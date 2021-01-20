Perspective

Great Works, In Focus
An insider’s guide to Paris

The scale and scope of the painting make you feel like you’re dodging pedestrians and raindrops

Gustave Caillebotte (b. 1848). Paris Street, Rainy Day, 1877. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Gustave Caillebotte (b. 1848). Paris Street, Rainy Day, 1877. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago. (Charles H. and Mary F. S. Worcester Collection; Art Institute of Chicago)
Sebastian Smee

The silence at first is uncanny. But as you stand in front of this magnificent 1877 canvas by Gustave Caillebotte, you begin to hear the click of footfall on cobblestones and feel the spit of light rain. “Paris Street, Rainy Day,” which Caillebotte plotted for months, hangs at the Art Institute of Chicago, where it blasts away the company.

About 9 feet wide and 7 feet high, it shows a complicated street intersection, or carrefour, in Paris. Baron Haussmann’s long boulevards, built in the 1860s, fan out imperially behind a bourgeois couple who share an umbrella.

Cropped just below the knee, they are painted almost life size. So they feel uncomfortably close and — as can happen on busy sidewalks — disconcertingly oblivious to our presence. Those receding boulevards appear impossibly distant, as if seen through the wrong end of a telescope.

Caillebotte compressed different sensations of time and movement into the same picture. A stroll to the farthest visible point could chew up half an hour. But this current predicament — a potential pedestrian collision — will play out in seconds. Do we veer left or right? Our instinctive hesitation is complicated by the man coming into the frame from the right. The space is simply too tight. And all these umbrellas aren’t helping!

In 1877, Caillebotte was a wealthy man, still in his 20s. He walked most days between his family home on the Rue de Lisbonne, where he had his own studio, and the boulevard cafes frequented by his artist and writer friends to the east. This meant crossing the railway tracks at the Gare Saint-Lazare, moving from a cleaner, more affluent, newer part of the city to a tighter, older, more working-class neighborhood. Caillebotte was fascinated by the transition, and by the way city could be read as a kind of palimpsest, one historical layer on top of another. (It’s intriguing that the streetlamp dividing the picture was, according to art historian Kirk Varnedoe, an old-fashioned model, no longer in use in 1877.)

Over the previous few years, Caillebotte had watched Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas invent a new visual language for depicting urban life. (Degas’s dynamic street composition, “Place de la Concorde,” from two years earlier, likely influenced “Paris Street, Rainy Day.”)

Gloria Groom, the chair of European painting at the Art Institute of Chicago, and Michael Marrinan, an art history professor at Stanford University, are among the many experts who have noted that “Paris Street, Rainy Day” feels like a still from a movie. It’s a fascinating observation. I think of those brilliantly choreographed tracking shots in Martin Scorcese’s “Goodfellas,” which deftly acquaint the viewer with different characters as they pass in and out of the picture frame, seemingly by chance.

Cinema hadn’t quite arrived in 1877, nor had “street photography,” in the sense it later acquired. Photographers such as Charles Marville had been photographing Paris’s streets for years; but slow exposure times made it almost impossible to register the bustle and movement of city streets.

Still, photography posed an obvious challenge to 19th century painters. Caillebotte felt an unusually intimate rivalry with the medium, linked, perhaps, with sibling rivalry: his younger brother, Martial, was an amateur photographer. His paintings borrowed aspects of photographic vision (arbitrary cropping, dissonant overlap) and even photographic sensibility (cool, affectless, mechanical). But he wanted to demonstrate its deficits, too — to show what painting could do that the camera could not.

The most obvious of 19th century photography’s deficits was its absence of color. Caillebotte’s palette of gray, blue and green here is subtle, but it combines with the watery reflections on the cobblestones to give the picture its astonishing vividness. Scale was another deficit: there was no way to make photographs this big.

Yet there were things about photography Caillebotte felt he could make use of. The wide-angle lens, in particular — it was patented in 1860 — allowed photographers a larger field of vision, which was handy for capturing architecture in tight urban spaces. But wide-angle lenses also created distortions: foreground objects loomed large and distances were exaggerated.

These photographic tensions between what was technically faithful yet experientially false fascinated Caillebotte — perhaps (who knows?) because they spoke to something about his own relationship to the city. In any case, 19th-century Paris produced few pictures quite as remarkable as this, his unmatched masterpiece.

Great Works, In Focus

A series featuring art critic Sebastian Smee’s favorite works in permanent collections around the United States. “They are things that move me. Part of the fun is trying to figure out why.”

Sebastian Smee is a Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic at The Washington Post and the author of “The Art of Rivalry: Four Friendships, Betrayals and Breakthroughs in Modern Art." He has worked at the Boston Globe, and in London and Sydney for the Daily Telegraph (U.K.), the Guardian, the Spectator, and the Sydney Morning Herald.
