An interactive guide to traveling safely for the holidays

Holiday travel looks different this year. Tell us your plans, and By The Way will give you tips and expert advice to keep you as safe as possible.

The holiday season is historically the busiest travel period in the United States. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, millions of Americans routinely board planes, hop on trains or hit the road to see family.

But what will the season look like in a pandemic year?

While travel numbers are slowly recovering from coronavirus lows — Transportation Security Administration records show that the number of people flying is climbing daily, although the rate is still below half of what it was in 2019 — many Americans remain unsure about their holiday travel plans.

Mark Crossey, the director of sales at travel search engine Skyscanner, says that with many states lifting restrictions and people longing to be reunited with family, searches and bookings for the holiday season are climbing. According to a survey conducted by travel booking app Hopper, 39 percent of Americans surveyed plan to travel during the holidays this year, while 21 percent said they do not plan to travel, though they would in a typical year.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes covid-19, and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. But for those who choose to travel during the holiday season, we have gathered advice from experts on how to do it as safely as possible.

Question 1 of 5 Who are you traveling with? Alone With adults outside of my household With children If you’re traveling alone, you may still have to pass through crowded areas. Stay vigilant about keeping your distance and wearing masks while with others, whether that’s on the road or at a family gathering. If you’re traveling with others outside of your household, there are precautions you can take to do so safely during the pandemic. Special pathogens expert Syra Madad, who was recently featured in the Netflix docuseries “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak,” says the safest way to travel with people from outside your household is to quarantine for 14 days before combining groups. If you’re traveling with children, be aware of the latest CDC guidelines and travel company policies. The CDC recommends masks for children 2 years of age and older. The mask policies of major airlines follow this guidance, and recent incidents of children and their parents being removed from planes have illustrated how strictly they are being enforced. The CDC also encourages regular hand-washing for kids. “Make sure your child washes their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. … If soap and water are not readily available, make sure your child uses a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol,” the website states. Frequently touched surfaces should be disinfected, so pack wipes with at least 70 percent alcohol to wipe down touch points. Don’t forget about any personal objects, such as toys and electronics. And according to Clarissa Simon, a health scientist in the Family and Child Health Innovations Program at the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, having conversations with children about what to expect is important so they’re not surprised or overwhelmed.

Question 3 of 5 Where are you staying? A friend or family member’s house Hotel Airbnb or similar rental Before agreeing to stay at a friend or family member’s home, Alvin Tran, an assistant professor of health at the University of New Haven School of Health Sciences, says to assess whether anyone in the household is at high risk for a severe covid-19 case. If you’re not sure, the CDC has a resource online that explains who may be particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. If someone in the house is elderly, has preexisting conditions or a compromised immune system, “I would probably try to avoid staying in that same household because I would not want to put that individual at risk of becoming infected,” Tran says. In that case, he advises travelers to book a hotel or home-share instead. Hotels have gone to great lengths to adapt to the pandemic. Changes have been made to housekeeping, food safety, and guest check-in and checkout. Before checking in, see if your hotel chain has a phone app that you can download. Not only could the technology speed up your check-in process, some hotel apps feature “digital room keys” that help reduce a guest’s touch points. Once you are in your room, there are additional sanitation steps you can take. Experts recommend cleaning touch points with disinfecting wipes with at least 70 percent alcohol. In addition to obvious objects to clean, such as remote controls, alarm clocks and the landline phone, there are the easily overlooked ones, like cabinet and drawer handles, doorknobs and door locks, light switches, desk surfaces, and information booklets and brochures. Sanitize the surfaces in your bathroom as well, including faucets and handles. Keep toiletries inside of a toiletry bag instead of unpacking them onto a towel on the counter. Airbnb responded to the pandemic by launching an Enhanced Cleaning Initiative for hosts, which includes new cleaning and sanitizing protocols. To earn an “Enhanced Clean” certification, hosts must follow a detailed five-step cleaning process, including providing guests with cleaning supplies. Look for the “Enhanced Clean” highlight on listings when deciding on a rental. There are individual sanitation steps you can take as well. Nasia Safdar, the medical director of infection control at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, recommends wiping down common surfaces with disinfecting wipes. Consider cleaning the other items you have brought with you into the rental, too, such as phones, computers and luggage. The pandemic has also prompted Airbnb to change its cancellation policy. The retooled extenuating circumstances policy accounts for coronavirus issues, and it applies to reservations made after March 14, 2020, through check-ins on or before Jan. 19, 2021. However, the company has more recently said that to be more fair to hosts, “guests with reservations of stays and Airbnb experiences with a check-in or start date on or after January 20, 2021, will no longer be eligible to cancel under the policy for a refund due to personal circumstances.”

Question 4 of 5 What are you bringing? (Select all that apply) Luggage If you’re flying with luggage during the pandemic, health experts recommend carrying on instead of checking a bag. Not only are you able to better control who touches the bag, but you will bypass potentially crowded luggage carousels. Holiday gifts Consider mailing gifts ahead of time. Special pathogens expert Syra Madad says travelers should minimize what they carry so that they can prioritize health precautions: “You’re going to be so focused on wearing your mask, making sure that you’re keeping a distance. If you’re adding more items to bring with you, then it becomes a little bit more complex." If you do choose to travel with gifts, it may be a good idea to sanitize any boxes or bags before presenting them to others. Alvin Tran, an assistant professor of health at the University of New Haven, says that even though research shows the coronavirus spreads more easily from person-to-person transmission than by touching contaminated surfaces, “it’s never a bad idea to wipe any objects down.” Holiday food 'Tis the season of feasting, and travelers may be wondering if they can bring their famous sides or holiday cookies along with them. If you need to travel with food this holiday season, special pathogens expert Syra Madad recommends “packing your food in a way where other people are not touching it and handling it.” Keep food wrapped securely or sealed in an airtight container to prevent any droplet contamination. If possible, opt for cooking or baking at your destination, to minimize the number of people the food may come in contact with.