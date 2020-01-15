On the main highway in the town of Talisay, Bantiling, 21, cradled her cat Lala. Two more cats, Tony and Pikachu, meow and stick their noses out from the bag slung on her back. She has three bundles of clothes, her neighbor’s two dogs — Queenie and Bimpo — and a box of three puppies. Bantiling’s family evacuated on Sunday, but she said she couldn’t sleep knowing their pets were left behind. She is waiting for volunteers to pass by, hoping they can pick up her pets for her to eventually retrieve once the eruption dies down.