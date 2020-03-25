How a South Korean church helped fuel the spread of the coronavirus
[Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked within the newsletter are free to access.]
After the country’s biggest cluster of infections emerged among the Daegu congregation, the South Korean government ordered testing on more than 200,000 members of the Shincheonji church across the country. Thousands tested positive for the virus, including some who showed no symptoms.
Officials mandated rigorous inspections at gathering places deemed to be high risk, such as hospitals, gyms, karaoke bars, nursing homes, call centers and computer cafes.
The government reacted quickly with other policies, as well, hoping to isolate the virus from the uninfected population. Officials closed schools and public places, shut down sporting events and banned large gatherings.
The tactics appear to have worked. The rate of new known infections in South Korea has markedly slowed from a peak of 909 new cases on Feb. 29 to 100 or fewer new cases on most days since mid-March.
But the country is remaining vigilant and has continued thorough testing to track the spread of the virus.
[Mapping the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and worldwide]
About this story
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC); additional information compiled from major Korean newspapers