Biden’s policies on the economy

President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a U.S. shaky economic recovery that’s showing new signs of buckling amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 10 million people unemployed, the economy is at risk of sliding more deeply into an already devastating recession or it could be on the precipice of expanding into a healthy recovery.

Much of the fate of the economic turnaround will depend on the new administration’s ability to commandeer and control the raging public health crisis from its current record levels of infections. U.S. spending cannot resume in a significant way until Americans feel safe enough to spend money, especially in sectors that depend on face-to-face contact, such as travel, restaurants and hospitality.

Just as critical will be Biden’s economic policy agenda and the degree to which stronger stimulus and spending programs are implemented to prop up the U.S. economy to prevent a catastrophic collapse before the pandemic begins to wane.