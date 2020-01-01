Climate change in the 2010s: Decade of fires, floods and scorching heat waves

Capital Weather Gang
The 2010s were the decade of climate change consequences — when the clear signal of human-driven extreme events fully emerged and affected the lives of millions worldwide. As the decade closes, there is a growing recognition that climate change is having more calamitous impacts on ecosystems and human society than expected, and scientific concern over tipping points that no longer seem as distant.
Mason Trinca/For The Washington Post
These include the melting of Arctic permafrost, which could release billions of tons of carbon dioxide and the potentially abrupt transition of the lush Amazon rainforest into a dry savanna. So far, though, the biggest disruptive impact of climate change in most peoples’ lives has come through extreme events, from heat waves to floods and wildfires.
NASA
An early sign that the 2010s would bring damaging climate extremes came in July 2010, when a record heat wave struck western Russia. Temperatures soared above 100 degrees for the first time on record in Moscow, as wildfires broke out that turned skies a sickening yellowish-orange in the capital city.
Mikhail Metzel/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The heat is estimated to have killed thousands and devastated the country’s wheat crop. A study published in 2011 tied the heat wave in part to global warming, noting that gradually increasing temperatures in western Russia made the extreme heat more likely.
Mikhail Metzel/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The same weather pattern that produced the heat wave, featuring a sluggish and wavy jet stream, had more disastrous consequences downstream. In Pakistan, the jet stream buckled in such a way that it directed the full fury of the Asian Monsoon into that mountainous country. The results were devastating floods that affected 18 million and killed at least 1,800.
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
Drought in East Africa threw the region into a famine crisis in 2011 and 2012. In Somalia alone, famine killed more than a quarter of a million people between 2010 and 2012, according to a study by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. A report by Save the Children and Oxfam later suggested that a lack of international preparedness was to blame for the high death toll.
Another key factor in the drought, according to the U.K. Met Office, was climate change. This poor, highly vulnerable region is facing the prospect of more intense precipitation extremes as the climate warms worldwide: more intense rainfall and disastrous drought.
Among the worst heat waves in the region on record, the 2015 heat wave in India and Pakistan reached temperatures up to 120 degrees and resulted in at least 4,000 deaths. It came amid warnings of more frequent and extreme heat waves in the region.
A number of factors — including urbanization, drained soil moisture, delayed onset of the summer monsoon season, and the increased odds of hotter and longer-lasting heat events — have contributed to the region’s recent heat waves.
In 2019, global amounts of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere briefly reached 415 parts per million for the first time in human history. For the year, it’s likely that carbon dioxide, the most important long-lived greenhouse gas, reached or exceeded a global average of 410 ppm.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
This would be the highest level seen in about 3 million years. The last time carbon dioxide levels were this high, the world was significantly warmer than it is today, and sea levels were 50 to 80 feet higher.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
The 2010s will go down as the warmest decade in recorded history, with 2016 ranking as the hottest. Remarkably, the past six years have been the warmest six on record, with 2019 very likely ranking as the second-warmest year. Nineteen of the 20 warmest years on record have now occurred since 2000.
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
It was a bleak decade for coral reefs around the world. The longest-ever global coral bleaching event occurred between 2015 and 2017, with 3 in 4 tropical reefs affected by heat stress. Among them was the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, which suffered consecutive mass bleaching events and a dramatic uptick in coral mortality.
Kyodo News/Kyodo News Stills via Getty Imag
Countries came together in 2015 to craft a new climate agreement that for the first time secured emissions reduction commitments from industrialized and developing nations alike. The United States, under President Barack Obama, and China played major roles in shaping the agreement, while leaders from small island countries, such as the Marshall Islands, emerged as the moral voice for those hardest-hit by global warming.
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Under the pact, countries pledged to hold global warming to “well below” 3.6 degrees (2 Celsius) of warming, and to aspire to keep it to 2.7 degrees (1.5 Celsius) compared to preindustrial levels.
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
As 2019 came to a close, new warnings arrived about tipping points that could significantly accelerate climate change. One of these involves melting permafrost, a band of frozen soil that circles the top of the world. As it thaws, these soils are releasing long-buried stores of planet warming gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
One study found that the Arctic may already be a net source of greenhouse gases, on the scale of a major industrialized nation such as Japan. In addition, scientists sounded alarms about the possibility of an abrupt transition of the Amazon rainforest into a fragmented, drier savanna. If it occurs, this would also release greenhouse gases that had been locked away.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
Torrents of rain caused floods in South Asia in 2017 that killed more than 1,000 and affected over 40 million, according to United Nations estimates. Among the most affected countries were Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Pakistan.
