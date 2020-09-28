Fate of Oregon’s timber industry hangs in the balance

A firefighter surveys a field Sept. 13 near the Riverside Fire in Glen Avon, Ore. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

About 1 million acres of Oregon forestland have burned since the start of the year, according to the state Department of Forestry. The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes, campsites and nature trails. It could take weeks to determine the extent of the damage and the long-term impact on the industry, said Mark Rasmussen, a forest economist at Mason, Bruce & Girard, a natural-resources consulting firm.

But for now, the combination of pandemic and fires is a guarantee of uncertainty.