authority to withhold consent to a Supreme Court nomination until the next president is sworn in. We must wait to see what the people say this November, and then our next president will put forward a nominee.” Read more »
“I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham said in a Sept. 19 tweet. Read more »
From 2016
“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said on March 10, 2016, expressing his opposition to Garland. Read more »
“Two months ago, I pledged to vote only for #SCOTUS nominees who understand and acknowledge that Roe was wrongly decided. I stand by that commitment, and I call on my fellow Republican senators to take the same stand,” Hawley tweeted on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
Hawley was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
Loeffler tweeted on Sept. 18 that Trump “has every right to pick a new justice before the election.” Read more »
From 2016
Loeffler was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” McConnell said on Feb. 13, 2016. Read more »
“This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court,” McSally said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
McSally was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
A Moran spokesperson told the Kansas City Star on Sept. 18 that he supports filling the vacancy left by Ginsburg in 2020. Read more »
From 2016
Moran expressed willingness to meet with Garland in 2016, but reversed his initial support for hearings on the nominee. He also did not support a vote during the lame-duck session. Read more »
“It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate,” Scott said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Scott was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law,” Thune said on Sept. 18. “We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate.” Read more »
From 2016
“The American people deserve to have their voices heard on the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice, who could fundamentally alter the direction of the Supreme Court for a generation,” Thune said in a statement on March 16, 2016. He opposed meeting with or holding hearings on Garland’s nomination. Read more »
“Four years ago, a Supreme Court vacancy arose under divided government and a lame-duck president as Americans were choosing his successor. Today, however, President Trump is again facing voters at the ballot box and North Carolinians will ultimately render their judgment on his presidency and how he chooses to fill the vacancy,” Tillis said on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
“While President Obama is entitled to nominate an individual to the Supreme Court, the Senate has made it clear it will be exercising its Constitutional authority to withhold consent of the nomination. We are in the middle of a presidential election, and the Senate majority is giving the American people a voice to determine the direction of the Supreme Court,” Tillis said in 2016. He refused to meet with Garland in 2016 and opposed hearings or a vote on his nomination. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg brought decency, intelligence and principle to the Supreme Court. Her life inspired many Americans, especially young women. Her service to our country deserves great respect,” Alexander said on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
“I believe it is reasonable to give the American people a voice by allowing the next president to fill this lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Alexander said on March 16, 2016. “Under our Constitution, the president has the right to nominate, but the Senate has the right to decide whether to consent at this point in a presidential election year. Sen. McConnell is only doing what the Senate majority has the right to do and what Senate Democrat leaders have said they would do in similar circumstances.” Read more »
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to the law. She will be remembered as one of the most consequential Supreme Court Justices in our nation’s history. She served the Court with distinction and earned the respect of the nation,” Barrasso tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“A president on his way out of the White House should not make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Barrasso said on March 16, 2016. “The American people will soon decide our next president. That person should get to choose the next Supreme Court nominee. Give the people a voice, and let them chart the course for the court and the country.” Read more »
“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family of Justice Ginsburg. She battled cancer as fiercely as she made and defended ideas in the public square during her long public service career. The nation is thankful for her contributions and sends our condolences to her loved ones,” Boozman tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Americans deserve a voice on the future direction of the Supreme Court. I strongly disagree with President Obama’s contention that the Senate must rubber-stamp his nominee in the final year of his presidency,” Boozman said on April 5, 2016. “However, I believe we can disagree without being disagreeable, which is why I accepted the request of the White House to meet with Judge Garland. During our meeting I conveyed to Judge Garland my position, which is that the next president should fill the vacancy. My position is firm. That means I will not advocate for hearings or a vote, nor will I support filling the vacancy with President Obama’s pick after the election.” Read more »
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Throughout her life and career, Justice Ginsburg faced many challenges, but never let them serve as setbacks. She was a trailblazer and a tireless advocate for equality and opportunity for all Americans. While she and I may not have agreed on many policy issues, I know her unique voice will be greatly missed by her beloved family, her friends, and her colleagues on the Court,” Burr said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The American people deserve a voice in the nomination of the next Supreme Court Justice,” Burr said on March 16, 2016. “This appointment could easily tip the balance of the court in a direction not supported by the American people as evidenced by 2014’s election results giving Republicans both the Senate and House.” Read more »
“As a strong and fearless female leader and dedicated public servant, Justice Ginsburg served our country with honor and distinction. Her towering legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” Capito said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Before a Supreme Court justice is confirmed to a lifetime position on the bench, West Virginians and the American people should have the ability to weigh in at the ballot box this November. My position does not change with the naming of a nominee today,” Capito said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg’s death adds to the tragedies of 2020. While Americans mourn, we can also celebrate her pursuit of justice, her service to country and the gracious resilience with which she lived,” Cassidy said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The president’s nominees have pushed our country to the left by supporting the president’s agenda ... I don’t support the president’s agenda. I don’t support the president’s nominees,” Cassidy said in 2016. He opposed meeting with or holding hearings on Garland’s nomination. Read more »