AFP Contributor/AFP via Getty Images
Even though floods during the monsoon season are not uncommon in this part of the world, climate change can exacerbate them. As the globe warms, the atmosphere is able to carry more water vapor, and warmer ocean temperatures also help fuel more intense storm systems. Both of these factors lead to more extreme precipitation events.
AFP Contributor/AFP via Getty Images
A spate of devastating fires struck California in recent years. The most destructive and deadly of these blazes was the Camp Fire, which in a matter of hours on Nov. 8, 2018, destroyed the community of Paradise, killing 86.
Mason Trinca/For The Washington Post
Research has linked climate change to an increased frequency of large fires in the American West as well as changes in fire behavior.
Noah Berger/AP
Intrusions of abnormally warm air swept over the North Pole in several recent winters, causing the temperature to rise above freezing — some 50 degrees above normal. Such exceptional warm events were previously rare, happening only four times between 1980 and 2010, but occurred in four of five winters from 2014 to 2018.
David Goldman/AP
Climate scientists have linked these warm episodes to a reduction in Arctic sea ice. Thinner and spottier ice is easily pushed around by storms, exposing open ocean water, which releases heat into the atmosphere. Arctic sea ice has been shrinking at all times of the year. It set a record for its lowest winter maximum extent in 2017 and established a record low summer extent in 2012.
David Goldman/AP
The Northern Hemisphere endured exceptionally hot summers the past two years, which brought some of the most extreme high temperatures ever observed. In 2019, record highs were shattered in several European countries during July, including Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Paris set an record temperature of 108.7 degrees, crushing the previous record of 104.7 degrees set in June 1947.
While 2019 turned out to be the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer of 2018 was also brutally hot. According to a study on the 2018 heat events, we’ve entered “a new climate regime,” featuring “extraordinary” heat waves on a scale and ferocity not seen before.
Exceptional summer warmth in Greenland led to the top two melt events over the ice sheet in recorded history. On July 31, 2019, melting occurred over 60 percent of the ice sheet, the greatest area since July 2012, when an extraordinary 97 percent of the ice sheet experienced melting. The 2019 melt event, however, produced the greatest volume loss from the ice sheet, at 12.5 billion tons.
Steffen Olsen/Centre For Ocean And Ice At The
The Greenland ice sheet is already the biggest contributor to modern sea level rise. A study published this year found Greenland’s glaciers increased their melt sixfold since the period of 1980 to 1990, to 286 billion tons between 2010 and 2018.
Steffen Olsen/Centre For Ocean And Ice At The
This was the decade that hurricanes intensified more rapidly than we’ve seen before, dumped heavier rainfall and reached unprecedented levels of ferocity. This year, Hurricane Dorian, a 185-mph monster, pummeled the northwestern Bahamas as the strongest storm on record to hit there.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
In 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan set intensity records and destroyed the city of Tacloban in the Philippines with sustained winds of 195 mph. In the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Patricia set a record for the strongest storm on record in the Western Hemisphere, with sustained winds of 215 mph.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
The hurricane seasons of 2017 and 2018 were rough on the United States. Hurricane Michael struck Florida in 2018 as a Category 5 storm, flattening a major air force base along with coastal towns. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, cutting power across the island and contributing to thousands of excess deaths. And Hurricane Harvey turned highways into raging rapids in Houston, setting an all-time U.S. rainfall record.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Severe wildfires have expanded their reach in recent years, including throughout the Amazon rainforest and the carbon-rich boreal forests of Siberia and Alaska. As 2019 closed out, bush fires raged amid record heat and drought in parts of Australia — whose Prime Minister Scott Morrison came to the defense of the country’s coal industry, cautioning against “reckless” climate action.
David Gray/Getty Images
In Brazil, the pro-development policies of President Jair Bolsonaro have been blamed for a sharp uptick in Amazon fires during the past year. Scientists fear the blazes could permanently transform the fragile rainforest.
As scientific warnings have grown more urgent and damaging climate impacts have become more obvious, a new generation is demanding climate action. Youth activists have staged school strikes and protests, and pressured lawmakers and the courts to act. Swedish student Greta Thunberg has given voice to the anger felt by many who are inheriting a hotter, more inhospitable planet.
Paul White/AP
The scientific warnings and activists in the streets were not enough to compel leaders to act at the annual U.N. climate negotiations, held in Madrid in December. The talks laid bare bitter divisions between rich and poor nations on how to grapple with global warming and its damaging effects. President Trump is set to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement in 2020.
As the decade closes, scientists are increasingly tying extreme weather events to long-term climate change. It’s clear that humans have altered the background conditions in which all weather takes place, tilting the odds in favor of more severe, damaging and deadly weather.
With greenhouse gas emissions continuing to climb, the weather of the 2020s will be even more extreme.