In Baghdad, many fear what will come next

World
Emilienne Malfatto for The Washington Post
BAGHDAD — Three weeks of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran have left Iraq in the conflict’s crosshairs. An Iran-backed militia attack on Dec. 28 caused the death of a U.S. military contractor here, sparking a dangerous round of brinkmanship between Washington and Tehran. President Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s most powerful military commander as he left Baghdad airport; Iran hit back with ballistic missiles that came perilously close to killing U.S. soldiers. But as the violence ebbs, Iraq is still on edge. Wary and weary, many fear what might follow.
The killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis sparked a firestorm in Iraq, where the two had many supporters. Their posters adorn Baghdad’s city squares now. The U.S. drone strike — on Iraqi soil, and without consultation — has enraged many of the country’s Shiite political elites and piled pressure on the prime minister to expel U.S. troops. As mourners turned out in the tens of thousands earlier this month, they chanted at the coffins of their two fallen heroes: “You never let us down.”
But four months into their popular uprising, Iraq’s anti-government protesters have burned photographs of Soleimani and Muhandis, and they insist that they need a homeland free from Iranian or U.S. influence.
Mostly Shiite, and overwhelmingly young, the crowds are of a generation raised in the shadow of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, and they are calling for an end to corruption, and for a chance to live their lives with dignity. Iraq’s security forces have responded with overwhelming force, killing more than 500 people and wounding thousands more, as they fire bullets and gas canisters into the crowds.
Baghdad is uneasy, and many fear for the future. But life also goes on. Cafes and restaurants fill up in the evening. At the fairground last week, parents packed sons and daughters onto carousels and watched as children giggled with delight. On the road outside, a couple posed for their wedding photographs, holding hands and smiling quietly as a Ferris wheel continued turning in the background.