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans — particularly women — to reach for their dreams,” Cornyn said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“While the President has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill this vacancy, the Senate also has the authority and responsibility to determine how to move forward with it,” Cornyn said on March 16, 2016. “The next justice could change the ideological makeup of the Court for a generation, and fundamentally reshape American society in the process. At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, Texans and the American people deserve to have a say in the selection of the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. The only way to empower the American people and ensure they have a voice is for the next President to make the nomination to fill this vacancy.” Read more »
“I extend my condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for their loss. She dedicated her life to public service, and now she is at peace,” Cotton tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“In a few short months, we will have a new President and new Senators who can consider the next Justice with the full faith of the people,” Cotton said on March 16, 2016. “Why would we cut off the national debate on the next Justice? Why would we squelch the voice of the populace? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make-up of the Supreme Court? There is no reason to do so. I respect President Obama’s right to nominate someone to the Supreme Court. But the stakes are high and we cannot rush this decision. This nomination should not be considered by the Senate at this time.” Read more »
“Heaven has gained an American giant. RIP #RBG,” Cramer tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Cramer was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“At this time of grief and sadness, I offer my condolences and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones,” Crapo said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The Constitution gives the President the right to make nominations to the Supreme Court, with the advice and consent of the Senate. As part of its role in this process, the Senate may, at its discretion, withhold consent,” Crapo said on March 16, 2016. “The next Supreme Court justice will make decisions that affect every American and shape our nation’s legal landscape for decades. Therefore, the current Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by an individual nominated by the next President of the United States.” Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg lived an incredible life, full of historic accomplishments. She was a courageous fighter in both the courtroom and in her longtime health battles. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and Americans mourning her passing,” Daines said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The replacement of Justice Scalia will have far-reaching impacts on our country for a generation. The American people have already begun voting on who the next President will be and their voice should continue to be reflected in a process that will have lasting implications on our nation,” Daines said on March 16, 2016. “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new President and have their voices heard. I will oppose any hearing or votes for President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court.” Read more »
“I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and join all Americans in recognizing her dedicated 27 years of service on the Supreme Court,” Fischer said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“It is crucial for Nebraskans and all Americans to have a voice in the selection of the next person to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, and there is precedent to do so. Therefore, I believe this position should not be filled until the election of a new president,” Fischer said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader,” Gardner said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The next president of the United States should have the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. In 1992, even then-Senator Joe Biden stated the Senate should not hold confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court nominee until after that year’s presidential election. Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come,” Gardner said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for more than 2 decades. The second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, she will be remembered as a trailblazer who devoted her life to serving the American people,” Hoeven tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“After meeting with Judge Merrick Garland, my position has not changed. Although I respect him as an individual, I do not support his confirmation,” Hoeven said on April 21, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming a respected and influential woman in our time. May she rest in peace,” Hyde-Smith tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Hyde-Smith was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“All Americans can respect and appreciate Justice Ginsburg’s lifetime of honorable and passionate public service,” Inhofe said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“While I will evaluate the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, the next president should be the one to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. President Obama has worked to ram through his liberal agenda by way of executive actions, of which many are now tied up in the courts. This has created a situation where we need to be cautious as to who will fill the vacancy left behind by Justice Scalia. It makes the current presidential election all that more important as not only are the next four years in play, but an entire generation of Americans will be impacted by the balance of the court and its rulings. Sens. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid have all made statements that the Senate does not have to confirm presidential nominations in an election year. I will oppose this nomination as I firmly believe we must let the people decide the Supreme Court’s future,” Inhofe said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“My prayers go out to her loved ones,” Johnson tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I enjoyed a very cordial meeting with Judge Garland. My advice to President Obama and the rest of my Senate colleagues has not changed. Let the American people have a voice in the composition of the Supreme Court. Instead of a lame duck president and Senate nominating and confirming, a new president and Senate — elected by the people only a few months from now — should make that important decision. I can’t think of a fairer or more democratic process,” Johnson said on May 10, 2016. Read more »
