Tracking Biden’s environmental actions

The new president is unwinding Trump’s legacy while forging his own

In just over three months, President Biden has begun to transform the nation’s energy and environmental landscape, according to a Washington Post analysis, by overturning 29 of former president Donald Trump’s policies and finalizing 21 of his own. From pausing new oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters to rejoining the Paris climate agreement, Biden has elevated the issue of climate change across the U.S. government and signaled a shift away from fossil fuels. On Thursday, he pledged the United States would cut its greenhouse gas emissions between 50 and 52 percent by the end of the decade compared with 2005 levels, a commitment that will trigger major changes in the ways Americans live, work and travel.

“I talked to the experts, and I see the potential for a more prosperous and equitable future. The signs are unmistakable. The science is undeniable,” Biden declared at the virtual climate summit he convened on Earth Day. “The United States isn’t waiting. We are resolving to take action.”

President Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Still, much of Biden’s environmental agenda remains unfinished, and could face political head winds. Many congressional Republicans have expressed skepticism about the president’s infrastructure plan, which includes generous funding for electric vehicles, renewable projects and energy efficiency, as well as a new national clean electricity standard. The administration has yet to clearly define Biden’s pledge to protect 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters, a commitment that could come into conflict with his push to expand solar and wind power.

And dozens of other policies are either under scrutiny or remain a work in progress. The administration has targeted more than 70 Trump-era regulatory rollbacks, according to The Post analysis, and has proposed eight new environmental initiatives that have yet to be finalized.

The oil and gas industry, for its part, has pledged to work with the new administration on some fronts while resisting several of its most liberal actions so far.

Anne Bradbury, chief executive of the American Exploration & Production Council, said in an interview that her members anticipated several of the steps Biden has taken, including denying a cross-border permit to the Keystone XL pipeline and a sweeping review of the federal oil and gas program.

“None of this took us by surprise,” Bradbury said. “It seems they’ve had a range of options, and in most cases, they’ve taken the most extreme option. So that’s been a concern.”

Some left-leaning environmental groups, for their part, argue that administration officials aren’t doing enough to settle the raft of lawsuits challenging Trump-era rules. Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the Justice Department has asked the court in several cases to send rules back to agencies for review rather than vacate them outright.

Unless the administration changes its legal strategy, Hartl said, “we will be fighting for years to try to undo some of these Trump rules, with a lot of them undermining exactly what Biden is trying to do.”

Biden’s deputies continue to overhaul federal environmental policies. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland took action April 16 to unwind several of her predecessor’s orders aimed at promoting fossil fuel development, while elevating climate change priorities in the department.

She signed two executive orders, one of which established a climate task force that instructs Interior officials to prioritize environmental justice concerns, tribal rights and scientific transparency in decisions through the National Environmental Policy Act. The 50-year-old law requires federal officials to analyze the potential environmental impacts of major projects, such as pipelines and mining.

“At the Department of the Interior, I believe we have a unique opportunity to make our communities more resilient to climate change and to help lead the transition to a clean energy economy,” Haaland said in a statement. “These steps will align the Interior Department with the President’s priorities and better position the team to be a part of the climate solution.”

These moves are the start of what promises to be a much longer — and more arduous — effort to unwind the Trump administration’s sweeping environmental and energy policies, which were marked by aggressive deregulation, prioritizing the fossil-fuel industry and sidelining efforts to combat climate change or protect imperiled animals.

Trump worked to scale back or abolish more than 200 environmental protections in just a single term, according to a Post analysis, completing more than 170 of them. Biden can overturn some of them with a stroke of a pen. Others will take years to undo, and some may never be reversed. Four Obama-era regulations were nullified under the Congressional Review Act, which prevents the introduction of a new rule that is “substantially the same” as what had been replaced, making Trump’s actions particularly hard to reverse.

The majority of Trump’s rollbacks affect air pollution and greenhouse-gas emissions linked to climate change, although 30 affect wildlife and 28 relate to infrastructure and planning. Although Biden is unlikely to target every one of his predecessor’s environmental actions, dozens of them are already in his sights.