Super Bowl LIV, by the numbers

San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers, who are returning to the NFL’s championship game for the first time since the 2012 season, have already won five Super Bowl titles. With a victory Sunday, San Francisco would tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.
25
Coach Kyle Shanahan is known as an offensive guru, but the 49ers’ defense has allowed just 25 yards per drive this season (including the playoffs), the second-best mark after the New England Patriots.
Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan, hired as San Francisco’s coach in 2017, guided the 49ers from four wins in 2018 to the Super Bowl a season later. San Francisco joins the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals and the 1999 St. Louis Rams as the only franchises to make that leap.
85
Shanahan’s offense produced a league-high 85 plays covering 20 yards or more this season, playoffs included, with 65 coming via the pass and 20 on the ground. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel led the team with 23 big plays.
George Kittle
Kittle’s 2,945 receiving yards are the most by a tight end through the first three years of his career. He brought in 85 of 86 catchable targets this season for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.
3.1
Kittle averaged 3.1 yards per route run in 2019, the highest mark in the league — wide receivers and running backs included.
Raheem Mostert
The unsung running back had 220 rushing yards against Green Bay in the NFC championship game, the second most in postseason history and the most in 49ers franchise history (regular season included). His four rushing touchdowns against the Packers were tied for the second most in a playoff game.
4.5
Mostert is averaging 4.5 yards per carry after contact in the playoffs, and four of his 41 postseason rushing attempts have gone for 15 yards or more.
Nick Bosa
The defensive end, drafted No. 2 overall out of Ohio State in April, was the first 49ers rookie voted into the Pro Bowl since Patrick Willis in 2007.
80
Bosa’s 80 quarterback pressures (sacks, hits and hurries combined) were the most by a rookie pass rusher since Pro Football Focus started tracking the stat in 2006. Bosa had the sixth-most QB pressures among edge defenders this season, according to PFF.
Richard Sherman
Sherman was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl after surrendering just 227 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions when targeted in coverage during the regular season. He has added two interceptions in the playoffs.
36.4
Quarterbacks targeting Sherman have a 36.4 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs combined, according to Pro Football Focus. That rating is lower than a quarterback gets for throwing an incompletion on every pass (39.6).
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have not appeared in the Super Bowl since defeating the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the 1969 season. They will end the third-longest championship game drought in the NFL.
1,127
The Chiefs’ on-field discipline needs some work. They committed 120 penalties for 1,127 yards in 2019; their yardage total was the third highest in the league. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was one of the NFL’s most-penalized players, accounting for 113 penalty yards by himself.
Andy Reid
In 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and seven with the Chiefs, the coach has made 15 trips to the playoffs and has had only three losing seasons. Ten of his assistants have gone on to become head coaches, including five current head coaches (Ron Rivera, Matt Nagy, John Harbaugh, Doug Pederson and Sean McDermott).
.815
Reid often makes the most of having extra time to prepare for an opponent. His teams are 22-5 (an .815 winning percentage) during the regular season and playoffs in games immediately following a week off.
Patrick Mahomes
The 2018 NFL MVP threw for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions during the regular season, making him the second-most-valuable passer of 2019, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating.
125.2
Mahomes excels on deep passes. He completed 36 of 69 passes that traveled 20 or more yards downfield for a league-leading 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions, giving him an NFL-best 125.2 passer rating on these throws. The league average passer rating on deep throws was 85.7.
Tyreek Hill
Between the regular season and playoffs, Hill caught 66 passes for 968 yards and nine touchdowns over 14 games. More than two-thirds of those receptions earned the Chiefs a first down.
3.2
Hill averaged 3.2 yards of separation from his primary defender at the time of the catch, tied for the 10th-biggest cushion among wide receivers during the regular season, according to the NFL’s NextGen Stats. He improved that average to 3.5 yards of separation during the AFC championship game against Tennessee.
Travis Kelce
The tight end earned his fifth straight Pro Bowl nomination after making 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns this season. It was his fourth straight campaign with more than 1,000 yards.
38.9%
Including the playoffs, Kelce’s 24 red-zone targets rank second in the NFL, and 14 of Kansas City’s 36 targets (38.9 percent) in goal-to-go situations have headed his way. No player had a higher share of his team’s goal-line targets.
Chris Jones
The defensive tackle missed three games during the regular season with a groin injury but still recorded nine sacks and eight tackles for loss.
38.9%
Limited by a calf injury, Jones played only 25 of 61 snaps in the AFC championship game, per Pro Football Focus, but he was crucial to Kansas City’s pass rush. According to the NFL’s NextGen Stats, the Chiefs had seven pressures, three of which produced sacks, in 18 passing plays (38.9 percent) when Jones was on the field. Kansas City had one pressure and no sacks in 17 passing plays when he was on the sideline.
