Rec'd
Developed by: Twisted Pixel
Available on: Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift
An homage to the the beat-‘em-up games of the late 1980s and early 90s, Path of the Warrior puts players behind the fists of a muscular man or woman on a mission to clean up gangs of riffraff roaming a city.
The game’s controls couldn’t be simpler -- the Oculus Touch controllers double as your hands, which you can use to pummel people or pick up objects from frying pans to chairs to use offensively.
Press a button on either controller, and you can deliver a funny-looking kick that extends out from the rest of your invisible, in-game body.
There is a carnival-like quality to Path of the Warrior, accentuated by side activities that can be engaged in between levels, like skeet bowling.
There is even a booth you can visit where an automaton will dispense tax tips about the benefits of, for example, paying your spouse and offspring a salary to shelter otherwise taxable income.
If you want to add a little color to your shadow boxing or would like to see what a late 20th-century-style arcade game would look like in VR, have at it.
