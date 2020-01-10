Australia’s ruinous fire season can be seen from space. NASA’s satellites have spotted more than a million infrared heat signatures — telltale signs of fires — across the country since the beginning of September.
The fires have largely been concentrated in the southeastern state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, where authorities last week declared a state of emergency for the third month in a row. At least 25 people have died, and the persistent burning has devastated forests, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed millions of animals — more than a billion, by one estimate.
NASA’s satellites, which identify active hotspots by measuring their infrared emissions, have spotted far more fires this season than any since 2013.
2019–20
1 million fires detected
from Sept. 1 to Jan. 8
This year’s fire
season has been
especially
active since
December.
‘18–19
750K
‘17–18
‘14–15
‘15–16
500K
‘13–14
‘16–17
250K
0
Jan.
Sept.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
The fires have not just been more abundant than previous years. They have also affected the heart of the forest ecosystems in the country’s southeastern coast, where iconic wildlife reside. These forests help support water supplies for the most populated regions of the country, such as Sydney and Melbourne.
Though experts say human-caused climate change is making the fires last longer, grow larger and exhibit extreme fire behavior, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resisted calls to take stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In recent years, wildfires have torn across California and the Amazon, killing hundreds of people and torching millions of acres. Yet this season’s fires have covered an even larger area, about the size of West Virginia.
Australia
Sept. 1, 2019 to
Jan. 8, 2020
14.5 million
acres burned
Amazon
rainforest
2019
11.0 million
California
2018
2.0 million
California
2017
1.4 million
California
2019
0.3 million
The fire is causing distress beyond Australia’s borders, too. Smoke from the fires has blown eastward across the Tasman Sea, enveloping New Zealand and stretching across the Pacific Ocean to South America.
Invisible chemical compounds are traveling through the air across the Southern Hemisphere. An air pollution satellite run by the European Space Agency has detected increasing levels of carbon monoxide, which can poison people who inhale too much of it.
Brisbane
AUSTRALIA
Sydney
Auckland
Canberra
NEW ZEALAND
Melbourne
Wellington
Christchurch
500 MILES
1,000 KM
John Muyskens and Aaron Steckelberg contributed graphics, and Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.
About this story
Data from NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite was downloaded from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System. Dots representing the individual fires were grouped in two-mile blocks to reduce the file size in order to display them in your browser.