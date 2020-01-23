An apparent new strain of the coronavirus, which can bring symptoms similar to pneumonia, with fever and respiratory problems, has claimed at least 17 lives in China and stricken hundreds of people. Checkpoints for screenings were being set up around China and far beyond, including at five airports in the United States. Stores in China have sold out face masks as quickly as they stock them. A travel ban was imposed in Wuhan — the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected — and surrounding areas. The order covers about 25 million people. That’s bigger than the population of Florida.