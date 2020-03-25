The country’s first known case was a 35-year-old Chinese woman who arrived at Incheon Airport from Wuhan. She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Jan 20.

Within a week, there were three more known cases, all travelers from Wuhan and all in their 50s. Two were detected and isolated at airports, so it is very unlikely they passed the disease to anyone else.

Three additional people were confirmed to have the virus. Two were from Wuhan, and one was a man who had eaten a meal at a restaurant with Patient 3. He would become Patient 6, the first known case of local transmission () in South Korea.

The next day, Patient 6’s wife and son were confirmed positive, as well. Eleven days after the first case was diagnosed, there were just 10 other known cases. Local transmission had occurred only among family members or within close social circles .

The first case of transmission between strangers was documented when an airline passenger tested positive after sitting near an infected person on a flight.

Nearly all local transmission was still among families and friends.

Patient 31, a 61-year-old woman, became the first congregant at Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu to test positive. It was unclear where she contracted the virus.

Within two days after Patient 31 tested positive, 15 more people connected to the Shincheonji church were confirmed to have the virus, as well. A month later, thousands of people with connections to the church would test positive for the virus.

While the virus ravaged the church, more than 100 new cases had been confirmed in surrounding Daegu, as well. The disease appeared in hospitals, housing for the elderly and other churches. Most of these additional clusters were near the Shincheonji church .