“America weeps, but what an extraordinary life Justice Ginsburg led. Becky and I mourn with Justice Ginsburg’s family and the American people,” Kennedy said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Kennedy was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“While we have disagreed on some issues and interpretations of the law, she was a remarkable legal mind that served honorably on the bench for 27 years. She was a force, a pioneer, and someone who loved our nation,” Lankford said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Based on previous historical precedent, I support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s intent to give the American people a say in Justice Scalia’s replacement this year at the ballot box,” Lankford said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her entire life to reading, interpreting, and understanding the law. To describe her as a gifted lawyer and jurist who had a profound influence on our country is an understatement. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” Lee tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“In light of the contentious presidential election already well underway, my colleagues and I on the Judiciary Committee have already given our advice and consent on this issue: we will not have any hearings or votes on President Obama’s pick,” Lee said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace,” Paul tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I think the president sort of has a conflict of interest here in appointing somebody while we’re trying to decide whether or not he’s already usurped power,” Paul said on Feb. 15, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and brilliant legal mind,” Perdue said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I remain firm in my decision to exercise my Constitutional authority and withhold consent on any nominee to the Supreme Court submitted by President Obama,” Perdue said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a brilliant lawyer and a pioneer in the legal profession as only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was respected by all who knew her and admired by so many as a trail blazer and a champion for equal rights,” Portman said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Instead of having a nomination fight in this partisan election-year environment, I believe awaiting the result of the election will give the nominee more legitimacy and better preserve the Court’s credibility as an institution,” Portman said on April 14, 2016. Read more »
“Franki and I are saddened by the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Justice Ginsburg’s service and dedication to our nation’s highest court was admirable, and the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten,” Roberts tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Roberts told reporters on March 16, 2016 that he would oppose Garland’s nomination despite previously supporting Garland’s nomination to the D.C. Court of Appeals in 1997. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg served our nation with a deep reverence for the law and our Constitution,” Romney said in a statement on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
Romney was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“In our country, we should never forget to offer respect and prayers for those who have given their service to the best of their ability in the pursuit of justice. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Rounds tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“As a former governor, I respect the president’s responsibility to make a nomination. Today I met with Judge Garland as a courtesy. During our meeting, I thanked him for allowing the president to place his name in nomination. However, I believe that Justice Scalia’s replacement should be nominated by the next President of the United States,” Rounds said on April 27, 2016. Read more »
“Even though I disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s decisions on the court, I have never doubted her historic impact on the court and our nation,” Rubio said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term — I would say that if it was a Republican president — and number two, even if this was the third year of this president’s term, this is not someone I’d support,” Rubio said on March 17, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg led a life dedicated to her nation. My prayers are with her family. I hope we all learn from the well-deserved praise sent to her tonight ... we don’t always have to agree on individual issues to respect and honor a lifetime of service,” Scott tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The next President should fill the open seat on the Supreme Court, not a lame duck. Our nation is in the middle of an election that will replace this president and it has brought people out in every corner of our country in record numbers to have their voice heard. As elected officials, we need to protect the American people’s chance to have their voices heard in the decision on who will be appointed to a lifetime seat on the nation’s high court. The last time a majority of the American people went to the polls, they elected conservatives and a Republican Senate to be a check-and-balance to President Obama and his agenda,” Scott said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Julie and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer in the American legal system and leaves a legacy of decades of exemplary service to our nation,” Sullivan tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Alaskans, like all Americans, are in the midst of an important national election,” Sullivan said on March 16, 2016. “The next Supreme Court justice could fundamentally change the direction of the Court for years to come. Alaskans deserve to have a voice in that direction through their vote, and we will ensure that they have one.” Read more »
“Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor,” Toomey tweeted on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
“I believe it is sensible to allow the American people to participate in the choice of Justice Scalia’s successor less than seven months from now,” Toomey wrote in an op-ed on April 15, 2016. Read more »
“I was sad to learn of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her sharp intellect and passion for equality left a significant impact on the court and made her an icon for millions of Americans. I have disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s opinions, but I never questioned her sincerity or motivations. In fact, her close friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia is a powerful example of how we can all work with and respect others. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and many admirers around the country,” Wicker said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The American people should have the opportunity to make their voices heard before filling a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court,” Wicker said on March 16. Read more »
“As Americans mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we remember her extraordinary life. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession, rising to become the second female to serve on the nation’s highest court and earning a special place in our nation’s history. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire future generations of Americans. I offer my deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time,” Young said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Young was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
After Ginsburg’s death, these senators said they opposed quickly filling the vacancy.
