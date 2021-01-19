Stop doom-scrolling and…

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

… watch the new Pixar movie 1 “Soul”.

Or binge Shonda Rhimes’s show 2 “Bridgerton.” Er, on second thought, you should probably read a 3 book. Check one out 4 digitally. Assemble a (virtual) 5 book club.

Can’t focus? Take a 6 walk. Listen to 7 this podcast about other people walking. Go on a 8 hike. Better yet, get into running and 9 train for a 5K. All right, just look out a 10 window. Tour 11 the Sistine Chapel. Or 12 Yellowstone National Park. Get dropped somewhere in the world and then 13 find your way back. Then strategize your first 14 post-pandemic trip. Donate your 15 time to a cause. Check in with your 16 dog or your 17 baby deer?

See what that whole 18 regrowing scallions thing was all about. Practice your 19 smile, and your 20 posture. 21 Meditate. Study 22 psychological first aid. Get a great 23 massage. Or … 24 get hotter? Practice your downward dog with 25 Adriene. 26 Take a bath. 27 Light a candle. 28 Light a fire. 29 Light it all on fire. 30 Talk to your plant. 31 Or a friend on the phone. 32 Play chess or Quiplash with them online.

33 Or avoid screens and write them a letter instead. 34 Start a sketchbook. 35 Turn on Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 Op. 68 . 36 Sew a face mask. Learn 37 embroidery. Learn 38 calligraphy. Learn 39 German! Do some laundry the 40 right way. Flip your 41 mattress. Sell your old 42 DVDs. Clean your 43 makeup brushes. Check in on those 44 scallions.

Get the blood flowing and do 45 30 jumping jacks. Lift some 46 barbells. Try a 47 HIIT workout. Make a 48 banana strawberry smoothie. Stock your 49 pantry.

Season that 50 cast-iron that has, uh, seen better days. Organize your 51 nightstand drawer. Organize your 52 closet. Organize 53 literally anything. Debate dipping into a new field, like becoming a 54 fake businessman. Consider one of these 55 highly specific hobbies.

Treat yourself with a 56 cocktail made with things you already have. Or, if it’s legal, bake some 57 Gooey Pot Brownies.