Readers write to Kamala Harris ahead of the inauguration

(Tom Walsh for The Washington Post)

Acknowledge what the electorate is telling you. Four years ago, voters sent a message by electing a disruptive outsider, in effect telling D.C. that people are sick of business-as-usual. An extremist was elected in the hopes of changing the status quo. That didn’t work out to the satisfaction of the majority and change was chosen again. This time the message was mixed. The electorate said: “Remove him, but neither do we endorse a blue wave. We don’t want an extremist right, but neither do we want an extremist left.” You need to confirm that you’ve heard this, because otherwise you risk alienating half the nation, again.

Let our two major parties learn not to pander to the outlandish fringe voices because those are the very ones that sow the seeds of division. History is littered with failed dictators and their cronies who would divide the masses by pitting one side against the other. Waving a flag in one hand, a testament in the other, only to be amplified by a histrionic media disseminating more falsehood than fact. Let us reject extremist views and return to sanity.

Let’s heed the call for an American reunion and recognize that the best path forward is the one in the middle, where we find concession and conciliation through good faith negotiation. Together, we need to reembrace a common purpose and employ common sense, taking responsibility when we decide what is truth and what is fiction.

Coming together in times of crisis has always been the hallmark of American strength. Right now, our adversaries are at the gate while we face global crises on multiple fronts. We have the threats of current and future pandemics before us. Polluting the world has consequences and we’re seeing the very real ramifications of that happening all around us. Understand that this is about the preservation of our species, the rest of the planet, and the livelihood of future generations. We can be better than this. We have to be better than this.

