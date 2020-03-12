Call of Duty: Warzone is the best battle royale since Fortnite

Rec'd
Developed by: Infinity Ward
Available on: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
Warzone is a unique Call of Duty take on battle royale. Specifically, it’s a battle royale game where I don’t have time to be bored.
It’s free to everyone, even those who didn’t buy last year’s Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare players get a nice bonus, though: Everything you do in Warzone counts toward your regular Call of Duty multiplayer and season battlepass progression.
This is great for a few reasons. Anything you do in Warzone feels like a net gain, especially if you already play Modern Warfare. Also, there is no progression cap as long as Modern Warfare keeps introducing new seasons.
Warzone also has two new features that make this experience vastly different than anything you can play in Fortnite or Apex Legends.
Contracts will change your three-person team’s goals from moment to moment. You can either open a bunch of chests for loot, “recon” and hold an area, or try to claim a bounty on another player’s head.
These elements keep the action tight and frenetic.
Another feature to keep you playing: The “Gulag” respawn feature lets defeated players get a chance to re-enter the match by fighting each other in a quick one-on-one match with limited weapons.
Other players on the second floor of the Gulag can witness your fight, including your squadmates who could potentially help you and call out your opponent’s positions during your turn.
This is basically a mini-version of Gunfight. So Warzone’s “penalty” for losing is a chance to play a quick match of one of the best modes from Modern Warfare.
This respawn system keeps Warzone’s battle royale matches long. Fortnite matches can last under a minute if you’re eliminated off the drop. In Warzone, an entire half hour could pass and there’ll still be 50 players on the map.
Warzone is the best take on the battle royale genre since Fortnite. Infinity Ward would be smart to keep its seasons going a la Destiny 2 and Fortnite style. This makes Modern Warfare the best Call of Duty package in years.
