Who talked the most during the January Democratic debate
Tonight’s Democratic debate is the last until first-in-the-nation Iowa holds its caucuses. Six candidates will appear on stage, the fewest of any debate so far. We’ll be tracking how much time each candidate talks as the night unfolds.
The Post tracked about how much time each candidate spent talking. When multiple candidate spoke over one another, neither was awarded time. Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner.