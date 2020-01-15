World
Tens of thousands fled towns in the Philippines when the Taal volcano erupted Sunday, blanketing the region in ash and raising worries that a more dangerous eruption could come. But while residents have emptied out towns, many pets and farm animals have been left behind. Evacuation centers are supposed to have spaces for animals, but many people could not ferry their livestock and pets without assistance. Operations to rescue abandoned animals have been organized by animal rights organizations and by citizens through social media.
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post
On the main highway in the town of Talisay, Bantiling, 21, cradled her cat Lala. Two more cats, Tony and Pikachu, meow and stick their noses out from the bag slung on her back. She has three bundles of clothes, her neighbor’s two dogs — Queenie and Bimpo — and a box of three puppies. Bantiling’s family evacuated on Sunday, but she said she couldn’t sleep knowing their pets were left behind. She is waiting for volunteers to pass by, hoping they can pick up her pets for her to eventually retrieve once the eruption dies down.
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post
Outside the abandoned town hall of Talisay, numerous dogs — from mongrels to a Siberian husky — are leashed to fences and kept in cages before being transported to safer spots. John Rex Villanueva, a volunteer veterinarian, said common problems among some animals were dehydration and skin disease, exacerbated by volcanic ash. Sophia Labayen, 34, offered her vehicle to help people transport their animals. “There’s no centralized [authority], but people have been chipping in,” she said.
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post
The volcano continues to spew ash and could erupt explosively at any moment.
Martin San Diego/For The Washington Post