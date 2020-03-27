We adapt. We carry on.

Perhaps this may end up as one of the most profound lessons of the pandemic: how the world, with astonishing speed, found new ways and new priorities as everything changed. The cadence of life is suddenly different. Slower at times. Then suddenly frantic with a crush to fill a shopping cart. Or panicked with the realization that someone you love may be ill with the novel coronavirus.

Yet the forward momentum of life is always there, demanding attention. Across cultures, languages and situations in life, it beats with the same urgency: how to make it through this crisis and emerge on the other side.

In seven places around the world — New Orleans; Paris; Kyiv, Ukraine; Vancouver, B.C.; Yuba City, Calif., Columbus, Ohio; and Dazhou, China — The Washington Post explored that question. Photojournalists chronicled one person during one day in a pandemic with many days and many uncertainties ahead.

Some have found ways to keep going on jobs that help feed a city or keep it clean. Others reinvented their work lives online. Everywhere, though, is the gnawing worry of losing paychecks and income — a reality reinforced Thursday with the Labor Department reporting a record 3.3 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week.

“We are at war with a virus that threatens to tear us apart — if we let it,” the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a special Group of 20 gathering on Thursday.

“Fight, unite, ignite,” he said.