These senators said recently – but before Ginsburg's death – that they would oppose filling the vacancy in the months before an election. They have not stated their position since Ginsburg died.
Collins told the New York Times in September that she would not support voting to confirm a new justice in October, saying, “I think that’s too close, I really do.” She paid tribute to Ginsburg on Twitter on Sept. 18 and did not comment on the Supreme Court vacancy. Read more »
From 2016
“Considering a Supreme Court nominee is one of the Senate’s most important constitutional responsibilities,” Collins said on April 5, 2016. “Throughout my time in the Senate, I have always found that whether its legislation, nominations, or treaties, we are best served by following the regular order. That is why I have called for the Senate to proceed to the next step by holding public hearings. My meeting today with Judge Garland left me more convinced than ever that the process should proceed. Public hearings before the Judiciary Committee would allow that the issues that we explored in my office today to be further reviewed and analyzed by the Senate.” Read more »
“If I were chairman of the committee and this vacancy occurred, I would not have a hearing on it because that’s what I promised the people in 2016,” Grassley said on July 17. Read more »
From 2016
“Today the President has exercised his constitutional authority. A majority of the Senate has decided to fulfill its constitutional role of advice and consent by withholding support for the nomination during a presidential election year, with millions of votes having been cast in highly charged contests,” Grassley said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election,” Murkowski said on Sept. 18, shortly before the announcement of Ginsburg’s death. Read more »
From 2016
“Given the timing of this vacancy, in the middle of a Presidential election and in an increasingly toxic political environment, I had urged the President to refrain from naming a nominee. I believe he should have left that task to the next administration.” Murkowski said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
These senators said they supported quickly filling the vacancy, either before or after Ginsburg’s death.
“I look forward to @realDonaldTrump’s nominee receiving a full vote on the Senate floor,” Blackburn tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Blackburn was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“I believe that the president should next week nominate a successor to the court, and I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before Election Day,” Cruz said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Cruz opposed Garland’s nomination and suggested blocking Supreme Court nominees indefinitely under a Democratic president. Read more »
Ernst said in July that she would support a lame-duck Supreme Court appointment in 2020, even if President Trump lost his bid for reelection. She extended condolences to Ginsburg’s family on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“In the midst of a critical election, the American people deserve to have a say in this important decision that will impact the course of our country for years to come,” Ernst said on March 16, 2016. “I support Senator Grassley’s decision to exercise the Senate’s constitutional authority to withhold consent to a Supreme Court nomination until the next president is sworn in. We must wait to see what the people say this November, and then our next president will put forward a nominee.” Read more »
“I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham said in a Sept. 19 tweet. Read more »
From 2016
“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said on March 10, 2016, expressing his opposition to Garland. Read more »
“Two months ago, I pledged to vote only for #SCOTUS nominees who understand and acknowledge that Roe was wrongly decided. I stand by that commitment, and I call on my fellow Republican senators to take the same stand,” Hawley tweeted on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
Hawley was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
Loeffler tweeted on Sept. 18 that Trump “has every right to pick a new justice before the election.” Read more »
From 2016
Loeffler was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” McConnell said on Feb. 13, 2016. Read more »
“This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court,” McSally said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
McSally was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
A Moran spokesperson told the Kansas City Star on Sept. 18 that he supports filling the vacancy left by Ginsburg in 2020. Read more »
From 2016
Moran expressed willingness to meet with Garland in 2016, but reversed his initial support for hearings on the nominee. He also did not support a vote during the lame-duck session. Read more »
“It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate,” Scott said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Scott was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law,” Thune said on Sept. 18. “We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate.” Read more »
From 2016
“The American people deserve to have their voices heard on the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice, who could fundamentally alter the direction of the Supreme Court for a generation,” Thune said in a statement on March 16, 2016. He opposed meeting with or holding hearings on Garland’s nomination. Read more »
“Four years ago, a Supreme Court vacancy arose under divided government and a lame-duck president as Americans were choosing his successor. Today, however, President Trump is again facing voters at the ballot box and North Carolinians will ultimately render their judgment on his presidency and how he chooses to fill the vacancy,” Tillis said on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
“While President Obama is entitled to nominate an individual to the Supreme Court, the Senate has made it clear it will be exercising its Constitutional authority to withhold consent of the nomination. We are in the middle of a presidential election, and the Senate majority is giving the American people a voice to determine the direction of the Supreme Court,” Tillis said in 2016. He refused to meet with Garland in 2016 and opposed hearings or a vote on his nomination. Read more »
These senators have not clarified where they stand. The Post is in the process of reaching to them.
