Biden’s policies on the economy

President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a U.S. shaky economic recovery that’s showing new signs of buckling amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 10 million people unemployed, the economy is at risk of sliding more deeply into an already devastating recession or it could be on the precipice of expanding into a healthy recovery.

Much of the fate of the economic turnaround will depend on the new administration’s ability to commandeer and control the raging public health crisis from its current record levels of infections. U.S. spending cannot resume in a significant way until Americans feel safe enough to spend money, especially in sectors that depend on face-to-face contact, such as travel, restaurants and hospitality.

Just as critical will be Biden’s economic policy agenda and the degree to which stronger stimulus and spending programs are implemented to prop up the U.S. economy to prevent a catastrophic collapse before the pandemic begins to wane.

Economic policy-related positions

Commerce

Gov. Gina Raimondo

Governor of Rhode Island

Housing and Urban Development

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D)

Congresswoman from Ohio

Labor

Marty Walsh

Boston mayor

Treasury

Janet Yellen

Former chair of the Federal Reserve

Economic advisers chair

Cecilia Rouse

Princeton labor economist

Management and Budget

Neera Tanden

President, Center for American Progress

Small Business Administration

Isabel Guzman

Director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate

Trade Rep.

Katherine Tai

Chief trade counsel, House Ways & Means Committee

    Overview
    Biden to begin term pushing emergency relief, other ambitious economic plans

    By Jeff Stein and Erica Werner

    President-elect Joe Biden will arrive in Washington with an ambitious economic agenda topped with plans to prod Congress to pass a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill aimed at stabilizing the teetering economy and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

    Growth
    To succeed, Biden must create more jobs than any president in recent history

    By Heather Long

    President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a weak recovery. Growth is expected to pick up quickly as coronavirus vaccines are widely distributed, but getting 10 million people back to work is likely to take longer.

    Taxes
    Democratic Senate control gives Biden freer hand in pursuing tax agenda

    By Yeganeh Torbati

    Joe Biden ran for president on a campaign of raising taxes on the wealthy, corporations and estates, expanding tax credits for modest earners, and exempting individual taxpayers making less than $400,000 from tax increases. Biden wants to use the extra money to pay for a far-reaching domestic agenda, with new spending on health care, infrastructure, low-income schools and initiatives to combat climate change.

    Trade
    Biden aims for new course on trade, in break with Trump, Democratic predecessors

    By David J. Lynch

    President-elect Joe Biden will confront the same question that has bedeviled U.S. policymakers for three decades: How can the United States shape for maximum benefit its overseas commercial engagements?

    Employment
    Biden will inherit the most challenging labor market in decades

    By Eli Rosenberg

    President-elect Joe Biden will inherit one of the most challenging labor markets in decades, with millions of Americans jobless as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the economic recovery.

