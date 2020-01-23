World

See how the coronavirus is upending daily life in China

By Olivier Laurent and Brian Murphy | Jan. 23, 2020

An apparent new strain of the coronavirus, which can bring symptoms similar to pneumonia, with fever and respiratory problems, has claimed at least 17 lives in China and stricken hundreds of people. Checkpoints for screenings were being set up around China and far beyond, including at five airports in the United States. Stores in China have sold out face masks as quickly as they stock them. A travel ban was imposed in Wuhan — the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected — and surrounding areas. The order covers about 25 million people. That’s bigger than the population of Florida.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Here are photos of how the health crisis is unfolding.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Jan. 23: China’s largest cities on alert

A security officer is using alcohol to disinfect a neighborhood in Wuhan.

People wear masks to buy vegetables in a market in Wuhan.

People wear masks in a supermarket in Wuhan.

Commuters wearing face masks ride an elevator in an MTR subway station in Hong Kong.

Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images

Security personnel wearing protective masks walk in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

A train passenger in Beijing is checked for a fever.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Jan. 22: Life transformed

A man wears a mask on the subway in Wuhan.

Workers pack face masks at a factory in Handan, China.

AFP/Getty Images

A woman wearing a protective mask waits outside Beijing's railway station.

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 21: First case in the U.S.

Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Satish Pillai, a medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, talks about a confirmed case of coronavirus in Snohomish County, Wash.

Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

A staff member screens arriving passengers with thermal scanners at Hankou railway station in Wuhan.

AFP/Getty Images

People wearing protective masks arrive at Beijing's railway station ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

A man wearing a protective mask takes pictures on the promenade of the Bund in Shanghai.

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 11 to 17: The origins of a crisis

Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team members conduct searches on the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan on Jan. 11.

Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Medical staff transfer patients to a hospital in Wuhan on Jan. 17.