“Justice Ginsburg brought decency, intelligence and principle to the Supreme Court. Her life inspired many Americans, especially young women. Her service to our country deserves great respect,” Alexander said on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
“I believe it is reasonable to give the American people a voice by allowing the next president to fill this lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Alexander said on March 16, 2016. “Under our Constitution, the president has the right to nominate, but the Senate has the right to decide whether to consent at this point in a presidential election year. Sen. McConnell is only doing what the Senate majority has the right to do and what Senate Democrat leaders have said they would do in similar circumstances.” Read more »
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to the law. She will be remembered as one of the most consequential Supreme Court Justices in our nation’s history. She served the Court with distinction and earned the respect of the nation,” Barrasso tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“A president on his way out of the White House should not make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Barrasso said on March 16, 2016. “The American people will soon decide our next president. That person should get to choose the next Supreme Court nominee. Give the people a voice, and let them chart the course for the court and the country.” Read more »
“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family of Justice Ginsburg. She battled cancer as fiercely as she made and defended ideas in the public square during her long public service career. The nation is thankful for her contributions and sends our condolences to her loved ones,” Boozman tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Americans deserve a voice on the future direction of the Supreme Court. I strongly disagree with President Obama’s contention that the Senate must rubber-stamp his nominee in the final year of his presidency,” Boozman said on April 5, 2016. “However, I believe we can disagree without being disagreeable, which is why I accepted the request of the White House to meet with Judge Garland. During our meeting I conveyed to Judge Garland my position, which is that the next president should fill the vacancy. My position is firm. That means I will not advocate for hearings or a vote, nor will I support filling the vacancy with President Obama’s pick after the election.” Read more »
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Throughout her life and career, Justice Ginsburg faced many challenges, but never let them serve as setbacks. She was a trailblazer and a tireless advocate for equality and opportunity for all Americans. While she and I may not have agreed on many policy issues, I know her unique voice will be greatly missed by her beloved family, her friends, and her colleagues on the Court,” Burr said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The American people deserve a voice in the nomination of the next Supreme Court Justice,” Burr said on March 16, 2016. “This appointment could easily tip the balance of the court in a direction not supported by the American people as evidenced by 2014’s election results giving Republicans both the Senate and House.” Read more »
“As a strong and fearless female leader and dedicated public servant, Justice Ginsburg served our country with honor and distinction. Her towering legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” Capito said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Before a Supreme Court justice is confirmed to a lifetime position on the bench, West Virginians and the American people should have the ability to weigh in at the ballot box this November. My position does not change with the naming of a nominee today,” Capito said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg’s death adds to the tragedies of 2020. While Americans mourn, we can also celebrate her pursuit of justice, her service to country and the gracious resilience with which she lived,” Cassidy said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The president’s nominees have pushed our country to the left by supporting the president’s agenda ... I don’t support the president’s agenda. I don’t support the president’s nominees,” Cassidy said in 2016. He opposed meeting with or holding hearings on Garland’s nomination. Read more »
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans — particularly women — to reach for their dreams,” Cornyn said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“While the President has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill this vacancy, the Senate also has the authority and responsibility to determine how to move forward with it,” Cornyn said on March 16, 2016. “The next justice could change the ideological makeup of the Court for a generation, and fundamentally reshape American society in the process. At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, Texans and the American people deserve to have a say in the selection of the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. The only way to empower the American people and ensure they have a voice is for the next President to make the nomination to fill this vacancy.” Read more »
“I extend my condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for their loss. She dedicated her life to public service, and now she is at peace,” Cotton tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“In a few short months, we will have a new President and new Senators who can consider the next Justice with the full faith of the people,” Cotton said on March 16, 2016. “Why would we cut off the national debate on the next Justice? Why would we squelch the voice of the populace? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make-up of the Supreme Court? There is no reason to do so. I respect President Obama’s right to nominate someone to the Supreme Court. But the stakes are high and we cannot rush this decision. This nomination should not be considered by the Senate at this time.” Read more »
