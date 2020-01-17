Known as miraa in Kenya and Somalia and qat, or khat, in Arabic, its users say munching it for a few hours makes them alert and talkative, much like coffee would. But the potency of the leaf starts to wane as soon as its picked off the tree, presenting a major challenge to suppliers in this more than $400-million-a-year industry: how to get it from the hills of central Kenya — the miraa heartland — to Nairobi, Mogadishu and other hubs of its biggest fans — the Somali community — without delay.