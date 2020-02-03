NFL
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes rallied the Kansas City Chiefs with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers for Kansas City’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.
With the Chiefs facing second-and-15 in their own territory, Mahomes appeared to find wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a first-down completion, but after a 49ers challenge, the pass was ruled incomplete. On the next play, Mahomes found Hill for a 44-yard catch to the San Francisco 21-yard line.
Still trailing 20-10 with less than seven minutes remaining, Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown pass, and after Harrison Butker hit the extra point, the 49ers’ lead was cut to three.
After forcing a San Francisco three-and-out, the Chiefs’ offense retook the field. Mahomes found Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard completion to give the Chiefs a first-and-goal from the 49ers’ 10-yard line.
On third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Damien Williams caught a pass from Mahomes and barely stretched the ball over the right pylon for a touchdown to put Kansas City ahead with 2:44 remaining.
The 49ers attempted to mount a comeback of their own, but with San Francisco facing fourth-and-10, Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark sacked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for a nine-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
Kansas City would have virtually clinched a victory with a first down on the ensuing drive, but Damien Williams gave the Chiefs more than that with a 38-yard touchdown run up the left sideline. After the extra point, the Chiefs led 31-20 with 1:12 remaining.
An interception by Kansas City cornerback Kendall Fuller with 57 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Chiefs.