“Heaven has gained an American giant. RIP #RBG,” Cramer tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Cramer was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“At this time of grief and sadness, I offer my condolences and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones,” Crapo said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The Constitution gives the President the right to make nominations to the Supreme Court, with the advice and consent of the Senate. As part of its role in this process, the Senate may, at its discretion, withhold consent,” Crapo said on March 16, 2016. “The next Supreme Court justice will make decisions that affect every American and shape our nation’s legal landscape for decades. Therefore, the current Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by an individual nominated by the next President of the United States.” Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg lived an incredible life, full of historic accomplishments. She was a courageous fighter in both the courtroom and in her longtime health battles. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and Americans mourning her passing,” Daines said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The replacement of Justice Scalia will have far-reaching impacts on our country for a generation. The American people have already begun voting on who the next President will be and their voice should continue to be reflected in a process that will have lasting implications on our nation,” Daines said on March 16, 2016. “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new President and have their voices heard. I will oppose any hearing or votes for President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court.” Read more »
“I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and join all Americans in recognizing her dedicated 27 years of service on the Supreme Court,” Fischer said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“It is crucial for Nebraskans and all Americans to have a voice in the selection of the next person to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, and there is precedent to do so. Therefore, I believe this position should not be filled until the election of a new president,” Fischer said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader,” Gardner said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The next president of the United States should have the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. In 1992, even then-Senator Joe Biden stated the Senate should not hold confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court nominee until after that year’s presidential election. Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come,” Gardner said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for more than 2 decades. The second woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, she will be remembered as a trailblazer who devoted her life to serving the American people,” Hoeven tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“After meeting with Judge Merrick Garland, my position has not changed. Although I respect him as an individual, I do not support his confirmation,” Hoeven said on April 21, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming a respected and influential woman in our time. May she rest in peace,” Hyde-Smith tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Hyde-Smith was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“All Americans can respect and appreciate Justice Ginsburg’s lifetime of honorable and passionate public service,” Inhofe said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“While I will evaluate the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, the next president should be the one to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. President Obama has worked to ram through his liberal agenda by way of executive actions, of which many are now tied up in the courts. This has created a situation where we need to be cautious as to who will fill the vacancy left behind by Justice Scalia. It makes the current presidential election all that more important as not only are the next four years in play, but an entire generation of Americans will be impacted by the balance of the court and its rulings. Sens. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid have all made statements that the Senate does not have to confirm presidential nominations in an election year. I will oppose this nomination as I firmly believe we must let the people decide the Supreme Court’s future,” Inhofe said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“My prayers go out to her loved ones,” Johnson tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I enjoyed a very cordial meeting with Judge Garland. My advice to President Obama and the rest of my Senate colleagues has not changed. Let the American people have a voice in the composition of the Supreme Court. Instead of a lame duck president and Senate nominating and confirming, a new president and Senate — elected by the people only a few months from now — should make that important decision. I can’t think of a fairer or more democratic process,” Johnson said on May 10, 2016. Read more »
“America weeps, but what an extraordinary life Justice Ginsburg led. Becky and I mourn with Justice Ginsburg’s family and the American people,” Kennedy said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Kennedy was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“While we have disagreed on some issues and interpretations of the law, she was a remarkable legal mind that served honorably on the bench for 27 years. She was a force, a pioneer, and someone who loved our nation,” Lankford said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Based on previous historical precedent, I support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s intent to give the American people a say in Justice Scalia’s replacement this year at the ballot box,” Lankford said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her entire life to reading, interpreting, and understanding the law. To describe her as a gifted lawyer and jurist who had a profound influence on our country is an understatement. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” Lee tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“In light of the contentious presidential election already well underway, my colleagues and I on the Judiciary Committee have already given our advice and consent on this issue: we will not have any hearings or votes on President Obama’s pick,” Lee said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace,” Paul tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I think the president sort of has a conflict of interest here in appointing somebody while we’re trying to decide whether or not he’s already usurped power,” Paul said on Feb. 15, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and brilliant legal mind,” Perdue said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I remain firm in my decision to exercise my Constitutional authority and withhold consent on any nominee to the Supreme Court submitted by President Obama,” Perdue said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a brilliant lawyer and a pioneer in the legal profession as only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was respected by all who knew her and admired by so many as a trail blazer and a champion for equal rights,” Portman said on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Instead of having a nomination fight in this partisan election-year environment, I believe awaiting the result of the election will give the nominee more legitimacy and better preserve the Court’s credibility as an institution,” Portman said on April 14, 2016. Read more »
