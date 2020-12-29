In a pandemic 2020 when nothing was normal, sports endured - with wins and plenty of loss

Sports in 2020 featured triumphs and tragedies, scandals and historic firsts, all amid a global pandemic that made it fair to question if the games that produced many of those moments should have been played at all.

In January, the world lost Kobe Bryant. Soccer legend Diego Maradona died in late November. In between, sports ground to a halt because of the coronavirus, only to resume with new protocols and modifications. Sports were more than a diversion in 2020. They reflected the social and racial unrest that swept the world, with athletes at the forefront of the fight for justice and equality through all of the year’s ups and downs.