In Baghdad, many fear what will come next

The killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis sparked a firestorm in Iraq, where the two had many supporters. Their posters adorn Baghdad’s city squares now. The U.S. drone strike — on Iraqi soil, and without consultation — has enraged many of the country’s Shiite political elites and piled pressure on the prime minister to expel U.S. troops. As mourners turned out in the tens of thousands earlier this month, they chanted at the coffins of their two fallen heroes: “You never let us down.”