“Franki and I are saddened by the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Justice Ginsburg’s service and dedication to our nation’s highest court was admirable, and the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten,” Roberts tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Roberts told reporters on March 16, 2016 that he would oppose Garland’s nomination despite previously supporting Garland’s nomination to the D.C. Court of Appeals in 1997. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg served our nation with a deep reverence for the law and our Constitution,” Romney said in a statement on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
Romney was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
“In our country, we should never forget to offer respect and prayers for those who have given their service to the best of their ability in the pursuit of justice. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Rounds tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“As a former governor, I respect the president’s responsibility to make a nomination. Today I met with Judge Garland as a courtesy. During our meeting, I thanked him for allowing the president to place his name in nomination. However, I believe that Justice Scalia’s replacement should be nominated by the next President of the United States,” Rounds said on April 27, 2016. Read more »
“Even though I disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s decisions on the court, I have never doubted her historic impact on the court and our nation,” Rubio said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term — I would say that if it was a Republican president — and number two, even if this was the third year of this president’s term, this is not someone I’d support,” Rubio said on March 17, 2016. Read more »
“Justice Ginsburg led a life dedicated to her nation. My prayers are with her family. I hope we all learn from the well-deserved praise sent to her tonight ... we don’t always have to agree on individual issues to respect and honor a lifetime of service,” Scott tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The next President should fill the open seat on the Supreme Court, not a lame duck. Our nation is in the middle of an election that will replace this president and it has brought people out in every corner of our country in record numbers to have their voice heard. As elected officials, we need to protect the American people’s chance to have their voices heard in the decision on who will be appointed to a lifetime seat on the nation’s high court. The last time a majority of the American people went to the polls, they elected conservatives and a Republican Senate to be a check-and-balance to President Obama and his agenda,” Scott said on March 16, 2016. Read more »
“Julie and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer in the American legal system and leaves a legacy of decades of exemplary service to our nation,” Sullivan tweeted on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“Alaskans, like all Americans, are in the midst of an important national election,” Sullivan said on March 16, 2016. “The next Supreme Court justice could fundamentally change the direction of the Court for years to come. Alaskans deserve to have a voice in that direction through their vote, and we will ensure that they have one.” Read more »
“Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor,” Toomey tweeted on Sept. 19. Read more »
From 2016
“I believe it is sensible to allow the American people to participate in the choice of Justice Scalia’s successor less than seven months from now,” Toomey wrote in an op-ed on April 15, 2016. Read more »
“I was sad to learn of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her sharp intellect and passion for equality left a significant impact on the court and made her an icon for millions of Americans. I have disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s opinions, but I never questioned her sincerity or motivations. In fact, her close friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia is a powerful example of how we can all work with and respect others. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and many admirers around the country,” Wicker said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
“The American people should have the opportunity to make their voices heard before filling a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court,” Wicker said on March 16. Read more »
“As Americans mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we remember her extraordinary life. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession, rising to become the second female to serve on the nation’s highest court and earning a special place in our nation’s history. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire future generations of Americans. I offer my deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time,” Young said in a statement on Sept. 18. Read more »
From 2016
Young was not yet a senator during the 2016 Supreme Court debate.
Senate Republicans refused to hold a vote on Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee to the court following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in Feb. 2016. The upcoming election, they said, was a chance for voters to weigh in on the selection. Trump won and nominated Neil M. Gorsuch to that seat early in his presidency.
GOP senators have flipped that script in the wake of Ginsburg’s death, even with voting already underway in many locations. Republicans say that the Garland nomination was different, as the Senate and presidency were not controlled by the same party at the time, and Obama was at the end of his second term and thus not up for reelection.