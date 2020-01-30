As those at the anti-government protest camp wake up on Sunday, the mood is lighter, though the resolve of many has hardened. Sabah is still in his tent, broadcasting the events. In a warren of tents on the edge of Tahrir Square, activists say that the stakes were higher than ever. “I came here saying that I’d be willing to die for my country, and that’s truer than ever now,” says Yasser, a young medical student. “We’ve seen what they do to people who ask for change now. There’s no going back.”