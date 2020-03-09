Video Game Reviews
Plenty of games seem simple and welcoming on the surface, only to reveal great depth upon closer inspection. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is not one of those games.
The game has you founding a rescue team to save Pokémon in trouble, or simply to run errands for them — a kind of Pokémon gig economy job.
You receive assignments and travel through dungeons to complete them. Along the way, you solve a mystery about natural disasters wreaking havoc on Pokémon habitats, and whether you, a human-turned-Pokémon, play a role in the calamity.
Dungeons have the hypnotic, sleepy quality of being driven down a highway in a warm car. An auto-move feature, which ferries your team through the dungeon, makes the game bearable.
It also exposes a fundamental problem: There’s no good reason to explore. Dungeons are dull and repetitive, and the mini map shows where all of the dungeon’s loot is.
A few hours in, the game starts to feel like an exercise in finding the shortest way from point A to point B.
Mystery Dungeon hints at the possibility of depth by giving some Pokémon unique abilities. In one configuration, a Hoppip in my squad allowed my team to heal more quickly when walking in halls — a useful ability when dungeons are just big empty chambers broken up by long hallways.
It complemented the effects of some of my other abilities and items, and suggested a deeper game in which stacks of items and abilities would meaningfully add up, encouraging thoughtful team composition.
Unfortunately, these decisions don’t feel consequential. At a certain point, the plain fact of mass — you pick up new rescue team members while exploring dungeons — overwhelms any opposition, type advantages be damned.
Early in the game, I routed Zapdos with two electric Pokémon and a full squad of misfit F-tier hangers on, despite accidentally confusing one of my strongest teammates mid-fight.
My favorite part of the game was inventory management.
What a bummer.
