Where GOP senators stand on quickly filling Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat

Shortly following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Trump both signaled their support for swiftly nominating a successor.

The other 52 Republican senators, most of whom denied Barack Obama’s nominee to the high court in 2016, will now decide. Here’s where they stand on holding a vote before the Nov. 3 election, or before new senators or a president would take power in Washington. Four Republicans would likely need to join Democrats to prevent a vote.

Senate Republicans refused to hold a vote on Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee to the court following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in Feb. 2016. The upcoming election, they said, was a chance for voters to weigh in on the selection. Trump won and nominated Neil M. Gorsuch to that seat early in his presidency.

GOP senators have flipped that script in the wake of Ginsburg’s death, even with voting already underway in many locations. Republicans say that the Garland nomination was different, as the Senate and presidency were not controlled by the same party at the time, and Obama was at the end of his second term and thus not up for reelection.