Tracking Biden’s environmental actions

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

As Biden unwinds dozens of Trump’s energy and environmental policies, he’s forging his own.

President Biden pledged early on to use every corner of the federal government to combat climate change with “a greater sense of urgency.” This summer, as much of the country sweltered under intense heat and faced severe wildfires and drought, he and his party managed to usher through an unprecedented level of climate funding while his administration pressed ahead with other policies aimed at curbing planet-warming pollution.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed Tuesday, provides roughly $385 billion to address climate change and speed the nation’s shift toward clean energy, according to the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. This includes $260 billion in clean energy tax credits, $80 billion for rebates for electric vehicles, home energy efficiency upgrades and $1.5 billion in rewards for cutting methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

“This bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever,” the president said just before signing the bill at the White House. “Ever.”

While the measure will help Biden fulfill his pledge to halve the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, it will take further executive action to realize that goal. The administration is working to lock in additional carbon cuts by approving offshore wind projects and pursuing rules to make everything from cars to home appliances more efficient.

Latest actions Dec. 30, 2022 overturned Scaling back federal protections for waterways Biden officials finalized a rule restoring the pre-2015 definition for what streams, wetlands and other waterways are federally protected, to replace a narrower Trump-era rule. Read more » Dec. 28, 2022 proposed Energy-efficiency standards for electrical transformers Proposed new energy-efficiency standards for several categories of distribution transformers would go into effect in 2027. The goal is to lower carbon emssions and utility bills, and increase power grid resilience. Read more » Show more

The story of Biden’s time in office so far is one not just of doing, but also of undoing.

“We’ve had to do a lot of getting back to square one, which is frustrating,” Gina McCarthy, the president’s national climate adviser, said about the significant time and effort required to restore regulations that were weakened or eliminated under President Donald Trump. “We’ve had to roll back the rollbacks.”

Biden has now targeted or overturned about three-quarters of the Trump administration’s deregulatory actions, according to a Washington Post analysis, from nixing the controversial Keystone XL pipeline to imposing new curbs on emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. He has mobilized even far-flung agencies to focus on the issue, mandating that the federal government find ways to erase its carbon footprint by 2050.

Still, he has yet to deliver on some key pledges, such as halting all new oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters and ensuring that every federal infrastructure investment account for climate change.

Biden faces pressure from environmental allies to act faster to cut the country’s emissions, create green-energy jobs and lessen the burden of pollution on poor and minority communities. And the midterm elections this fall threaten to hand more power to Republicans, who have opposed the ways in which Biden has pushed to phase out fossil fuels.

“Misguided,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (Ark.), the ranking Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, said of the administration’s energy policies to date.

He and other Republicans have criticized Biden’s attempts to scale back domestic oil and gas production, prevent more expansive minerals mining, halt pipelines and promote wind and solar above other forms of energy — an approach he argues makes the United States more dependent on other nations, threatens existing jobs and does little to tackle overall global emissions.

“It’s been punitive and illogical,” Westerman said in an interview.

But McCarthy said the administration has no plans to let up on its efforts to slow climate change, as extreme disasters mount and the world continues to warm.

“There’s lots more to do,” she said, adding about 2022, “I do think when all is said and done, people will look at this year as a game changer.”

[Track the latest developments in climate policy and politics with The Climate 202 newsletter]

Biden pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030, April 22 See another recent action President Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)