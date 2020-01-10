The fires have not just been more abundant than previous years. They have also affected the heart of the forest ecosystems in the country’s southeastern coast, where iconic wildlife reside. These forests help support water supplies for the most populated regions of the country, such as Sydney and Melbourne.

Though experts say human-caused climate change is making the fires last longer, grow larger and exhibit extreme fire behavior, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resisted calls to take stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.