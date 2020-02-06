Modding the Oscars

In 1993, The Washington Post unwittingly became tied to video game movie history. Emblazoned on the cover of the first video game movie’s poster is a review, attributed to The Washington Post: "IT’S A BLAST!"

That movie was "Super Mario Bros." Laughed out of the box office at the time, the film still enchanted former Post staff writer Hal Hinson, who wrote those infamous words without irony in what would become a rare commodity: a positive review for a film based on a video game.

So in honor of the Oscars this year, The Washington Post is doubling down on our love of no good, very bad (but sometimes fun) video game films. We’ll be bestowing our very own Academy Awards.