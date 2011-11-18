Readers write to Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration

3 of __ link

Mr. Biden, I am writing this letter on January 6 as a mob attempts a violent coup in Congress. There is something I have felt you absolutely must do as president for months now, but today, it is abundantly clear to me what the stakes truly are.

You must prosecute Trump and his enablers to the fullest extent of the law.

You seem to be of two minds on this. On the one hand, you have said that you will not direct the Attorney General on how to conduct the Department of Justice. Given how fractured our nation is, I have taken this to mean that you are open to the possibility of investigating and prosecuting the corruption of the last four years. But on the other hand, you have repeatedly spoken of your desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans.

Frankly, Mr. Biden, what do you expect to happen if you do so?

My Senators, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, both voted against removing Trump from office when we had smoking-gun proof that he tried to extort the Ukraine into helping him undermine the 2020 election. My Congressional Representative, Jeff Fortenberry, voted against impeachment and then for an encore signed an amicus brief in support of the God-awful Supreme Court filing openly asking the SCOTUS to overturn the election results. This is to say nothing of the likes of Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who are right this very minute openly refusing to certify the election results.

The Republican party is trying to steal the election from you. It is trying to steal the election from me. It is trying to steal it from all Americans, even those who voted for Trump, even if many of them have not realized it yet.

The only way to restore Democracy at this point is to ensure that those who attempted to undermine the election can never try to do so again. I do not believe the entire Republican party needs to be prosecuted, but neither do I believe for a moment that the corruption we saw in the last four years is limited only to Trump.

Please restore the rule of law.

— Kevin North, 29, Lincoln, Neb