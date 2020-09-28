Fate of Oregon’s timber industry hangs in the balance
Struggling to adapt while the coronavirus and wildfires remain a threat, the industry says a path to a recovery is uncertain
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Oregon’s forestry industry, it has been a one-two punch. The coronavirus pandemic struck first, disrupting logging, sustainable forestry and furniture-making, and closing retail outlets. Then — just as some in the industry found a chance of recovery in the strong demand for housing and home improvement — came the worst fires in a century, destroying hundreds of thousands of acres of forest and blanketing vast portions of the state in thick smoke.
About 1 million acres of Oregon forestland have burned since the start of the year, according to the state Department of Forestry. The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes, campsites and nature trails. It could take weeks to determine the extent of the damage and the long-term impact on the industry, said Mark Rasmussen, a forest economist at Mason, Bruce & Girard, a natural-resources consulting firm.
But for now, the combination of pandemic and fires is a guarantee of uncertainty.
Here are the stories of three companies along the same supply chain grappling with their futures.
Loggers
“We got a lot of calls for stair treads, for countertops, for heat registers, for coffee tables, things like that. It didn’t pay all the bills, but it definitely helped.”
Ben Deumling, co- owner of Zena Forest Products
For many of western Oregon’s loggers, the pandemic brought back memories of a tough time in their history. During the 2009 financial crisis, the industry’s revenue fell 31 percent as the collapse of the housing market drained demand for the raw lumber used to build homes.
Zena Forest Products, which manages more than 1,300 acres of sustainable forestland, didn’t sell a single log in 2009, says co-owner Ben Deumling. “The industry basically disappeared for two years” and lumber prices didn’t rebound until 2012, he said.
When the novel coronavirus hit in March, Deumling says, he feared it could happen again.
Despite such fears, business is up, thanks to strong home sales, which are fueling demand for lumber. Home sales rose 36 percent in July compared with the same period last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
And with people looking for home improvement projects during the pandemic, the industry says it has found a new customer: do-it-yourselfers. Family-owned Hyla Woods, which owns three Oregon forests, is planning to sell prefabricated cabin kits to customers looking for a small backyard office or hideaway.
At Zena, sales for DIY projects jumped 25 percent from April through July compared with last year. It doesn’t make up for all of the lost revenue, but it helps, said Deumling.
But the wildfires halted work again and raised new fears.
Deumling of Zena, which operates 40 miles from the Beachie Creek Fire, said in a Sept. 15 blog post that “his nerves have been on edge.” “I have not left our forest in almost two weeks, double checking our firetruck and watching and waiting, ready to deal with a potential fire start,” he said.
So far, the company says it has been spared major disruption or damage. Sarah Deumling, co-owner of Zena, says she hopes the fires will renew a focus on sustainable forestry practices.
Millworkers
“What it boils down to is us just kind of lingering in this period of uneasiness, the unknown.”
Aaron Blumenkron, vice president of Goby Walnut
Aaron Blumenkron knew almost immediately once the pandemic began forcing business closures that Goby Walnut, which takes trees and turns them into slabs of wood, would be in trouble. Some of its biggest clients, including restaurants and hotels, are struggling for their own survival and aren’t likely to make another big purchase soon, he said.
Instead of cutting forest trees, Goby hunts for dead and dying walnut trees in homeowners’ backyards as well as on farms and in parks. But the turbulence in the market is making it more difficult to commit to making big tree purchases, said Cyndi Ray, Goby’s sales manager.
Despite those concerns, Goby saw an unexpected increase in orders from people taking on home projects. Online orders, including $21,000 for a slab of walnut, rose 85 percent. The company reassigned one worker to manage the influx of orders and plans to hire two new employees soon.
The company has also been helped by a steady stream of orders from Japan, China and South Korea, said Blumenkron. It currently costs about $2,500 to send a 40-foot container of lumber to Japan, while it costs about $6,000 to send the same-size container to the East Coast.
But the threat of the wildfires, which came within 20 miles of the company’s wood storage yard in Aurora, hasn’t entirely retreated. “It is definitely eye-opening and sobering,” said Goby’s Ray.
The company halted production for a week as the smoke became unbearable. “It brings back stress and the same feelings that we experienced at the start of the pandemic,” said Blumenkron. “It really makes you appreciate what you have, even if you have to wear a mask and remain distanced from others.”
Furniture makers
“Until the virus gets under control, we’re in trouble.”
Jon Blumenauer, owner of the Joinery
Since purchasing the Joinery furniture maker in 2013, Jon Blumenauer says he has drastically grown the company, opening a 4,000-square-foot showroom in downtown Portland and doubling its manufacturing capacity. Sales of the company’s made-to-order furniture, including a $4,000 handcrafted desk and $3,000 bed frame, have grown significantly in recent years, said Blumenauer.
The pandemic put that all at risk. The company laid off most of its employees in March as the virus spread throughout the country.
Levi Arzie was preparing to build communal tables for the Portland airport when he heard he was being laid off, at least temporarily. Arzie said he understood why the Joinery needed to make cuts but that it was “sad” and “devastating.”
The Joinery brought back 22 of its 31 employees in May after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan. But even after it restarted business, Cassandra Jackson, the company’s brand manager, says its been challenging to compete against prefabricated furniture that can ship quickly while it can take the Joinery three or four months to make a single piece.
Its recovery also has been hampered by months of protests after the killing of George Floyd, the company says. The Joinery boarded up the downtown showroom it traditionally used to attract customers and is still only seeing people by appointment, Jackson said.
Business has stabilized with the help of some longtime customers, but Blumenauer, who is the son of Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), says he is unsure when sales will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, especially since the business missed the peak sales season.
And now the historic wildfires are posing a new challenge. One employee was evacuated and another lives in an evacuation zone. The Joinery temporarily lost power at its wood shop when the fires started, he said. The long-term impact on his suppliers is still unclear but could create bottlenecks as the company attempts to attract new customers, Blumenauer said.
Between the pandemic and the wildfires, the pace of any recovery for Oregon’s timber industry is still unclear and, in the meantime, it is trying to adapt.